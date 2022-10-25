ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Stock Report: UT Martin Edition

No. 3 Tennessee handled (7-0) business against UT Martin (4-3) last Saturday afternoon inside of Neyland Stadium. Hendon Hooker led the Vols offense to 65 points and 696 yards of total offense, while the defense was able to hold the Skyhawks to 14 points through the first three quarters. Here’s...
MARTIN, TN
247Sports

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White says Wildcats are 'not afraid' of Tennessee's offense

Kentucky football’s game at Tennessee this Saturday pits strength against strength. The Wildcats’ defensive unit, which ranks among the best in the SEC, has its hands full with the Vols’ high-powered offense, which leads the nation at 571.7 yards per game. Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White is confident his team will not back down, telling reporters his players are not afraid of the challenge.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Heupel names Vols showing 'championship leadership'

Teams usually don’t start seasons with seven wins and zero losses unless they’re at least fairly well led from their own locker room, and Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on Wednesday night that he’s loved the leadership he’s getting these days from some of his upperclassmen. Heupel...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Hendon Hooker gives Tennessee an edge over Georgia, Kirk Herbstreit says

If the season ended today, Kirk Herbstreit would slot Tennessee over Georgia and explained his reasoning by tossing one of the SEC's Heisman hopefuls at the front of the conversation. The unbeaten Vols and Bulldogs each play rivalry games against Kentucky and Florida this weekend prior to their much-anticipated matchups in Athens, Ga., on Nov. 5. That game will likely decide the SEC East this season and could determine a playoff spot should both teams win out thereafter.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier shares admiration for Josh Heupel, appreciation for Tennessee offense

Steve Spurrier loves a high-powered passing attack. The Head Ball Coach loved what he saw from Josh Heupel’s Tennessee squad in its Week 7 win over Alabama. Tennessee was Spurrier’s rival at Florida and South Carolina, but the HBC was rooting for his home-state team on The Third Saturday in October. Spurrier shared high praise for Heupel and the Vols during his appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
Gonzaga Bulletin

No. 2 GU to open season against No. 11 Tennessee in exhibition

No. 2 Gonzaga University men’s basketball will kick off its season against the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers in a charity exhibition game in Frisco, Texas, with all proceeds benefitting the McLendon Foundation. The McLendon Foundation was established in 1999 by the National Association of College Directors of America to...
SPOKANE, WA
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Key players returning for Beer Barrel battle?

Looking for a discussion on some key potential personnel returning for this weekend’s Beer Barrel showdown between Tennessee and Kentucky?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Patrick Brown (from an undisclosed location) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops addresses Tennessee rivalry, compliments Hendon Hooker's play

No. 19 Kentucky faces its biggest test of the season Saturday, as it heads to Knoxville to face No. 3 Tennessee. Given the schools’ proximity to each other, it’s certainly a rivalry game. Yet this will mark the first time in 71 years that both teams are ranked coming into the game, which surprised Wildcats coach Mark Stoops.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Linebacker Visiting Tennessee For Kentucky Game

Four-star class of 2024 linebacker Kari Jackson is visiting Tennessee for the Vols’ matchup against Kentucky, the Michigan native announced Thursday morning. Still a junior in high school, Jackson is a 6-foot-1, 215 pound prospect that projects as a linebacker at the college level. Jackson ranks as a four-star...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wildkats.org

Orange wave overtakes the tide

As the game winning field goal goes through the uprights, the infamous conference rivalry comes to a close and the fans empty the stands. One team remains undefeated, and the other is weighed with the loss. This past weekend, this was the fulfilling end to Tennessee’s game against Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tillman remaining locked in during injury recovery

It came as a surprise to exactly no one that Josh Heupel was vague Monday afternoon when asked whether Tennessee star receiver Cedric Tillman would play Saturday’s game against Kentucky. Tennessee’s second-year coach is almost always — not always, but almost always — as vague as possible when asked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Goalpost News

Tennessee fans have always been known to be wild and that was proven true yet again. Back on Oct. 16, Tennessee had one of the biggest upsets of the year over Alabama. It signaled to the college football world that it was back and ready to make a big push for the College Football Playoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident

Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum talks game that will define Tennessee

There’s been a lot of talk as to just where the Tennessee Volunteers stand as of late considering this is a team that is one of the only in the nation to remain undefeated and garnered even more attention after in knocked off Alabama, 52-49, in Neyland Stadium. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ESPN

Tennessee and Texas take college football quotes of the week

A Tennessee staff member contemplates the logic of field-storming fans, and more from our college football quotes of the week. "When you first see all the cigars you're like, what is all that? They got dropped, but then they got shredded. So we had all this tobacco laying everywhere. But between shoes and cigar tubes ... we couldn't get over the amount of clothes. OK, what'd you do, walk out of here nekkid?"
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Top 5 Kentucky Football wins over Tennessee

Saturday marks the 118th renewal of the Kentucky-Tennessee football rivalry. As part of a 24-page special edition, the new issue of The Cats’ Pause glossy magazine takes a look at the highs and the lows, top individual performances, the entire series and a preview of this year’s game.
LEXINGTON, KY
