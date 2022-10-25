Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Barry Trotz reveals teams he's intrigued to coach
After recusing himself from the coaching carousel last season, one of the best coaches in NHL history could return his name into consideration next season. Former Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told NHL.com Wednesday that he’s not quite ready yet to return to coaching, but the idea of coaching an Original Six franchise would spark “intrigue” for the veteran coach.
New York Rangers agree to terms with Ben Harpur
The New York Rangers are adding a little defensive depth, agreeing to terms with Ben Harpur after his solid showing in the minor leagues. Harpur had been playing with the Hartford Wolf Pack on a PTO but will convert that into a one-year NHL contract. If the team wants him to remain in the AHL, he’ll have to clear waivers today.
Yardbarker
Rangers Must Correct Early Season Concerns
Sitting at 3-2-1, the New York Rangers have gotten off to a very inconsistent start. How they have played in the last two games against the San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets is a complete 180 from how they started the year against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild.
Knights’ Phil Kessel sets NHL mark for consecutive games
Vegas right winger Phil Kessel became the NHL’s all-time ironman when he started the Golden Knights’ road game against the
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
Comments / 0