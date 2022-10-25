Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Truck crashes into Lawton home, injuring one
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was hurt when a truck crashed into a Lawton home on 53rd and Meadow Brook Drive, just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. We haven’t confirmed any details with Lawton Police Department, however, witnesses told our photographer on the scene that an ambulance took the driver of that truck to the hospital.
newschannel6now.com
Construction begins on downtown Wichita Falls apartments
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Housing is booming in downtown Wichita Falls. In fact, construction is underway right now on 170 new apartment units. The Kate LLC building that most people know as the Highlander is getting the space above the restaurant turned into an apartment complex. Will Kelty, owner...
WFFD battle 3-alarm fire on 11th Street
Just before noon on Monday, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was called to a large fire on 11th Street near the Clark House apartments.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD investigating murder on 11th St.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a murder on 11th Street. Officers received a call at 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday of a deceased person in an apartment on the 1300 block of 11th Street. WFPD officials identified victim as 70-year-old James Shierling. They said...
newschannel6now.com
WFFD shares new details on apartment fire
UPDATE: Wichita Falls Fire Department officials have confirmed the apartment burned in Monday’s fire was vacant at the time of the blaze. According to a report from WFFD, firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 11:56 a.m. Monday, for a structure fire at the Clark House Apartments. When...
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Issue ‘Fresh 48′ for Homicide
A “Fresh 48” has been issued by Crime Stoppers after a man was found deceased on Wednesday, October 26. At around 3:33 pm, the Wichita Falls Police Department received a deceased person call at an apartment located at 1317 11th Street. Upon arrival, officers found the body of 70-year-old James Shierling inside.
newschannel6now.com
WFFD presents check to American Cancer Society
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Wichita Falls Fire Department took some time out Wednesday morning to help fight cancer. Crews at Station 8 and Station 1 take the month of October to sell t-shirts, with the proceeds being donated to cancer research and organizations that help fight cancer.
newschannel6now.com
Parents arrested after child accidently shot in July 2021
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The parents of a child who was accidently shot in July of 2021 were arrested on Tuesday. Nathan and Baronica Mares were arrested Tuesday on a charge of making a firearm accessible to a child. Court documents state the Wichita Falls Police Department was called...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD police department. A guardian of a student at Southern Hills Elementary reached out to News Channel 6 claiming her granddaughter had been pushed into a desk by a substitute teacher on Oct. 19. The guardian said they filed a report with the WFISD police department and spoke with an officer about the alleged incident.
newschannel6now.com
GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A GoFundMe has been created to help the family of a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in Wichita Falls. Wichita Falls Police Department officials have identified the victim as 64-year-old Jose Guadalupe Medina Martinez, of Wichita Falls. If you would...
33-Year-Old Laramie James Reid Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita falls Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Taft and Southwest Parkway at around 7 p.m.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls sees increase in deadly crashes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been 18 deadly wrecks in Wichita Falls just this year and half of those involved motorcycles. This is a drastic increase compared to previous years. To compare, there were only four deadly crashes in 2020 and eight in 2021. The Wichita Falls Police...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls man indicted for fentanyl-related death
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A suspect in a fentanyl-related murder was indicted on Oct. 20, 2022. 21-year-old Jasinto Jimenez, of Wichita Falls, was indicted after being charged with murder for reportedly supplying the victim with counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl, which subsequently caused the victim’s death. 22-year-old Leigha Smith,...
WFPD chase stolen vehicle, driver arrested on 8 charges
A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after leading police on a chase in a vehicle and on foot.
The Best Neighborhoods in Wichita Falls to Trick or Treat In
Grab a pillowcase or a very sturdy pumpkin bucket for these neighborhoods. You're going to need it. Monday is my favorite holiday of the entire year, Halloween of course. Gives me an excuse to dress up as a ninja turtle if I want, watch horror movies, and get a free candy. If you hate Halloween, your negativity is not wanted here. Over the past couple of weeks, I have been working hard on Halloween posts related to Wichita Falls.
kswo.com
City of Duncan announces road closure for water main repair
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Duncan officials have announced a road closure at Stoneridge Lane and Springdale Lane, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26. starting at 7 a.m., as crews work to make repairs to a water main. Officials hope the roads will be re-opened by the end of the day...
newschannel6now.com
Police identify bicyclist killed in Monday hit-and-run
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident Monday morning that killed a bicyclist in Wichita Falls. WFPD officials identified the victim as 64-year-old Jose Guadalupe Medina Martinez, of Wichita Falls. Officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Flood Street around 5:15 a.m. to investigate a bicyclist down on the street.
kswo.com
Agreement allows Lawton Animal Welfare to re-home animals for Walters
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An agreement approved by Lawton City Council at Tuesday’s meeting will allow Lawton Animal Welfare to continue providing services to the City of Walters. Lawton already provided euthanasia to Walters for animals that couldn’t be adopted out. This mutual contract will let Lawton re-home the...
newschannel6now.com
River Bend Nature Center to host Not-So-Scary Halloween
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The River Bend Nature Center is set to host Not-So-Scary Halloween on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The event will happen from 6-9 p.m. and will feature a costume contest, music, food, games, crafts, candy and a fun trail. The Ruby N. Priddy Butterfly and Nature...
Is There Really A Difference Between The Lawton Walmarts?
I moved to Lawton in 2006, and the first thing I learned about this town was everyone calls the bigger Walmart the "ghetto" Walmart. Sixteen years later, it still perplexes me. Here's a simple truth. In the eyes of the average everyday Target shopper, every Walmart is a "ghetto" Walmart......
