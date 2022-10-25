Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesungazette.com
Visalia residents receive incorrect ballots following recent city redistricting
TULARE COUNTY – Just over a dozen voters had their ballots reissued after a geographical error at the elections office supplied them with a ballot for the wrong district. Not only that, but an additional handful of Visalians are expected to face the same issue. The ballots were sent...
thesungazette.com
Farmersville charges toward new electric vehicle ordinance
FARMERSVILLE – The city of Farmersville is revving up to implement a new electric charging station ordinance. After January businesses lining Highway 198 in the city will be able to cut through the red tape to install stations for travelers and residents. The city of Farmersville is establishing an...
GV Wire
New California Law Could Take Major Money Out of Fresno Politics
Starting Jan. 1, local elected leaders need to double-check their campaign accounts when voting on specific legislation. A new state law will significantly affect the size of contributions. “The goal was to sever the tie between pay-to-play politics that unfortunately occurs in different parts of California,” said the bill’s author,...
thesungazette.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Confidence in reelecting Walta Gamonian to VUSD board
My name is Milt Morrison. As a retired full-time instructor from COS and a former member of the Visalia Unified School District’s Board of Governing Trustees, I am seriously concerned about the upcoming election of the members of Visalia’s school board. Toward that end, I have attended a number of candidate forums and have been attentive to the published statements, spoken and written, of the candidates. Following is my opinion of Waltha Gamonian’s candidacy. She is the incumbent for the seat representing District 1.
City of Fresno looking to hire and fill 600 job openings
Hundreds of hopefuls visited City Hall Tuesday afternoon, hoping to land several open positions with the City of Fresno.
thesungazette.com
State forks over funding for Goshen supportive housing community
GOSHEN – Self Help Enterprises and Salt + Light received funding that will go toward the construction of the first-ever permanent supportive housing community in Goshen. On Oct. 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded Self Help Enterprises (SHE) with a little over $4 million to fund the construction of housing units for those battling chronic homelessness. The funding will go toward the Neighborhood Village project that SHE is working on alongside nonprofit Salt + Light, a public benefit organization, according to program director Betsy McGovern-Garcia. The Neighborhood Village project will construct 52 housing units, among other amenities, and the funding from Newson will go toward 36 of these housing units.
GV Wire
Fresno State Sales Tax Ballot Effort Still Has Only One Donor
Local builder Richard Spencer has single-handedly bankrolled the campaign for Measure E, the proposed sales tax to benefit Fresno State, donating nearly $1.5 million as of Monday, according to campaign finance reports. Thus far, all the reported donations for the “Yes on Measure E, Good to Great for Fresno State...
thesungazette.com
ELECTION 2022: Four candidates face off for two seats on LUSD board
LINDSAY – Four candidates have placed their names on the ballot for this year’s school board elections, with both challengers drawing on their careers as educators. Election time is just around the corner, and Lindsay Unified School District has four candidates on the ballot this year, but only two of them will have a seat on the board. There are two incumbents running, one of which has over 20 years of experience on the board. The challengers also all have years of education experience under their belt, with one challenger, Dennis Doane, being the former principal of John J. Cairns Continuation High School, while the other challenger, Brenda Gonzalez, was a teacher for 10 years and a religious educator for 20.
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Hanford's courthouse arbor is demolished for safety, to dissuade homeless use
After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact. Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the...
thesungazette.com
ELECTION 2022: Visalia’s city council candidates face off in final forum
VISALIA – Visalia’s city council candidates had their final showdown at Cafe 210, where cannabis was a budding topic. On Oct. 24, ten of Visalia’s city council candidates faced off in the final forum leading up to the November election. Across the board, candidates agreed that homelessness and safety were a top priority, but the crowd was also able to hear differing opinions the candidates had over allowing a cannabis tax and dispensary to roll into town.
GV Wire
Fresno Council Cuts T-Mobile Lease Short Amid Spiral Garage Debate
The Spiral Garage may be old, but is it a historical landmark?. Fresno City Councilman Miguel Arias floated the idea at last week’s City Council meeting. The discussion came under the item to extend a lease for cell phone provider T-Mobile to use the garage for its equipment. “The...
Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough
A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
kernvalleysun.com
Free Debit Cards for Groceries
People eligible for Medicare and full Medi-Cal will have the opportunity this year to change their Medicare Advantage plan from their current plan to one that offers a debit card, a MasterCard or VISA card with a monthly allowance of up to $50 toward “healthy foods.” This benefit includes most groceries, making an exception to pet food, liquor and cigarettes.
thesungazette.com
Woodlake begins its search for next hall of fame inductees
WOODLAKE – Since 2017, the WHS foundation has inducted high-achieving individuals into the “hall of fame,” including a neurosurgeon and the first Latina Chief of Staff in the history of the United States Senate. Now they are looking for their next inductees. The Woodlake High School (WHS)...
GV Wire
Feds Charge Three Fresno Men in Treasury Checks Scam
Three Fresno men are accused of a scam in which nearly 300 counterfeit U.S. Treasury checks worth more than $500,000 were cashed. An eight-count federal indictment charged Jeffrey Michalk, 43; Steve Gomez, 40; and Michael Dugan, 48, of conspiracy, theft of public money, and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release Thursday morning.
Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater. “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
thesungazette.com
VUSD clears path for students to achieve higher education
VISALIA – Visalia students looking to pursue a college career at a four-year university have a clear pathway to attend the University of California, Merced if they meet the university’s eligibility requirements. At the Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) board of education meeting on Oct. 25, the board...
GV Wire
Merced County Doctor Indicted in $53 Million Fraud, Money Laundering Scheme
A federal grand jury in Fresno has charged Dr. Sohail Mamdani with mail fraud and money laundering in connection to an alleged disability insurance fraud scheme. The 46-year-old Los Banos physician was indicted on Oct. 20, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release Thursday morning. According to...
Family of man jailed under CA felony murder rule hopeful he will be free soon
A change to California's felony murder rule could be a second chance at living for one Kern County man.
Comments / 0