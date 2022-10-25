Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Episode Nine: Rev. Tarrence Paschall & The Chosen Few
The Chosen Few represents the great tradition of unaccompanied religious singing in the Tidewater region of Virginia. While only a handful of African American a cappella quartets still sing in Virginia today, the Tidewater region produced hundreds of such groups in the century following the Civil War. In this episode of Folklife Fieldnotes, we celebrate this music with The Chosen Few, featuring Reverend Tarrence Paschall, longtime leader of the legendary Paschall Brothers of Chesapeake, who in 2012 received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.
2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing. Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The tickets were bought at:. Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road...
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
Third day in a row of school bomb threats in Hampton Roads; this time, in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the third day in a row, authorities are investigating bomb threats at a school in Hampton Roads. Wednesday morning, a spokesperson with Portsmouth's dispatch team said there were threats against William E. Waters Middle School and Cradock Middle School. Lauren Nolasco, a spokeswoman for the...
7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
Thousands waiting for affordable housing in Hampton Roads
As inflation continues and housing prices soar, thousands of people in Hampton Roads are on waiting lists for affordable housing.
Train loaded with grain derails near Priority Lane in Chesapeake
Six hopper cars loaded with grain jumped the track and damaged several utility poles. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TARxD8. Train loaded with grain derails near Priority Lane …. Six hopper cars loaded with grain jumped the track and damaged several utility poles. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TARxD8. Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing...
Reck on the Road: Grace Sherwood
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Grace Sherwood has a unique place in Hampton Roads history. She is the last person known to have been convicted of witchcraft in Virginia. Sherwood lived in Princess Anne County near Pungo and in 1973 a children’s book named her “The Witch of Pungo.”
Underdog Namkung challenges Scott in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race
Election Day is less than two weeks away. Congressman Bobby Scott is looking to win a 16th term and Republican challenger Terry Namkung is the underdog hoping to unseat him.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Influential Real Estate Developer, Michael Britt known as Officiallilmike secures multi-million dollar deal approval for Norfolk, Virginia’s Sycamore Plaza
Successful entrepreneur Michael Britt is elated to announce his firm has succeeded in getting Norfolk’s new Multi-million-dollar development plans approved. Michael, together with his mentor, Laushaun Robinson; owner of DT Builders got the development plans approved and even obtained a multi-million dollar loan for the development despite receiving no grants or funding from the city of Norfolk.
Chicken Salad Chick Signs Agreement in Virginia Beach
October 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Virginia Beach, Va. - Chicken Salad Chick has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee. Behind the agreement is current Chicken Salad Chick franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened the Hampton, Virginia location at 2850 Kilgore Avenue...
Motorists warned of traffic delays amid ‘super load move’ in Suffolk Thursday
Traffic officials in Suffolk are warning motorists ahead of a "super load move" Thursday.
Following the Funds: Less money spent in City Council races, more on School Board in Virginia Beach
Following the Funds: Less money spent in City Council …. Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle …. NASA Langley Research Center develops a new inflatable …. WAVY News 10 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson reports. 10 On Your Side Success: Youth football team gets …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Hardee’s...
Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle crash
Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle …. 16-year-old student had knife at Suffolk school, …. A 16-year-old student was found with a knife at Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program Suffolk Center on Thursday, police say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3f9z0i8. Full Interview with Pink Energy CEO Jayson Waller. 10 On Your Side's Julie Millet...
Suffolk Restaurant Week returns Nov. 5-12
According to a press release, participating eateries will be offering three-course, price-fixed menus that participants can take advantage of.
Virginia leaders discuss solutions for lack of affordable housing
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia leaders said the 40-year high inflation rate is only making matters worse for the existing housing affordability crisis. On Wednesday, several state leaders, including Congressman Bobby Scott and Del. Marcia Price, held a roundtable discussion to find a solution to the problem. "In addition...
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
