Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
Tornado hits Jarrell again this year
JARRELL, Texas (FOX 44) – Destruction made its way across Williamson County last night, leaving many people without power. The storms tore trees from the ground. “This 30 year old hack tree behind me, it’s down. It’s on top of my house. And then I’ve got one on the north side of the house, an older tree that it’s split in half,” says Jarrell resident, Arlan Bamsch.
KWTX
Jarrell residents clean up in the aftermath of yet another tornado
JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Jarell Monday night, causing widespread damage. Residents like Amanda Christopher spent most of their Tuesday cleaning up from the storm. “I like Jarrell. It’s a little small community, you know, nice and quiet. We normally don’t...
firefighternation.com
Tornado Damages TX Fire Station Roof
Oct. 25—Severe storms, which possibly included a tornado, damaged parts of Central Texas on Monday, October 24. While many areas of San Antonio didn’t experience a ton of rainfall, residents in Jarrell, which is about 12 miles north of Georgetown, are cleaning up after the thunderstorms roared through the city.
Residents still recovering from March tornado that damaged homes in Round Rock
March's Round Rock tornado damaged nearly 700 homes, including the house of Michael Talamantez.
WFAA
Here's why there is no official cause to the Texas family farm fire, at least not yet
BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's not what many are going to want to hear but there still is not an official cause to The Robinson Family Farm fire on Oct. 15. Investigators wish it was easier, but unfortunately there just isn't one obvious ignition source at this time. "It's...
fox44news.com
City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
Strong storms flip trucks, damage buildings after Texas tornado warning
At least two residences reportedly had parts of their roofs ripped off.
Jarrell business owner recalls cleaning up trailers moved by Monday night tornado
Monday night, Owner of Rolling M Trailers Douglas Meadows said a local game warden called to tell him the twister had carried some of his trailers off his property and onto the access road of Interstate 35
PHOTOS: Downed trees across Central Texas after Monday’s severe storms
Damage from severe storms on Monday night could be seen across Central Texas.
Storm that struck Jarrell now confirmed as a tornado
The storm that hit Jarrell Monday has been confirmed as a tornado but the National Weather Service has not decided how powerful it was. About three dozen homes and businesses were damaged
Report: Jarrell tornado on the ground for 4 miles in Williamson County
The Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service office compiled their full report on Monday night's tornado and thunderstorm wind damage near Jarrell in Williamson County.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town
Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tornado Confirmed in Central Texas Monday Night
The National Weather Service confirms a tornado left a path of damage in Central Texas during severe storms Monday night. The NWS confirmed the tornado touched down just south of the Williamson County city of Jarrell, located about 40 miles north along Interstate 35 from Austin. The NWS told KXAN-TV...
15 Austin ZIP codes now dominated by renters not homeowners
If you live in either the 78727 or 78744 ZIP code, odds are you’re renting.
fox7austin.com
Local state of disaster declared for Williamson County due to tornado damage
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell signed an order declaring a Local State of Disaster for Williamson County. This comes after a tornado touched down in the Jarrell area, as well as high winds and severe thunderstorms that traveled through the county on Monday night. "We are...
Several 18-wheelers flipped following severe weather in Williamson County
Several 18-wheelers were flipped on their side along the frontage road following severe weather in Williamson County.
Pflugerville Police says missing woman was found safe
The 66-year-old woman was found safe near the intersection of Harris Ridge Boulevard and Parmer Lane.
$669 million solar farm plan rejected for incentives in Bastrop County
The Elgin ISD board voted unanimously late Monday to reject a Chapter 313 application from an Austin company, Solar Proponent LLC.
fox44news.com
Bicyclist dies in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Wednesday night. Waco Police officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m., which occurred near S. 18th Street and Connor Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was riding a bicycle and hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition.
Comments / 5