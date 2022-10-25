Read full article on original website
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Perry Farrell On Recent Jane's Addiction Cancellations, Timeline For Return
"I have to mend in order to continue the tour and get back on stage."
musictimes.com
Jane's Addiction's First Tour In More Than Ten Years: Five Shows Canceled Due To Perry Farrell's Injury
Jane's Addiction's fans are left worrying and disappointed that the band they have been waiting to see for over a decade just announced several canceled shows following frontman Perry Farrell's injury. The band is currently on tour with Smashing Pumpkins, whom they are an opening act for. According to reports,...
Popculture
Gwar's Mike Bishop on Band's New Documentary 'This is Gwar,' Celebrity Fans, and Working With Halestorm's Lzzy Hale (Exclusive)
Heavy metal icons Gwar have been quite enigmatic throughout their 30+ years in the music scene, and the band recently unveiled a retrospective documentary, This Is Gwar, which follows the space-born scumdogs from their earliest origins all the way through to the current incarnation of the legendary band. Ahead of the doc's home video release, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with lead vocalist Mike Bishop (Blöthar the Berserker, formerly bassist Beefcake the Mighty) and get some insight on the film. Bishop also shared what it's been like to have celebrity fans over the years, and offered some incredibly kind words for Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale, who the band just worked with on their new album.
Stereogum
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Music icon Ringo Starr has canceled a planned concert for Sunday in Minnesota.
Leslie Jordan Sought Medical Help in Weeks Leading Up to His Death (Report)
Leslie Jordan died on Monday, and now new information has come to light about his health. The comedian was driving his BMW in Hollywood when he crashed into a building. At the time, TMZ reported law enforcement suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. Now, sources tell...
Judas Priest will perform at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with three guitarists and two drummers, according to former drummer Les Binks
Downing! Tipton! Binks! The ultimate Judas Priest lineup looks set to play at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
guitar.com
Motley Crue’s Mick Mars retires from touring due to “painful struggle” with disease
Mötley Crüe co-founder Mick Mars has announced his retirement from touring as a result of his disease. The guitarist will however, remain a member of the band. A statement from the group cites the 71-year-old musician’s struggles with Ankylosing Spondylitis, an inflammatory form of arthritis, as the reason for his retirement (via Variety): “Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), he will no longer be able to tour with the band,” the statement reads.
iheart.com
Music: Details On What Taylor Hawkins Said In the Final Interview.
New details are coming out about the final on-camera interview Taylor Hawkins gave for the rockumentary “Let There Be Drums!” During the segment, Hawkins shows the camera around his “hang room,” where custom drum heads are hanging on the wall picturing various musicians, including Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Ferrell, and one more that some say is giving the interview an “eerie” vibe.
Lynn Goldsmith Covers the ’80s From AC/DC to Ziggy Marley in New Photo Book & Finds ‘It Was Actually an Amazing Decade’
Renowned music photographer Lynn Goldsmith says that when her editor suggested she put together a book of her photography from the 1980s, her reaction was, “That was a terrible decade! My initial thought would that it just would be a lot of pictures of hair bands.” But after compiling a couple images of her work from that era, Goldsmith says she realized that “it was actually an amazing decade. There was so much new music and such a variety of music on the charts,” she says. “You had Bananarama and Barry Manilow. Bruce Springsteen and Spandau Ballet. Madonna and Prince. Herbie...
Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins discusses ALS diagnosis and 'responsibility' to 'spread the word'
Country star John Driskell Hopkins, vocalist and guitarist in the Zac Brown Band, spoke about the challenges he faces with ALS after being diagnosed late last year.
NME
Black Veil Brides announce dates for 2023 UK tour
Black Veil Brides have shared dates for their upcoming 2023 UK tour. Due to kick off at the UEA in Norwich on February 14, the tour will see see the Californian metal band perform across nine locations before wrapping up at Troxy in London. Tickets will be available to purchase...
Slipknot Announce Knotfest Australia With Parkway Drive, Megadeth + More
Dates for an inaugural Knotfest Australia has been floating around this month, and now, the masked metalheads in Slipknot have officially announced the lineup for the first-ever Australian stops of their signature music and arts festival. Are you ready to rock Down Under?. It's undoubtedly going to be a loud...
Caroline Rose Announces 2023 Tour, Shares Single “Love / Lover / Friend”
Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has made her return with an experimental new single and a list of 2023 tour dates. The recently released “Love / Lover / Friend,” her first single in two years, is unlike anything the artist has released before. “I was listening pretty exclusively...
