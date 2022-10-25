Read full article on original website
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
“Big Pumpkin Lab” is now a tradition at Steadley Elementary
CARTHAGE, Mo. — “Gourd” news! 3rd graders at Steadley Elementary participated in their “Big Pumpkin Lab” today. They estimated the height and weight of pumpkins, the number of ribs each one had, as well as the number of seeds inside each one, before they got inside of them.
Seneca man dedicated to God, service and horseshoeing
SENECA, Mo. — Ty Dawson’s life is all about service. As the lead pastor at Seneca Bethel Baptist, he serves his God. As a firefighter for the Redings Mill Fire Protection District, he serves his community. As a husband and a father, he serves his family. But, there’s one more area of service that Dawson has dedicated his whole life to doing, and that’s horseshoeing.
Veterans Voices: Honored after making the ultimate sacrifice
ANDERSON, Mo. — A young soldier, killed in action, just at the beginning of his military career. This year, the McDonald County High School graduate is given a special honor by his hometown, for his ultimate sacrifice. “Decided, you know what, maybe I owe the young man something so,...
JHS hosts Thursday’s community trunk-or-treat
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School’s Student Council will host a trunk-or-treat event for the community. The event will be held at the high school, located at 2104 Indiana Avenue. The community is invited to attend Thursday, October 27th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Several representatives from...
Inside the Crowder College/Neosho Police Department partnership
NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College has always contracted with the Neosho Police Department to provide two of their officers on campus. Dr. Katricia Pierson, School President, says a student focus group requested the school have their own, independent fully commissioned officers to go along with an existing security officer.
News To Know: fallen hero, Halloween safety
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has charged a suspect they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The crash occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. Authorities say they have probable cause to believe Derek Christopher Coburn, 19, is responsible for the collision. A warrant has been issued and police are requesting the following charges:
What is the Joplin Spook Light?
Joplin, Mo. - Around Halloween, many people tend to become more interested in hearing spooky tales and stories about mysterious folklore. One such mystery, the Joplin Spook Light, is located on the western foothills of the Ozark Mountains in far Southwest Missouri and Northeast Oklahoma -- just south of Joplin, near the small community of Hornet, Mo. The mysterious ball of light, that often appears to be flickering or even dancing, has reportedly been seen by residents and visitors in the region since the 1800s.
Holiday Craft Fair
ICYMI: The Holiday Craft Fair is happening this Saturday at the Route 66 Event Center in Webb City. Mary Stockam and her grandson, Jude Stadler, joined us to give us all the details plus more!
Robert Warden honored at MSSU
JOPLIN, Mo. — A former Missouri State Representative was honored today at Missouri Southern. Missouri Southern State University gave the 2022 Richard M. Webster Medallion to Robert Warden, also known as Bob Warden. “He was in the Missouri House of Representatives and moving Missouri Southern forward. He leaves a...
Carthage Historic Homes Driving Tour
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The City of Carthage has a nice tool for visitors, or even folks who live there. It’s a driving tour of the city’s historic homes. It highlights 50 sites each with amazing architectural features. Sites like the “Phelps House”, or the “Leggett House.”
“Jobs for America’s Graduates” members initiated in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin High School students were initiated Tuesday into the school’s “JAG” program, or “Jobs for America’s Graduates.”. “This also focuses on our five different kinds of groups that we specialize in. Ranging from being a social committee or social awareness all the way to civic awareness. So our students know like what it also what it means to be a part of a community and what the community issues are,” said Janet Parker-Spain, JAG Specialist.
GMFS Joplin Regional Innovation & Technology Summit
Doug Hunt and Erin Slifka from the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce join us today to talk about The Joplin Regional Innovation and Technology Summit. An event to bring together innovative thinkers and business leaders who leverage technology to overcome barriers and propel business and community toward the future.
NEO A&M College awarded Department of Education grant
MIAMI, Okla. — The United States Department of Education has awarded Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College cooperative funding under the Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institutions (NASNTI) program. The NASNTI program provides grants and related assistance to Native American-serving, nontribal institutions to improve and expand their capacity to serve Native American and low-income students.
Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County
NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
Joplin Empire Market introduces new curbside location
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Empire Market has a new way for you get the products they sell, without having to actually go there. It’s called “Empire Curbside”, and it allows customers to reserve what they want ahead of time and then show up Saturday morning to pick it up.
“CID” proposal in Pittsburg aimed at improving shopping area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A number of improvements could be coming to an area of Pittsburg, if a new proposal is given the go-ahead. It’s for a new “CID”, or “Community Improvement District”, for the shopping area in and around where the “Home Depot” sits off North Broadway.
The Mystery of the Butterfly People in Joplin’s 2011 EF5 Twister
It's now been more than a decade since a tragic EF5 tornado devasted Joplin, Missouri. Did you know that there is a rainbow within that tragedy? It's the mystery of the "butterfly people" that children saw during that awful weather event. Since my wife is a meteorologist, I know most...
Mitchell’s Drug Stores
Tim Mitchell of Mitchell’s Drug Stores in Neosho corners Howie to give him his annual flu shot! He also tells viewers how they can make an appointment to get their own flu shot today.
Man hitchhiking near Lubbock in 1950 was ‘The Spree Killer’ from Joplin
KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
