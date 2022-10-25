ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

wmra.org

Episode Nine: Rev. Tarrence Paschall & The Chosen Few

The Chosen Few represents the great tradition of unaccompanied religious singing in the Tidewater region of Virginia. While only a handful of African American a cappella quartets still sing in Virginia today, the Tidewater region produced hundreds of such groups in the century following the Civil War. In this episode of Folklife Fieldnotes, we celebrate this music with The Chosen Few, featuring Reverend Tarrence Paschall, longtime leader of the legendary Paschall Brothers of Chesapeake, who in 2012 received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
NBC12

2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing. Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The tickets were bought at:. Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road...
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found in any of them. Police...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Train loaded with grain derails near Priority Lane in Chesapeake

Six hopper cars loaded with grain jumped the track and damaged several utility poles. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TARxD8. Train loaded with grain derails near Priority Lane …. Six hopper cars loaded with grain jumped the track and damaged several utility poles. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TARxD8. Norfolk Police ask for helping finding missing...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Reck on the Road: Grace Sherwood

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Grace Sherwood has a unique place in Hampton Roads history. She is the last person known to have been convicted of witchcraft in Virginia. Sherwood lived in Princess Anne County near Pungo and in 1973 a children’s book named her “The Witch of Pungo.”
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
getnews.info

Influential Real Estate Developer, Michael Britt known as Officiallilmike secures multi-million dollar deal approval for Norfolk, Virginia’s Sycamore Plaza

Successful entrepreneur Michael Britt is elated to announce his firm has succeeded in getting Norfolk’s new Multi-million-dollar development plans approved. Michael, together with his mentor, Laushaun Robinson; owner of DT Builders got the development plans approved and even obtained a multi-million dollar loan for the development despite receiving no grants or funding from the city of Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
franchising.com

Chicken Salad Chick Signs Agreement in Virginia Beach

October 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Virginia Beach, Va. - Chicken Salad Chick has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee. Behind the agreement is current Chicken Salad Chick franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened the Hampton, Virginia location at 2850 Kilgore Avenue...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle crash

Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle …. 16-year-old student had knife at Suffolk school, …. A 16-year-old student was found with a knife at Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program Suffolk Center on Thursday, police say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3f9z0i8. Full Interview with Pink Energy CEO Jayson Waller. 10 On Your Side's Julie Millet...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
NORFOLK, VA

