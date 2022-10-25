Heavy metal icons Gwar have been quite enigmatic throughout their 30+ years in the music scene, and the band recently unveiled a retrospective documentary, This Is Gwar, which follows the space-born scumdogs from their earliest origins all the way through to the current incarnation of the legendary band. Ahead of the doc's home video release, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with lead vocalist Mike Bishop (Blöthar the Berserker, formerly bassist Beefcake the Mighty) and get some insight on the film. Bishop also shared what it's been like to have celebrity fans over the years, and offered some incredibly kind words for Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale, who the band just worked with on their new album.

