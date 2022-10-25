Read full article on original website
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
Liverpool report: Reds to battle Manchester United for Portuguese wonderkid
Liverpool and Manchester United are both looking to sign an 18-year-old from Benfica
Manchester United report: Red Devils identify preferred long-term successor to David de Gea
Manchester United are beginning to plan for life after the long-serving No.1
Yardbarker
Manchester United confident of beating Chelsea to world class transfer guru
Manchester United are reportedly confident of appointing former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards ahead of rivals Chelsea. The Red Devils could do with more expertise in their recruitment department after some struggles in recent transfer windows, and Edwards has a terrific record from recent spell at Anfield. Edwards was instrumental...
Yardbarker
Chelsea and Manchester City looking to make sensational swoop for PSG star
Chelsea and Manchester City are looking to make a sensational swoop for PSG star Lionel Messi. Despite reaching the latter stage of his career, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down. The Argentine has managed 23 goals and assists in just 16 games in all competitions, with PSG having an excellent chance of reaching the final stages of the Champions League.
Yardbarker
Napoli not keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo after fantastic start to the season
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is far from certain, with the 37-year-old involved in one dramatic incident after another this season. Ronaldo tried to engineer a move away from the club over the summer but a lack of suitable offers for the player and United meant that he would be remaining for at least half of the 2022/23 season.
mailplus.co.uk
We were robbed
ANTONIO CONTE launched a furious attack on VAR last night after Tottenham were denied a last-gasp winner amid a chaotic finale to leave their Champions League hopes in the balance. Conte, who was sent off during frenzied scenes, was irate after Harry Kane saw his 95th-minute effort ruled out by...
SAMI MOKBEL: Tottenham fans booing their side off the pitch should be careful what they wish for - Antonio Conte gives them the best chance of winning trophies and emotions got the better of them against Sporting Lisbon
The cacophony of boos that reverberated around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at half-time summed up the mood. Frustration has engulfed this side of the north London divide in recent weeks. It isn't helping that the other lot down the road are flying high at the top of the Premier League.
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man United training, could make Europa League comeback
Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to first-team training with Manchester United and is in contention to face FC Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday, sources have told ESPN. Ronaldo was dropped for the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after refusing to come on as a substitute during the win over Tottenham Hotspur.
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Get Goal Boost as Erik ten Hag Makes Decision on Exiled Star
Cristiano Ronaldo has resumed training with Manchester United’s first-team squad after being dropped against Chelsea, confirms The Athletic’s Andy Mitten. The Portuguese forward was given a punishment to not interact with his teammates after walking out on them in his side’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last week.
EXCLUSIVE: Unai Emery offers respected former Liverpool assistant Pako Ayestaran the chance to be his Aston Villa No 2 in a move considered both important and shrewd
Unai Emery has made his first major decision since being named Aston Villa manager by offering Pako Ayestaran the opportunity to become his assistant. Emery is determined to make the most of this significant step in his career and the desire to have the respected Ayestaran by his side is both important and shrewd.
Antonio Conte focused on present but wants squad backup in January
Antonio Conte has insisted his focus at Tottenham is on the present after he refused to be drawn on plans for the January transfer window. Spurs host Sporting in the Champions League on Wednesday knowing victory in the Group D fixture would send them through to the last 16. They enter the match following back-to-back defeats and with injuries piling up, which led Conte to ask whether a busy winter market could be key to a strong second half of the campaign.
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting Lisbon: Antonio Conte says 'important players' needed in January
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte says the club knows the importance of signing players in January as they bid to book their place in the Champions League knockout stages. Spurs will be in the last 16 with a game to spare if they beat Sporting Lisbon at home on Wednesday.
mailplus.co.uk
Football Digest: Conte is banned for Spurs decider
ANTONIO CONTE has been banned by UEFA for Tottenham’s crucial Champions League clash in Marseille on Tuesday and risks further sanctions after his furious post-match outburst on Wednesday night. The Spurs boss was sent off after Harry Kane’s stoppage-time winner against Sporting Lisbon was disallowed by VAR. And...
mailplus.co.uk
Why the Gunners are fading after half-time
THERE are habits emerging at Arsenal that make boss Mikel Arteta a wanted man. Among them? Fast starts. Over the first 15 matches of this season, Arsenal have scored 11 goals inside the opening 25 minutes. It has been a crucial factor in their early dash to the top of the Premier League and towards the Europa League knockout stages. England rugby coach Eddie Jones is one of several peers mining secrets from Arteta.
Champions League roundup: Benfica eliminate Juventus as PSG run riot
Benfica’s Rafa Silva scored twice as the Portuguese side defeated Juventus 4-3 in a thriller at the Estádio da Luz to seal a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League and end the Italian club’s chances in this year’s competition. Benfica have 11 points...
mailplus.co.uk
PSV 2 Arsenal 0: Lacklustre Arsenal are given Ruud awakening
THERE have been warning signs that legs were becoming heavy and bodies had begun to ache. There have been matches recently when second halves have been about survival. Here in the Netherlands, however, Arsenal did not so much fade after the break. They collapsed. And the brutal truth? They had already ridden their luck by then and were fortunate to escape with a two-goal beating.
Cristiano Ronaldo Back In Team Training After Erik Ten Hag Ends His Man United Exile
Ronaldo is likely to return to the United XI on Thursday night when FC Sheriff come to Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League.
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli 'holds a club-wide meeting that includes Massimiliano Allegri's first team squad in order to preach "unity" amid the Italian club being under investigation for "falsifying accounts" over three years'
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli called all of the club's staff together, including Massimiliano Allegri's first team squad, to give a speech regarding the capital gains case that is facing the club. The Italian giants are reportedly currently under investigation by Turin Public Prosecutor's Office for falsifying accounts. According to La...
Spurs’ boss Antonio Conte criticises VAR’s Champions League ‘unfair’ goal denial
Antonio Conte has expressed frustration with VAR’s “unfair” decision to deny a key goal during his side’s Champions League game.The Tottenham Hotspur manager accused the technology of being dishonest during the match against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday, 26 October.“The goal was regular because the ball is in front of (Harry) Kane,” he said, adding he is “really upset” because of a lack of “honesty” in the system.Mr Conte had already begun celebrating the goal which would have put his side in the lead, and was left fuming when instead his team drew 1-1.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Peter Tatchell stages LGBT+ rights protest in Qatar ahead of World CupTottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for ConteAudi selects Sauber as strategic partner for 2026 Formula 1 team
