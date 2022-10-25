ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

fox44news.com

Tornado hits Jarrell again this year

JARRELL, Texas (FOX 44) – Destruction made its way across Williamson County last night, leaving many people without power. The storms tore trees from the ground. “This 30 year old hack tree behind me, it’s down. It’s on top of my house. And then I’ve got one on the north side of the house, an older tree that it’s split in half,” says Jarrell resident, Arlan Bamsch.
KWTX

Jarrell residents clean up in the aftermath of yet another tornado

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Jarell Monday night, causing widespread damage. Residents like Amanda Christopher spent most of their Tuesday cleaning up from the storm. “I like Jarrell. It’s a little small community, you know, nice and quiet. We normally don’t...
firefighternation.com

Tornado Damages TX Fire Station Roof

Oct. 25—Severe storms, which possibly included a tornado, damaged parts of Central Texas on Monday, October 24. While many areas of San Antonio didn’t experience a ton of rainfall, residents in Jarrell, which is about 12 miles north of Georgetown, are cleaning up after the thunderstorms roared through the city.
fox44news.com

City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town

Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
KVUE

Person found in search-and-rescue by ATCEMS early Thursday morning; second search called off

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) found one person in the Lake Travis area and cancelled another search early Thursday morning. At around 5 a.m. on Oct. 27, ATCEMS responded to a call stating that there were multiple people with medical complaints that were lost in the 13000 block of Mansfield Drive in the Lake Travis area. ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and STAR Flight all responded to the scene.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tornado Confirmed in Central Texas Monday Night

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado left a path of damage in Central Texas during severe storms Monday night. The NWS confirmed the tornado touched down just south of the Williamson County city of Jarrell, located about 40 miles north along Interstate 35 from Austin. The NWS told KXAN-TV...
fox44news.com

