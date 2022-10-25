ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments

A Ryan
1d ago

oh for the love of God, why here. Albany is about 60% black most which live in the east side. Her signs adorn houses like leaves on tree. I hope I'm at work. She doesn't want to hear my opinion of her.

Opinion: What Georgia's record-breaking early voting means

"Voters continue to turn out in record numbers here in Georgia, with early voting totals approaching those of a presidential election year," writes Jay Bookman. "In a closely watched, high-stakes, bitterly fought campaign season like this one, the question is natural: What does it mean?"
Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high ’22 turnout

ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most of them in person at advance voting sites, […]
Early voters continue massive turnout here, across Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - More than 1 million Georgians have already voted in the state’s 2022 midterm elections, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday. The announcement came with exactly two weeks remaining until election day, Nov. 8. Early voting ends Nov. 4, the Friday before Election Day. As of...
Free subs for First Responders on October 28

In honor of National First Responders Day on Friday, October 28, all Firehouse Subs restaurants. This is to celebrate local first responder heroes with a special offer throughout the day. On Friday, all area firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs (in-uniform or with valid ID) are invited to stop by...
PHOTOS: Remembering Charles Sherrod's legacy

Civil rights icon Charles Sherrod, who died earlier this month at the age of 85, was honored during a Tuesday afternoon program at the Charles M. Sherrod Civil Rights Park in downtown Albany. Sherrod came to southwest Georgia in 1961 to register black voters and helped found the Albany Movement in the civil rights era.
Georgia is the #2 state interested in the Student Loan Forgiveness applications

According to a geotagged Twitter data test, Georgia is ranked top two for applications for the Student Loan Forgiveness Program. Despite the loan forgiveness plan being temporarily paused due to pending lawsuits, interest in the student loan forgiveness application continues to be incredibly high. The beta test site was launched...
Dems push Medicaid expansion for left-behind rural Georgia

ARLINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Nine years after the hospital closed in the southwest Georgia town of Arlington, the worry about health care lurks. Health insurance premiums are high, many residents report poor health and there’s no guarantee Calhoun County’s sole ambulance will arrive promptly if it’s taking a patient to a distant hospital. “If it’s […]
Georgia Election Officials Question U.S. Mail Truck Fire

A US Postal Service Jeep in southwest Georgia that caught fire on Monday is getting some election attention. Officials in Baker County, along with the USPS and the Secretary of State’s Office, are questioning 43 outstanding election ballots that were potentially in the vehicle. The Georgia’s Secretary of State’s...
Friday night lights in Southwest Georgia: October 28, 2022

Gameday— that one word is music to many people's ears. Another week of high school football is upon us in Southwest Georgia. Dougherty at Carver, Columbus (OS) Clinch Co. at Charlton Co. Coffee at Greenbrier. Colquitt Co. at Valdosta. Cook at Fitzgerald. Crisp Co. at Thomasville. Early Co. at...
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
