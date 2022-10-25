ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juliette, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mercercluster.com

Mercer's second Gothic Festival presents a week of spooky fun

Mercer University will host the Second Edition Gothic Festival this spooky season Oct. 26-29. The main part of the festival will be held that Saturday, with the art exhibition, contests and cosplay night hosted in Connell Student Center, Conference Room 1. The Tattnall Square Center of the Arts will also...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
iheart.com

Lawrenceville Home Called "Best Haunt" in Georgia

This house is incredibly creepy and supposedly one of the best display in Georgia for Halloween. It's a literal haunted house. Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud spend months turning their rather normal home into a slasher scene. They live in Lawrenceville and create a unique a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud

Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
WMAZ

Lightning Round: Are you smarter than a Meteorologist?

MACON, Ga. — Are you a weather trivia master?. Well, hold on to your lightning bolt and let's play some trivia!. Thursday night, we're kicking off a little game we're calling Lightning Round!. Think of it as a nightly weather-focused trivia game, that you can get involved with at...
MACON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Rock Eagle, Putnam County

Rock Eagle is often cited as one of the great wonders of Georgia, yet it remains largely a mystery. Irby Hudson Scott acquired the land after the 1802 treaty with the Creek Indians and his family never farmed the area near the effigy, before selling it to the federal government in 1938. The first known published reference to the mound was made in 1854 by Reverend George White in his Historical Collections of Georgia. In the 1878 Annual Report of the Smithsonian Institution, C. C. Jones referred to it as the Scott Eagle Mound, in a detailed description of his research at the site. The most recent scholarship places construction of the site at 1500-500 years ago, but dating a place like this is an evolving process. There isn’t even agreement that it’s an eagle. Some have suggested that it represents a vulture. The image of a bird with open wings has been found on many Mississippian artifacts, religious objects, and petroglyphs, and while Rock Eagle is likely of the Woodland period, the influence continued.
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area

An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
GEORGIA STATE
vanishinggeorgia.com

Roadside Produce Stand, Putnam County

The “PECHES” sign on U.S. Highway 441 near Rock Eagle has always caught my attention. I believe this produce stand was in business as far back as my college days in the early 1990s, and possibly long before that. The owners have obviously repainted the sign, and I’m sure theu know by now that “peaches” is misspelled, but everyone has gotten so used to it that they wouldn’t have any other way. It truly is a landmark of the area.
Wave 3

Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Cairo Jordan’s family in Atlanta spoke up after they learned his fate as the boy found dead in a suitcase in Southern Indiana back in April. When the news of Cairo’s death reached his great-grandmother, Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a...
ATLANTA, GA

