Wichita Falls, TX

kswo.com

Truck crashes into Lawton home, injuring one

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was hurt when a truck crashed into a Lawton home on 53rd and Meadow Brook Drive, just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. We haven’t confirmed any details with Lawton Police Department, however, witnesses told our photographer on the scene that an ambulance took the driver of that truck to the hospital.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Construction begins on downtown Wichita Falls apartments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Housing is booming in downtown Wichita Falls. In fact, construction is underway right now on 170 new apartment units. The Kate LLC building that most people know as the Highlander is getting the space above the restaurant turned into an apartment complex. Will Kelty, owner...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD investigating murder on 11th St.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a murder on 11th Street. Officers received a call at 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday of a deceased person in an apartment on the 1300 block of 11th Street. WFPD officials identified victim as 70-year-old James Shierling. They said...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD shares new details on apartment fire

UPDATE: Wichita Falls Fire Department officials have confirmed the apartment burned in Monday’s fire was vacant at the time of the blaze. According to a report from WFFD, firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 11:56 a.m. Monday, for a structure fire at the Clark House Apartments. When...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD presents check to American Cancer Society

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Wichita Falls Fire Department took some time out Wednesday morning to help fight cancer. Crews at Station 8 and Station 1 take the month of October to sell t-shirts, with the proceeds being donated to cancer research and organizations that help fight cancer.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Parents arrested after child accidently shot in July 2021

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The parents of a child who was accidently shot in July of 2021 were arrested on Tuesday. Nathan and Baronica Mares were arrested Tuesday on a charge of making a firearm accessible to a child. Court documents state the Wichita Falls Police Department was called...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD police department. A guardian of a student at Southern Hills Elementary reached out to News Channel 6 claiming her granddaughter had been pushed into a desk by a substitute teacher on Oct. 19. The guardian said they filed a report with the WFISD police department and spoke with an officer about the alleged incident.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

GoFundMe created for family of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A GoFundMe has been created to help the family of a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in Wichita Falls. Wichita Falls Police Department officials have identified the victim as 64-year-old Jose Guadalupe Medina Martinez, of Wichita Falls. If you would...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls sees increase in deadly crashes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been 18 deadly wrecks in Wichita Falls just this year and half of those involved motorcycles. This is a drastic increase compared to previous years. To compare, there were only four deadly crashes in 2020 and eight in 2021. The Wichita Falls Police...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man indicted for fentanyl-related death

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A suspect in a fentanyl-related murder was indicted on Oct. 20, 2022. 21-year-old Jasinto Jimenez, of Wichita Falls, was indicted after being charged with murder for reportedly supplying the victim with counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl, which subsequently caused the victim’s death. 22-year-old Leigha Smith,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

The Best Neighborhoods in Wichita Falls to Trick or Treat In

Grab a pillowcase or a very sturdy pumpkin bucket for these neighborhoods. You're going to need it. Monday is my favorite holiday of the entire year, Halloween of course. Gives me an excuse to dress up as a ninja turtle if I want, watch horror movies, and get a free candy. If you hate Halloween, your negativity is not wanted here. Over the past couple of weeks, I have been working hard on Halloween posts related to Wichita Falls.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

City of Duncan announces road closure for water main repair

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Duncan officials have announced a road closure at Stoneridge Lane and Springdale Lane, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26. starting at 7 a.m., as crews work to make repairs to a water main. Officials hope the roads will be re-opened by the end of the day...
DUNCAN, OK
newschannel6now.com

Police identify bicyclist killed in Monday hit-and-run

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident Monday morning that killed a bicyclist in Wichita Falls. WFPD officials identified the victim as 64-year-old Jose Guadalupe Medina Martinez, of Wichita Falls. Officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Flood Street around 5:15 a.m. to investigate a bicyclist down on the street.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Agreement allows Lawton Animal Welfare to re-home animals for Walters

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An agreement approved by Lawton City Council at Tuesday’s meeting will allow Lawton Animal Welfare to continue providing services to the City of Walters. Lawton already provided euthanasia to Walters for animals that couldn’t be adopted out. This mutual contract will let Lawton re-home the...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

River Bend Nature Center to host Not-So-Scary Halloween

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The River Bend Nature Center is set to host Not-So-Scary Halloween on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The event will happen from 6-9 p.m. and will feature a costume contest, music, food, games, crafts, candy and a fun trail. The Ruby N. Priddy Butterfly and Nature...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

Is There Really A Difference Between The Lawton Walmarts?

I moved to Lawton in 2006, and the first thing I learned about this town was everyone calls the bigger Walmart the "ghetto" Walmart. Sixteen years later, it still perplexes me. Here's a simple truth. In the eyes of the average everyday Target shopper, every Walmart is a "ghetto" Walmart......
LAWTON, OK

