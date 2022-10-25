Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Bolton moves a step closer to hosting the Ryder Cup
Plans to put Bolton on the international sporting map by bringing the Ryder Cup to the town and restoring the historic Hulton Park Estate have now moved another step closer today after the decision of a Public Inquiry was announced. Independent Planning Inspector Dominic Young accepted Peel L&P’s case that...
mailplus.co.uk
Real plot Jude swoop
REAL MADRID will attempt to beat the Premier League’s top clubs to sign Jude Bellingham this summer, with Borussia Dortmund chiefs pessimistic about hanging on to the England midfielder. The Bundesliga side plan to offer Bellingham an improved deal in the coming months, despite his contract running until June...
BBC
Bolton Ryder Cup golf course approved following appeal
Plans for a multimillion-pound golf course at a country park in Greater Manchester have been approved following an appeal. The plan for Hulton Park - including over 1,000 homes and a primary school - had been rejected by councillors due to the impact on greenbelt land. Developers hope the top...
LIV Golf: Caddies may not be too excited about the change the Saudi-backed series made for its team championship
The first LIV Golf Series season comes to a close this week in Miami, Florida, at the circuit’s team championship. Trump National Doral will host and the Saudi-backed league has announced another change to the format. Earlier this year, Greg Norman posted to social media that LIV would allow...
mailplus.co.uk
Qatar shuts down Tatchell’s LGBT rights protest
GAY rights activist Peter Tatchell was stopped from staging a pro- LGBT protest in Qatar yesterday, 26 days before the World Cup. Police stepped in after he held up a sign outside the National Museum of Qatar in Doha, where the England men’s football team are set to play in just under four weeks.
mailplus.co.uk
We were robbed
ANTONIO CONTE launched a furious attack on VAR last night after Tottenham were denied a last-gasp winner amid a chaotic finale to leave their Champions League hopes in the balance. Conte, who was sent off during frenzied scenes, was irate after Harry Kane saw his 95th-minute effort ruled out by...
mailplus.co.uk
Why the Gunners are fading after half-time
THERE are habits emerging at Arsenal that make boss Mikel Arteta a wanted man. Among them? Fast starts. Over the first 15 matches of this season, Arsenal have scored 11 goals inside the opening 25 minutes. It has been a crucial factor in their early dash to the top of the Premier League and towards the Europa League knockout stages. England rugby coach Eddie Jones is one of several peers mining secrets from Arteta.
golfmagic.com
Henrik Stenson: I'll take a LIE DETECTOR TEST over LIV Golf claims
Henrik Stenson, who was sacked as Ryder Cup Europe captain in July after accepting an offer to play on the LIV Golf Tour, has claimed he would be willing to take a lie detector test to disprove suggestions he used the role to leverage a better offer from the breakaway tour.
mailplus.co.uk
A weekend is a long time in politics
■ BRIAN CLOUGH was Leeds United manager for 44 days. Leeds girl Liz Truss was Prime Minister for 44 days. Is this a Leeds thing?. PAUL SANDERSON, Felixstowe, Suffolk. ■ THE Towering Inferno (1974), Titanic (1997), Conservative Party (2022). MICHAEL FAIN, Harrow Weald, Middx. ■ I’M BACKING Naga Munchetty and...
mailplus.co.uk
Sorry, but I fancy the three Aussie quicks to rattle England
I did say I feared that the La Nina weather pattern we are experiencing here in Australia would have an impact on this World Cup. What it has done so far is help produce upsets, with the lesser sides having more of a chance, particularly in shortened games. It would...
mailplus.co.uk
Stoinis blasts Aussies home
MARCUS STOINIS was the hero for Australia as he blasted the defending champions to a much-needed seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in Perth. The hosts, bruised by a hammering against New Zealand, needed a healthy win to repair pride and net run-rate. They were making...
mailplus.co.uk
Klopp hit with £30k fine
JURGEN KLOPP has been fined £30,000 for his run-in with assistant referee Gary Beswick — but may yet face a touchline ban. Liverpool’s manager accepted his charge for his outburst during his side’s 1-0 win over Manchester City 12 days ago and has apologised for his actions, when he pursued Beswick in the 86th minute and roared in his face. Klopp was sent off by Anthony Taylor.
mailplus.co.uk
Will the Sunaks appreciate the decor?
■ WHICH of the Downing Street media pack will be first to shout ‘Are you gonna resign, Prime Minister?’. CHRIS MOFFAT, Cullompton, Devon. ■ WILL the wallpaper be OK for the Sunaks? After all, they have expensive tastes. JOHN GILMORE, Chelmsford, Essex. ■ JUST Stop Oil? You might as...
SkySports
Worcester Warriors: Steve Diamond part of bid to rescue club from administration
Former Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond has launched a bid to rescue the club from administration and restore it to the Gallagher Premiership within the next four years. Diamond is leading a consortium, Sixways Village, which also includes former Leicester chief executive Simon Cohen, and hopes to achieve...
The UK's best and worst airports for 2022 named by Which? - 'Doncaster Sheffield' is No.1, Exeter and Liverpool John Lennon are joint second and 'chaotic' Manchester T3 comes last
Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been rated the UK's best airport for the fourth year in a row thanks to its 'helpful' staff, 'faultless' service and management of queues through security and baggage reclaim. The accolade comes ahead of the airport's closure – its last flight is due to depart in...
mailplus.co.uk
Arsenal Women 3 Zurich Women 1: Nobbs magic lifts Gunners
ARSENAL continued their unbeaten start to the season as Jordan Nobbs’s volley and a Lina Hurtig double earned them victory over FC Zurich last night. The Gunners, who shocked Champions League holders Lyon with a 5-1 win last week, are top of Group C after the French side held Juventus to a 1-1 draw.
mailplus.co.uk
Football Digest: Conte is banned for Spurs decider
ANTONIO CONTE has been banned by UEFA for Tottenham’s crucial Champions League clash in Marseille on Tuesday and risks further sanctions after his furious post-match outburst on Wednesday night. The Spurs boss was sent off after Harry Kane’s stoppage-time winner against Sporting Lisbon was disallowed by VAR. And...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lionesses tell girls 'just go for it' as they're honoured at Pride of Britain Awards
The victorious England football team who were crowned European champions this summer have been honoured for inspiring the nation at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2022. The Lionesses took to the stage alongside community heroes from up and down the country at the glittering event, while their own heroes were in the star-studded audience.
BBC
Dozens of Norwich City kits bought by Foreign Office
The government spent £1,800 on 31 adult Norwich City kits while Liz Truss was foreign secretary, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed. Payments of £1,318 and £523.50 were made in October last year and in March. The kits supported an overseas "Shared Values Programme", the...
mailplus.co.uk
Boom or bust for Buttler!
JOS BUTTLER is not known for raising his voice. But he was said to be ‘seething’ in the gloomy surroundings of the MCG’s Aussie Rules dressing rooms as England thrashed out the reasons behind a defeat by Ireland that leaves them today playing for their World Cup lives.
Comments / 0