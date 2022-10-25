Read full article on original website
Juventus ‘promised to pay Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo £17m as secret documents leaked with Italian club investigated’
JUVENTUS allegedly promised to pay Cristiano Ronaldo £17million during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to bombshell secret documents. The Italian giants confirmed their players would take significant salary reductions when the world went into lockdown. That included the squad agreeing to waive four months of wages from March 2020. But...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Three strikers emerge as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacements
Manchester United have identified three potential replacements for wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The Portugal international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after he was criticised for leaving the stadium before the final whistle in last week's 2-0 victory over Tottenham (opens in new tab). We check...
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
Yardbarker
Napoli not keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo after fantastic start to the season
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is far from certain, with the 37-year-old involved in one dramatic incident after another this season. Ronaldo tried to engineer a move away from the club over the summer but a lack of suitable offers for the player and United meant that he would be remaining for at least half of the 2022/23 season.
Man Utd vs Sheriff Europa League result and final score tonight as Cristiano Ronaldo strikes – live
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the starting lineup as they sealed a place in the Europa League knockout rounds with a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford on Thursday.Ronaldo, who was left out of the squad for the weekend Premier League trip to Chelsea for disciplinary reasons, scored United’s third goal after Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford had given the home side a comfortable lead.United are in second place in Group E with 12 points from five matches ahead of their visit to Real Sociedad in their final pool game next week, where...
Man Utd star Casemiro hails ‘exceptional person’ Cristano Ronaldo for helping him and Antony following summer transfers
MANCHESTER UNITED new boy Casemiro has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as an "exceptional person" after helping him and fellow summer signing Antony settle in at Old Trafford. Casemiro, 30, worked with Ronaldo, 37, at Real Madrid, where they won one LaLiga title and four Champions Leagues together. And the Brazil star...
Xavi labels Bayern Munich defeat a 'disgrace'
Xavi labels Barcelona's 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich last month a disgrace.
mailplus.co.uk
We were robbed
ANTONIO CONTE launched a furious attack on VAR last night after Tottenham were denied a last-gasp winner amid a chaotic finale to leave their Champions League hopes in the balance. Conte, who was sent off during frenzied scenes, was irate after Harry Kane saw his 95th-minute effort ruled out by...
Yardbarker
Mark Bosnich urges Manchester United to move on from Ronaldo incident
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich says the Reds must ‘move on’ from the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old, who has two goals to his name this season, was dropped from the team following his refusal to come off the bench in last Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Tottenham.
Lionel Messi leads Paris St Germain to huge win and Champions League progress
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe each struck twice as Paris St Germain blasted seven past Maccabi Haifa to secure their passage to the Champions League knockout stage.Messi needed just 19 minutes to put the Frenchmen ahead and Mbappe made it 2-0 with 32 minutes gone before the third member of the PSG superstar triumvirate, Neymar, struck to make it 3-0.Abdoulaye Seck pulled one back but Messi’s second sent the home side in at the break 4-1 ahead and although Seck doubled his tally five minutes after the break, the Israeli champions’ night in Paris was to take a significant turn...
PSG duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe bagged two goals each, while Kai Havertz's screamer helped Chelsea secure qualification... so which other stars from round five make our Champions League team of the week?
The fifth round of the Champions League group stage yet again provided some scintillating displays. Some teams fared better than others, with PSG and Liverpool cruising to impressive victories while Juventus and Real Madrid were bested when they visited Benfica and RB Leipzig respectively. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Tottenham were...
Yardbarker
Sporting Lisbon dream of Ronaldo return but manager insists club cannot afford wages
Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim says his side dream of a Cristiano Ronaldo homecoming, although admits it would be difficult to complete a deal due to his high demands. Speaking to reporters in a pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s Champions League clash against Tottenham, Ruben Amorim revealed that he is interested in a move for Ronaldo – but the 37-year-old would need to take a significant pay cut.
Yardbarker
Manchester United 3-0 Sheriff: Ronaldo scores on return ahead of final day showdown with Real Sociedad
Goals from Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford, and Cristiano Ronaldo helped Manchester United see off Moldovan minnows FC Sheriff 3-0 to set up a tense top-of-the-table clash against Europa League rivals Real Sociedad – the winners avoiding a play-off tie against the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, and Atletico Madrid. It...
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Seals Win For Manchester United v Sheriff
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal of the season at Old Trafford with a goal against Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League. The Portuguese star finally has his goal in front of the home fans. Ronaldo had come close a few times on the night but hadn’t found the...
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya after Paris Masters and ATP Finals participation confirmed: "We go with hope and illusion"
Much has been talked about whether Nadal will take to the courts at all this year but he's going to be in Paris and Turin. The Spaniard last played at the Laver Cup and since then he's been mostly enjoying father time at home as his wife gave birth to their first child recently. Nobody really knew whether Nadal would play at those events but his coach Carlos Moya confirmed in an interview with IB3 TV that he's going to be there:
mailplus.co.uk
PSV 2 Arsenal 0: Lacklustre Arsenal are given Ruud awakening
THERE have been warning signs that legs were becoming heavy and bodies had begun to ache. There have been matches recently when second halves have been about survival. Here in the Netherlands, however, Arsenal did not so much fade after the break. They collapsed. And the brutal truth? They had already ridden their luck by then and were fortunate to escape with a two-goal beating.
Cristiano Ronaldo Back In Team Training After Erik Ten Hag Ends His Man United Exile
Ronaldo is likely to return to the United XI on Thursday night when FC Sheriff come to Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League.
FOX Sports
At World Cup, Portugal is a lot more than Cristiano Ronaldo
For the last two decades or so, Portugal arrived at every major tournament with all eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo. The team’s hopes of doing well at World Cups and European Championships were mostly dependent on whether Ronaldo could successfully lead his team to victory. He will still be Portugal’s...
mailplus.co.uk
Arsenal Women 3 Zurich Women 1: Nobbs magic lifts Gunners
ARSENAL continued their unbeaten start to the season as Jordan Nobbs’s volley and a Lina Hurtig double earned them victory over FC Zurich last night. The Gunners, who shocked Champions League holders Lyon with a 5-1 win last week, are top of Group C after the French side held Juventus to a 1-1 draw.
Real Madrid to profit after Barcelona, Atletico Madrid & Sevilla knocked out of Champions League
Real Madrid will earn more money from the Champions League this season because Barcelona, Atletico Madrid & Sevilla are out at the group stage.
