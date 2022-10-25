Joplin, Mo. - Around Halloween, many people tend to become more interested in hearing spooky tales and stories about mysterious folklore. One such mystery, the Joplin Spook Light, is located on the western foothills of the Ozark Mountains in far Southwest Missouri and Northeast Oklahoma -- just south of Joplin, near the small community of Hornet, Mo. The mysterious ball of light, that often appears to be flickering or even dancing, has reportedly been seen by residents and visitors in the region since the 1800s.

