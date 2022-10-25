ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

WPBF News 25

Olympic Heights girl's soccer receives national award

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Olympic Heights press release:. The Olympic Heights Girls Soccer Team received the highest honor from the United Coaches Association yesterday, when it was announced they were the recipients of the United Soccer Coaches Team Pinnacle Award for the 2020-21 academic year. Only 35 high school programs nationwide and 7 colleges received this honor, with Cambridge Christian School in Tampa the only other Florida school.
BOCA RATON, FL
wlrn.org

Pickleball is booming - and in South Florida, it's here to stay

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America — and Florida has become quite the hot spot. Across the state, cities and clubs are converting their tennis courts into pickleball courts. It’s attracted high profile athletes, like LeBron James, who recently invested in a Major League Pickleball team.
BOCA RATON, FL
wsop.com

MIKE CHIAPPETTA WINS ISLE MAIN EVENT FOR $200,196

24 October 2022 (Pompano Beach, FL) - The 2022/23 World Series of Poker Circuit has now crowned a new champion at the Isle Casino in the $1,700 Main Event as Mike Chiappetta, from Boca Raton, Florida, emerged victorious, claiming his first WSOP Circuit ring. The newly crowned winner bested a...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Pompano Beach: A Waterfront City on the Rise

Sitting along Florida’s Gold Coast, Pompano Beach is a city known for extending “Florida’s Warmest Welcome,” boasting clear waters, sandy beaches, and calm breezes. In recent years, it has emerged beyond its beaches as a diverse South Florida community. With an overall lower density than its neighbors of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and an immense potential for growth, many real estate developers, restaurateurs, business owners, and prospective residents alike are readily eyeing the city as the next hotspot for waterfront living in South Florida.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
golfcourseindustry.com

Renovated, renamed Cape Club of Palm City set to reopen

The Cape Club of Palm City is set to open November 18 following an extensive renovation to both the golf course and clubhouse. Acquired by The Cape Club Collection in May of this year, the 18-hole golf course — which was formerly known as The Fox Club Florida — and its 16,500-square-foot clubhouse have undergone significant improvements since closing July 1. Located north of West Palm Beach, the renovated and rebranded facility will open as a premier private club.
PALM CITY, FL
tourcounsel.com

Delray Beach, Palm Beach County, Florida (with Map & Photos)

Delray Beach is a small beach town in the vast Miami metropolitan area in Palm Beach County. The main attraction of Delray Beach is its three-kilometer beach. On our way back to New York, we decided to stop by to look at Delray Beach, because we heard laudatory reviews about it, and we certainly wanted to check everything ourselves. How suitable is this city for a beach holiday, who is better off relaxing here, is it worth it to come here from Russia instead of the beaches of Miami? All these, as well as other equally important questions: how to get to Delray Beach, where to stay and what to do, in addition to relaxing on Delray Beach, we will answer in this article. And most importantly, we came to understand why Delray Beach is one of the ten happiest beach towns in America, and now we will tell you what we ended up seeing.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Lake Worth art shop helps hold memorial tile painting event in Uvalde

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — A local art workshop has jumped in to help the Uvalde community with a memorial tile painting event in Texas this past weekend. "They can go on a wall, and even if it rains or shines, it will be there," Romy Norberto, co-owner of Picasso's Creative Workshop in Lake Worth, told WPBF 25 News.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Local Rabbi views Kanye West antisemetic comments as educational opportunity

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Following a series of racially offensive and antisemitic comments, companies around the globe are cutting ties with Kanye West. Adidas, Balenciaga and his talent agency CAA are all out. Even Gap removed Yeezy products from its stores, saying “antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated with our values.”
BOCA RATON, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Spyro Gyra and David Sanborn Headline Two-Day Jazz Fest Pompano Beach Pompano Beach Arts Announces Complete Festival Lineup

Pompano Beach Arts has announced the complete lineup for the much anticipated second annual Jazz Fest Pompano Beach taking place Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, 2023. The headlining act for Friday night’s concert on the Great Lawn by the beach is 13-time Grammy Award-nominated jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra. Performing Saturday afternoon in Old Town Pompano Beach is a stellar selection of jazz artists including Nanny Assis, Fanni Sárközy, Yanier Horta, Julio Montalvo and the Fabulous Dixie Kings, and the FIU Jazz Big Band with the FIU Student Vocal Studio. Topping off this incredible Saturday lineup is the already announced headliner, six-time Grammy Award-winning jazz saxophonist David Sanborn. Tickets and details at www.pompanobeacharts.org/jazzfest.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Captain Takes Next Step to Returning Back to Active Duty

Boynton Beach, FL – On July 7, 2020, Captain Jeff Power, a nineteen-year veteran with the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department, was involved in a serious car accident that left him critically injured. Over two years later, in the final phase of the long road to recovery, Capt. Power was accepted into the Hangar Clinic near Seattle, Washington, for an exclusive program that fit Capt. Power for a custom-made carbon fiber brace that will help him take the next step to returning back to active duty at BBFRD.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Rare Waterfront Home with Spectacular Panoramic Views Seeks $8.8 Million in Riviera Beach, Florida

1030 Coral Way Home in Riviera Beach, Florida for Sale. 1030 Coral Way, Riviera Beach, Florida is a rare waterfront home boasts 230 feet of water frontage with spectacular panoramic views near restaurants, shopping and ocean. This home in Riviera Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1030 Coral Way, please contact William Gould (Phone: 561-379-3141) at Exclusive Real Estate Group for full support and perfect service.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

