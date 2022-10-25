Read full article on original website
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
WMAZ
The Grand Opera House's 'Broadway Does' cabaret series brings Central Georgia talent into the spotlight
MACON, Ga. — It became a big hit at Macon's The Grand Opera House during the pandemic. Now, the Broadway Does series is back --- this time with songs from some of your favorite movies in a cabaret made to showcase local talent. Pre-pandemic the Grand featured many acts...
WMAZ
'The boys are living their best life together and apart': Byron brothers take the stage at two Central Georgia theaters
PERRY, Ga. — Central Georgia is full of talented people. But one Byron family is bursting with star quality as two Byron brothers are both acting at Central Georgia theaters this month. Noah Grant was recently in a production of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at Theatre Macon. His...
mercercluster.com
Mercer's second Gothic Festival presents a week of spooky fun
Mercer University will host the Second Edition Gothic Festival this spooky season Oct. 26-29. The main part of the festival will be held that Saturday, with the art exhibition, contests and cosplay night hosted in Connell Student Center, Conference Room 1. The Tattnall Square Center of the Arts will also...
fox5atlanta.com
About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
iheart.com
Lawrenceville Home Called "Best Haunt" in Georgia
This house is incredibly creepy and supposedly one of the best display in Georgia for Halloween. It's a literal haunted house. Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud spend months turning their rather normal home into a slasher scene. They live in Lawrenceville and create a unique a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."
Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings at Georgia location
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans ... it's real this time. You can actually get bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta. But there's a catch. Starting Oct. 31, bone-in chicken wings will be made available "for a limited time." How long? They say only until Feb. 11. After a viral 11Alive...
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Monroe Local News
Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud
Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
WMAZ
Lightning Round: Are you smarter than a Meteorologist?
MACON, Ga. — Are you a weather trivia master?. Well, hold on to your lightning bolt and let's play some trivia!. Thursday night, we're kicking off a little game we're calling Lightning Round!. Think of it as a nightly weather-focused trivia game, that you can get involved with at...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Rock Eagle, Putnam County
Rock Eagle is often cited as one of the great wonders of Georgia, yet it remains largely a mystery. Irby Hudson Scott acquired the land after the 1802 treaty with the Creek Indians and his family never farmed the area near the effigy, before selling it to the federal government in 1938. The first known published reference to the mound was made in 1854 by Reverend George White in his Historical Collections of Georgia. In the 1878 Annual Report of the Smithsonian Institution, C. C. Jones referred to it as the Scott Eagle Mound, in a detailed description of his research at the site. The most recent scholarship places construction of the site at 1500-500 years ago, but dating a place like this is an evolving process. There isn’t even agreement that it’s an eagle. Some have suggested that it represents a vulture. The image of a bird with open wings has been found on many Mississippian artifacts, religious objects, and petroglyphs, and while Rock Eagle is likely of the Woodland period, the influence continued.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine at midtown parking garage
ATLANTA — A man has died after police say he was pinned in a parking garage in midtown Atlanta. Police received a call just before midnight to a parking garage off Peachtree Street near Colony Square about an auto accident. When police arrived, they found a man inside of...
WMAZ
Here's how an old Army base in Forest Park will be restored for massive movie studio
FOREST PARK, Ga. — In 2011, the Ft. Gillem Army Base closed, moving thousands of people and jobs out of Forest Park. But now those 1,200 acres of land are finding new life as warehouse space, and coming soon– new sound stages for the film industry. The project...
Looking for a fright? Georgia haunted house ranked among the best in the U.S.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County haunted house has been ranked as one of the best in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted houses as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Coca-Cola to nearly triple Macon plant; Old Tybee school building to be repurposed
MACON, Ga. — Fifty new jobs are expected in an $80 million expansion as Coca-Cola Bottling United plans to add 260,000 square feet of wholesale warehouse space to its facility in south Bibb County. The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission agreed to rezone more than nine acres currently...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Roadside Produce Stand, Putnam County
The “PECHES” sign on U.S. Highway 441 near Rock Eagle has always caught my attention. I believe this produce stand was in business as far back as my college days in the early 1990s, and possibly long before that. The owners have obviously repainted the sign, and I’m sure theu know by now that “peaches” is misspelled, but everyone has gotten so used to it that they wouldn’t have any other way. It truly is a landmark of the area.
Wave 3
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Cairo Jordan’s family in Atlanta spoke up after they learned his fate as the boy found dead in a suitcase in Southern Indiana back in April. When the news of Cairo’s death reached his great-grandmother, Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a...
Read Glenn Burns’ letter to Channel 2 viewers about his retirement, career
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns announced his retirement after 40 years at WSB-TV. His final day will be Nov. 22. Read a special message from Glenn as WSB-TV celebrates his 40 years of service to the people of north Georgia. A letter from Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns:
