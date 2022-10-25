Read full article on original website
Stock Report: UT Martin Edition
No. 3 Tennessee handled (7-0) business against UT Martin (4-3) last Saturday afternoon inside of Neyland Stadium. Hendon Hooker led the Vols offense to 65 points and 696 yards of total offense, while the defense was able to hold the Skyhawks to 14 points through the first three quarters. Here’s...
247Sports
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White says Wildcats are 'not afraid' of Tennessee's offense
Kentucky football’s game at Tennessee this Saturday pits strength against strength. The Wildcats’ defensive unit, which ranks among the best in the SEC, has its hands full with the Vols’ high-powered offense, which leads the nation at 571.7 yards per game. Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White is confident his team will not back down, telling reporters his players are not afraid of the challenge.
Heupel names Vols showing 'championship leadership'
Teams usually don’t start seasons with seven wins and zero losses unless they’re at least fairly well led from their own locker room, and Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on Wednesday night that he’s loved the leadership he’s getting these days from some of his upperclassmen. Heupel...
247Sports
Hendon Hooker gives Tennessee an edge over Georgia, Kirk Herbstreit says
If the season ended today, Kirk Herbstreit would slot Tennessee over Georgia and explained his reasoning by tossing one of the SEC's Heisman hopefuls at the front of the conversation. The unbeaten Vols and Bulldogs each play rivalry games against Kentucky and Florida this weekend prior to their much-anticipated matchups in Athens, Ga., on Nov. 5. That game will likely decide the SEC East this season and could determine a playoff spot should both teams win out thereafter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier shares admiration for Josh Heupel, appreciation for Tennessee offense
Steve Spurrier loves a high-powered passing attack. The Head Ball Coach loved what he saw from Josh Heupel’s Tennessee squad in its Week 7 win over Alabama. Tennessee was Spurrier’s rival at Florida and South Carolina, but the HBC was rooting for his home-state team on The Third Saturday in October. Spurrier shared high praise for Heupel and the Vols during his appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show.”
Gonzaga Bulletin
No. 2 GU to open season against No. 11 Tennessee in exhibition
No. 2 Gonzaga University men’s basketball will kick off its season against the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers in a charity exhibition game in Frisco, Texas, with all proceeds benefitting the McLendon Foundation. The McLendon Foundation was established in 1999 by the National Association of College Directors of America to...
GoVols247 Podcast: Key players returning for Beer Barrel battle?
Looking for a discussion on some key potential personnel returning for this weekend’s Beer Barrel showdown between Tennessee and Kentucky?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Patrick Brown (from an undisclosed location) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets...
Everything Josh Heupel Said On Wednesday's SEC Teleconference Ahead of Kentucky
No.3 Tennessee will host No.19 Kentucky on Saturday night inside of Neyland Stadium at 7 pm ET. Ahead of the showdown, Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel joined the SEC Teleconference to talk Kentucky and more. Opening Statement We just finished up our Wednesday practice here. We understand the type ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops addresses Tennessee rivalry, compliments Hendon Hooker's play
No. 19 Kentucky faces its biggest test of the season Saturday, as it heads to Knoxville to face No. 3 Tennessee. Given the schools’ proximity to each other, it’s certainly a rivalry game. Yet this will mark the first time in 71 years that both teams are ranked coming into the game, which surprised Wildcats coach Mark Stoops.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Linebacker Visiting Tennessee For Kentucky Game
Four-star class of 2024 linebacker Kari Jackson is visiting Tennessee for the Vols’ matchup against Kentucky, the Michigan native announced Thursday morning. Still a junior in high school, Jackson is a 6-foot-1, 215 pound prospect that projects as a linebacker at the college level. Jackson ranks as a four-star...
Georgia, Tennessee Make College Football Playoff
Tom Fornelli joins Chris Hassel to discuss his prediction that Georgia and Tennessee will make the College Football playoff.
Tennessee among ‘top picks’ for safety target after first visit
A safety from Maryland who visited Tennessee for the first time last weekend says the Vols are one of the top teams he’s considering.
wildkats.org
Orange wave overtakes the tide
As the game winning field goal goes through the uprights, the infamous conference rivalry comes to a close and the fans empty the stands. One team remains undefeated, and the other is weighed with the loss. This past weekend, this was the fulfilling end to Tennessee’s game against Alabama.
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Says Tennessee Vols Should be Ranked Higher than Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said the one thing that separates the Georgia Bulldogs from the Tennessee Vols is QB Hendon Hooker. Herbstreit was one of four panelists on ESPN that gave their rankings a week before the College Football Playoff is set to release their initial rankings next Tuesday night.
Tillman remaining locked in during injury recovery
It came as a surprise to exactly no one that Josh Heupel was vague Monday afternoon when asked whether Tennessee star receiver Cedric Tillman would play Saturday’s game against Kentucky. Tennessee’s second-year coach is almost always — not always, but almost always — as vague as possible when asked...
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Goalpost News
Tennessee fans have always been known to be wild and that was proven true yet again. Back on Oct. 16, Tennessee had one of the biggest upsets of the year over Alabama. It signaled to the college football world that it was back and ready to make a big push for the College Football Playoff.
Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident
Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum talks game that will define Tennessee
There’s been a lot of talk as to just where the Tennessee Volunteers stand as of late considering this is a team that is one of the only in the nation to remain undefeated and garnered even more attention after in knocked off Alabama, 52-49, in Neyland Stadium. The...
ESPN
Tennessee and Texas take college football quotes of the week
A Tennessee staff member contemplates the logic of field-storming fans, and more from our college football quotes of the week. "When you first see all the cigars you're like, what is all that? They got dropped, but then they got shredded. So we had all this tobacco laying everywhere. But between shoes and cigar tubes ... we couldn't get over the amount of clothes. OK, what'd you do, walk out of here nekkid?"
Top 5 Kentucky Football wins over Tennessee
Saturday marks the 118th renewal of the Kentucky-Tennessee football rivalry. As part of a 24-page special edition, the new issue of The Cats’ Pause glossy magazine takes a look at the highs and the lows, top individual performances, the entire series and a preview of this year’s game.
247Sports
