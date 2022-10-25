Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding Huber walk away
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a Rusk County Huber walk away. According to a media release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, inmate Kevin Ramsey was released Thursday around 8:30 a.m. for a medical appointment in Ladysmith. Jail staff contacted the medical facility and confirmed Ramsey did not show up for the scheduled appointment. Ramsey was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap. The media release notes as a special feature that Ramsey only has one arm.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver arrested for OWI after terrifying crash in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – A drunken driver was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated after slamming into nearby traffic in the city of Eau Claire on October 22. The Eau Claire Police Department video shows the scary crash, which happened around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street.
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Police Release Video of Drunk Driving Crash
(Eau Claire, WI) — Police in Eau Claire are sharing video of what they are calling a terrifying drunk driving crash to make a point. The crash, which saw a car speed through an intersection, jump a curb, and demolish an SUV before coming to rest in a parking lot, happened over a week ago. A young man, 22-year-old Nicholas Ives is facing felony charges and prison time for the wreck. Eau Claire Police say they are going public with the video to let people know that drunk driving is not just a problem for late nights. The crash happened at 9:30 in the morning.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols with seatbelt enforcement grant
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement during the remainder of 2022 through Sept. 2023. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department released video of a car crash that ended with injuries and a man arrested. The Eau Claire Police Department says a street camera caught the crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. Footage shows the car veering off the road, striking a car stopped at a stop light, and rolling over onto a car parked in a parking lot.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seize suspected fentanyl
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested in Lake Hallie after authorities seized suspected fentanyl Wednesday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Oct. 26, 2022, around 1:34 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to the Heartbreakers Bar located 1705 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a welfare check of a man at the bar.
cwbradio.com
Cadott Woman Allegedly Involved in Death of Eau Claire Man Appears in Court
A Cadott woman allegedly involved in the death of an Eau Claire man appeared in Eau Claire County Court on Monday. According to court records, a passerby spotted a dead body in the ditch on the E. 11000 block of Mallard Road in the town of Clear Creek. The body was identified as 46-year-old Eddie Banks. Authorities stated Banks was murdered over $500 in drug money. Three people were allegedly involved in the murder including Kristina Keppert.
drydenwire.com
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Oct. 25, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
drydenwire.com
Standoff With Law Enforcement Results In Criminal Convictions For Ladysmith Man
RUSK COUNTY -- Jacob Shimko, of Ladysmith, WI, has been sentenced on charges filed against him following a June 2022 standoff with Rusk County law enforcement. Shane Shimko was also arrested following the standoff and criminal charges are still pending against him. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid...
seehafernews.com
Six Months Since Lily Peters Murder
It’s been six months since Lily Peters was murdered. Yesterday was the six-month anniversary of her death in Chippewa Falls. She was 10 years old, and the 14-year-old suspect in her death is still waiting for trial. He’s not due back in court until next August. Altoona state...
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Man For Incident Involving Knife
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Justin Curtis for an August 2022 incident during which he caused a disturbance while in possession of a knife and also caused damage to a residence. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
wnmufm.org
UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP
BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
wwisradio.com
Felony Charges for UW-EC Student Who Made Bomb Threats
(Eau Claire, WI) — There are now felony charges against a UW-Eau Claire student who said there was a bomb in Towers Hall. Prosecutors yesterday charged 19-year-old Mason Waymire with making terroristic threats. Investigators say Waymire made the threat on Yik Yak back in September. Campus police say there was never a bomb, and no one was in any real danger. Police say Waymire told them his friends dared him to make the post, and he didn’t think it would be taken seriously.
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
drydenwire.com
Two Teens Airlifted To Hospitals Following Rollover Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY — An 18-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were airlifted to local hospitals with serious injuries following a rollover crash in Barron County near Dallas, WI, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:13pm...
stcroix360.com
Cold case: Investigators ask for help identifying human remains found along St. Croix in 2002
The discovery 20 years ago raised many questions, but few answers have been found so far. It’s been 20 years since Boy Scouts found a human skull on the banks of the St. Croix River in Somerset, and authorities still don’t know whose it was. The St. Croix County sheriff is asking anyone with information to get in touch.
Rollover crash seriously injures 2 teenagers, alcohol possibly involved
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a rollover crash that injured two teenagers in Wisconsin late Wednesday night.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says it was notified of a crash on County Road U, south of Dallas, around 10:13 p.m.The initial investigation shows the 18-year-old male driver from Rice Lake was traveling south on County Road U when his vehicle left the road, struck a driveway and landed upside down.The BCSO says the driver and a passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Rice Lake, were flown to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The accident remains under investigation.
nomadlawyer.org
Eau Claire: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Amazing Places To Visit In Eau Claire: Eau Claire is a city in the state of Wisconsin. It is the county seat of Eau Claire County and the eighth largest city in the state. It is mostly located in Eau Claire County, but a portion of the city is also located in Chippewa County.
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced For Stealing Dog From Humane Society Of Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Mark Higgins for breaking into the Humane Society of Barron County, stealing a dog, and causing damage to the facility. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in, you will see...
UpNorthLive.com
'Large quantity' of meth seized in Upper Peninsula drug arrest
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two individuals are expected to be charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine after they were arrested on Friday, according to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). Following a two-month investigation, UPSET detectives arrested a 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, WI, and a 30-year-old woman...
