Los Angeles council censures members amid racism scandal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council formally rebuked two members and its former president Wednesday for their involvement in a racism scandal that has led to days of protests, police and state investigations and shaken public faith in City Hall. The 12-0 vote to censure former...
Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92
Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
Will Alex Villanueva Be Reelected? — 5 Takeaways From Episode 5 Of Our Podcast About The Sheriff
Episode 5 explores how the sheriff has gone from campaigning as a progressive Democrat to running as a favorite of Fox News.
Calling Out Global Anti-Blackness
In Los Angeles, City Council President Nury Martinez resigned both her council presidency and, later, her council seat after someone leaked vile racist sentiments that she shared with members of a Latinx cabal that included fellow Council members Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo. Also present was Ron Herrera, the now-resigned president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor. As of this writing, de Leon and Cedillo have retained their seats, but Martinez’s goose was cooked when President Joe Biden, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and dozens of others condemned her racist comments and those who concurred with them with their silence.
OC Voters Are Picking a New Judge – Between Peggy Huang and Michele Bell. How Do They Answer Key Questions?
Judges are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, tasked with administering justice on everything from personal injury lawsuits to murder cases. And they’re among the toughest offices for voters to pick from because there’s such little information about the people running. This time around, there’s only...
From A ‘For Sure Victory’ To ‘The Tightest LA Mayoral Race In Years’
For Karen Bass and her supporters, the 2022 Los Angeles Mayoral race wasn’t supposed to be like this. Back in September 2021, when Bass first entered the race 14 months ahead of election day, she came in knowing that there wouldn’t be many other strong candidates. Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Joe Buscaino, along with LA City Attorney Mike Feuer also declared, but they didn’t have nearly as much support or name recognition. The closest, de Leon, was 4 times as many points behind Bass in a February poll, with Bass having a commanding 32% lead with de Leon at 8%. Had those two gone in, Bass would already be doing her victory lap, as de Leon, thanks to the racist recording scandal, now has pretty much all of LA and President Joe Biden demanding his resignation.
Veteran LA County DA granted deposition of Gascón chief of staff
Attorneys for a veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascón, can depose Gascón’s chief of staff, a judge ruled Tuesday, Oct. 25. Deputy District...
LASD secretary files latest employee lawsuit against Villanueva
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been sued by yet another sheriff’s department employee, this time by a secretary who alleges her civil rights were violated when the sheriff blocked a promotion for which she was entitled because she supported a rival candidate in the June primary. Cynthia Gallegos’ Los Angeles...
Karen Bass calls Rick Caruso a 'con' over millions spent on campaign
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass's campaign continues to see the race as a dead heat over how much money her opponent, developer Rick Caruso, has spent to get elected.
Morning Briefing: Police investigate racist recording as Councilman Price denies he was invited to meeting; Rams’ Aaron Donald ends deal with Ye’s agency
Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. Onshore flow returns Wednesday, leading to below-average temperatures and a few clouds at the coast. It will still be a mild and comfortable day with highs reaching the low- to mid-70s. A weak Santa Ana wind event is forecast for...
California Attorney General's Office Denies It Wants Kuehl Raid Evidence Destroyed
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the California Attorney General's office will ask a judge to order the Sheriff's Department to destroy any remaining copies of items seized or obtained during its investigation into alleged political corruption involving an LA County Supervisor. Villanueva claimed in a live streamed speech...
The 'Parental Rights' Movement Has Its Sights On This OC School Board
A conservative parent group is hoping to gain a lock on the Placentia-Yorba Linda school board by ousting two longtime incumbents.
$32 Million Pasadena Homeless Housing Complex On Track to Be Completed By May
The Diane and John Mullin Hope Center, a 65-unit housing project for homeless individuals under construction just east of Lake Avenue at 1000 E. Walnut St. in Pasadena, is currently on track to be completed by May 2023. “The Hope Center is on track and all four floors have been...
Banners on 405 Near Howard Hughes Parkway One of Several Recent Westside Antisemitic Incidents
Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements. There has been a sudden and alarming uptick of racist and antisemitic activity on the Westside after Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements and actions this month. This past weekend, an antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense...
Reagan Foundation Severs Ties with California Lutheran University
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute and Foundation has terminated a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University that funded scholarships for students entering the Master of Public Policy and Administration at the school. The Reagan-Gallegly Fellowship Program, which the Reagan Foundation created in support of the Elton and Janice...
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
Inglewood mayor contradicts himself on City’s use of ARPA funds to pay down water bills
An Inglewood resident called into the Oct. 25 regular city council meeting asking how American Rescue Plan Acts (ARPA) funds were used to pay off balances for past due water bills. In typical fashion, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts contradicted himself on how those funds were used. The Sept. 6...
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For November 2022
November isn’t what I would call primetime for free museum days in Los Angeles, but there is plenty of excellent programming on deck on at institutions across the county. Before we get to the main list, check out a quick sampling of free events you can check out this coming month at L.A. museums and cultural centers:
LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide
At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
