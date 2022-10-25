ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwar's Mike Bishop on Band's New Documentary 'This is Gwar,' Celebrity Fans, and Working With Halestorm's Lzzy Hale (Exclusive)

Heavy metal icons Gwar have been quite enigmatic throughout their 30+ years in the music scene, and the band recently unveiled a retrospective documentary, This Is Gwar, which follows the space-born scumdogs from their earliest origins all the way through to the current incarnation of the legendary band. Ahead of the doc's home video release, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with lead vocalist Mike Bishop (Blöthar the Berserker, formerly bassist Beefcake the Mighty) and get some insight on the film. Bishop also shared what it's been like to have celebrity fans over the years, and offered some incredibly kind words for Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale, who the band just worked with on their new album.
Stereogum

Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single

For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Louder

Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
LOS ANGELES, CA
guitar.com

Motley Crue’s Mick Mars retires from touring due to “painful struggle” with disease

Mötley Crüe co-founder Mick Mars has announced his retirement from touring as a result of his disease. The guitarist will however, remain a member of the band. A statement from the group cites the 71-year-old musician’s struggles with Ankylosing Spondylitis, an inflammatory form of arthritis, as the reason for his retirement (via Variety): “Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), he will no longer be able to tour with the band,” the statement reads.
iheart.com

Music: Details On What Taylor Hawkins Said In the Final Interview.

New details are coming out about the final on-camera interview Taylor Hawkins gave for the rockumentary “Let There Be Drums!” During the segment, Hawkins shows the camera around his “hang room,” where custom drum heads are hanging on the wall picturing various musicians, including Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Ferrell, and one more that some say is giving the interview an “eerie” vibe.
Billboard

Lynn Goldsmith Covers the ’80s From AC/DC to Ziggy Marley in New Photo Book & Finds ‘It Was Actually an Amazing Decade’

Renowned music photographer Lynn Goldsmith says that when her editor suggested she put together a book of her photography from the 1980s, her reaction was, “That was a terrible decade! My initial thought would that it just would be a lot of pictures of hair bands.” But after compiling a couple images of her work from that era, Goldsmith says she realized that “it was actually an amazing decade. There was so much new music and such a variety of music on the charts,” she says. “You had Bananarama and Barry Manilow. Bruce Springsteen and Spandau Ballet. Madonna and Prince. Herbie...
NME

Black Veil Brides announce dates for 2023 UK tour

Black Veil Brides have shared dates for their upcoming 2023 UK tour. Due to kick off at the UEA in Norwich on February 14, the tour will see see the Californian metal band perform across nine locations before wrapping up at Troxy in London. Tickets will be available to purchase...
Noisecreep

Slipknot Announce Knotfest Australia With Parkway Drive, Megadeth + More

Dates for an inaugural Knotfest Australia has been floating around this month, and now, the masked metalheads in Slipknot have officially announced the lineup for the first-ever Australian stops of their signature music and arts festival. Are you ready to rock Down Under?. It's undoubtedly going to be a loud...

