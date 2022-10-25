Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Olympic Heights girl's soccer receives national award
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Olympic Heights press release:. The Olympic Heights Girls Soccer Team received the highest honor from the United Coaches Association yesterday, when it was announced they were the recipients of the United Soccer Coaches Team Pinnacle Award for the 2020-21 academic year. Only 35 high school programs nationwide and 7 colleges received this honor, with Cambridge Christian School in Tampa the only other Florida school.
WPBF News 25
South Florida shelters transport pets out of state in the wake of Hurricane Ian
Shelters in South Florida are working to transport shelter animals from the storm-ravaged west coast to other states to help them get adopted. Mary Martin, the chief operating officer of Furry Friends in Jupiter, said so far, they have pulled about 200 animals from shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian. So...
WPBF News 25
Nearly two dozen unclaimed veterans, their spouses get final resting place at South Florida National Cemetery
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — On Thursday, 22 veterans and spouses of veterans, who've remained unclaimed for years, finally have a resting place at theSouth Florida National Cemetery. The Missing in America Project's goal is to work with private, state, and federal organizations to give these veterans a final resting place.
athleticbusiness.com
No Jail for Another Former Palm Beach AD Who Siphoned Coaching Stipends
A day after AB Today shared the case of a former high school athletic director pocketing stipends for coaching duties she never performed comes word that a similar situation within the same Florida school district has reached resolution. As reported by CBS affiliate WPEC in West Palm Beach, Olympic Heights...
wlrn.org
Pickleball is booming - and in South Florida, it's here to stay
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America — and Florida has become quite the hot spot. Across the state, cities and clubs are converting their tennis courts into pickleball courts. It’s attracted high profile athletes, like LeBron James, who recently invested in a Major League Pickleball team.
wsop.com
MIKE CHIAPPETTA WINS ISLE MAIN EVENT FOR $200,196
24 October 2022 (Pompano Beach, FL) - The 2022/23 World Series of Poker Circuit has now crowned a new champion at the Isle Casino in the $1,700 Main Event as Mike Chiappetta, from Boca Raton, Florida, emerged victorious, claiming his first WSOP Circuit ring. The newly crowned winner bested a...
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
Val Demings holds rally in West Palm Beach
As early voting begins in Florida, U.S. Senate hopeful Val Demings attends a rally in West Palm Beach. WPTV was there.
Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants
If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Pompano Beach: A Waterfront City on the Rise
Sitting along Florida’s Gold Coast, Pompano Beach is a city known for extending “Florida’s Warmest Welcome,” boasting clear waters, sandy beaches, and calm breezes. In recent years, it has emerged beyond its beaches as a diverse South Florida community. With an overall lower density than its neighbors of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and an immense potential for growth, many real estate developers, restaurateurs, business owners, and prospective residents alike are readily eyeing the city as the next hotspot for waterfront living in South Florida.
Sakura Ramen Looks to Be Headed to Coral Springs
Sakura Ramen may be expanding its South Florida footprint
golfcourseindustry.com
Renovated, renamed Cape Club of Palm City set to reopen
The Cape Club of Palm City is set to open November 18 following an extensive renovation to both the golf course and clubhouse. Acquired by The Cape Club Collection in May of this year, the 18-hole golf course — which was formerly known as The Fox Club Florida — and its 16,500-square-foot clubhouse have undergone significant improvements since closing July 1. Located north of West Palm Beach, the renovated and rebranded facility will open as a premier private club.
tourcounsel.com
Delray Beach, Palm Beach County, Florida (with Map & Photos)
Delray Beach is a small beach town in the vast Miami metropolitan area in Palm Beach County. The main attraction of Delray Beach is its three-kilometer beach. On our way back to New York, we decided to stop by to look at Delray Beach, because we heard laudatory reviews about it, and we certainly wanted to check everything ourselves. How suitable is this city for a beach holiday, who is better off relaxing here, is it worth it to come here from Russia instead of the beaches of Miami? All these, as well as other equally important questions: how to get to Delray Beach, where to stay and what to do, in addition to relaxing on Delray Beach, we will answer in this article. And most importantly, we came to understand why Delray Beach is one of the ten happiest beach towns in America, and now we will tell you what we ended up seeing.
High school football: Power rankings of Palm Beach County's Top 10 ahead of Week 10
We're almost to the end of the regular season, but almost is never enough, which means you still have two more sets of power rankings to look forward to. What you probably didn't expect after the ninth week of the high school football season – much like myself – was to see a tie, let alone a new team, enter the mix.
WPBF News 25
Lake Worth art shop helps hold memorial tile painting event in Uvalde
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — A local art workshop has jumped in to help the Uvalde community with a memorial tile painting event in Texas this past weekend. "They can go on a wall, and even if it rains or shines, it will be there," Romy Norberto, co-owner of Picasso's Creative Workshop in Lake Worth, told WPBF 25 News.
WPBF News 25
Guests evacuated after rooftop fire at The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach, no injuries reported
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of guests were evacuated as crews worked to put out a fire Thursday morning at The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach. It happened around 5 a.m. on the roof of the building located in the 200 block of NE Second Street. Crews were able...
cw34.com
Local Rabbi views Kanye West antisemetic comments as educational opportunity
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Following a series of racially offensive and antisemitic comments, companies around the globe are cutting ties with Kanye West. Adidas, Balenciaga and his talent agency CAA are all out. Even Gap removed Yeezy products from its stores, saying “antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated with our values.”
thewestsidegazette.com
Spyro Gyra and David Sanborn Headline Two-Day Jazz Fest Pompano Beach Pompano Beach Arts Announces Complete Festival Lineup
Pompano Beach Arts has announced the complete lineup for the much anticipated second annual Jazz Fest Pompano Beach taking place Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, 2023. The headlining act for Friday night’s concert on the Great Lawn by the beach is 13-time Grammy Award-nominated jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra. Performing Saturday afternoon in Old Town Pompano Beach is a stellar selection of jazz artists including Nanny Assis, Fanni Sárközy, Yanier Horta, Julio Montalvo and the Fabulous Dixie Kings, and the FIU Jazz Big Band with the FIU Student Vocal Studio. Topping off this incredible Saturday lineup is the already announced headliner, six-time Grammy Award-winning jazz saxophonist David Sanborn. Tickets and details at www.pompanobeacharts.org/jazzfest.
bocaratontribune.com
Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Captain Takes Next Step to Returning Back to Active Duty
Boynton Beach, FL – On July 7, 2020, Captain Jeff Power, a nineteen-year veteran with the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department, was involved in a serious car accident that left him critically injured. Over two years later, in the final phase of the long road to recovery, Capt. Power was accepted into the Hangar Clinic near Seattle, Washington, for an exclusive program that fit Capt. Power for a custom-made carbon fiber brace that will help him take the next step to returning back to active duty at BBFRD.
luxury-houses.net
A Rare Waterfront Home with Spectacular Panoramic Views Seeks $8.8 Million in Riviera Beach, Florida
1030 Coral Way Home in Riviera Beach, Florida for Sale. 1030 Coral Way, Riviera Beach, Florida is a rare waterfront home boasts 230 feet of water frontage with spectacular panoramic views near restaurants, shopping and ocean. This home in Riviera Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1030 Coral Way, please contact William Gould (Phone: 561-379-3141) at Exclusive Real Estate Group for full support and perfect service.
