BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion appoint ex-Huddersfield Town boss
Championship strugglers West Bromwich Albion have named former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan as head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 39-year-old Spaniard, who succeeds Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns, has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiakos in September. Corberan resigned as Huddersfield boss in July, having guided...
BBC
Michael Carrick: New Middlesbrough boss ready to step out of Manchester United 'comfort zone'
Michael Carrick says he is ready to step out of his "comfort zone" in his new role as Middlesbrough head coach. Carrick has taken the job on Teesside as the successor to Chris Wilder, who was sacked earlier this month. It is his first role after 15 years at Manchester...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Three strikers emerge as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacements
Manchester United have identified three potential replacements for wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The Portugal international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after he was criticised for leaving the stadium before the final whistle in last week's 2-0 victory over Tottenham (opens in new tab). We check...
mailplus.co.uk
Why the Gunners are fading after half-time
THERE are habits emerging at Arsenal that make boss Mikel Arteta a wanted man. Among them? Fast starts. Over the first 15 matches of this season, Arsenal have scored 11 goals inside the opening 25 minutes. It has been a crucial factor in their early dash to the top of the Premier League and towards the Europa League knockout stages. England rugby coach Eddie Jones is one of several peers mining secrets from Arteta.
Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend
Graham Potter returns to Brighton, crunch time again for a Leeds manager at Anfield and Forest eyeing another shock
Ireland secure famous T20 hat-trick over England
Ireland scored a memorable victory over England in Melbourne on Wednesday, a second major scalp having already knocked off the West Indies in the first round.It is the third time the boys in green have celebrated a white-ball victory over their neighbours. Here, PA news agency looks at their hat-trick of upsets.2011 – Bengaluru, Ireland won by five wicketsAn upset to rank alongside the best the sport has seen. Not only did the unfancied Irish overpower a star-studded England side featuring the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Strauss, Graeme Swann, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, they did it in record-breaking...
mailplus.co.uk
Klopp hit with £30k fine
JURGEN KLOPP has been fined £30,000 for his run-in with assistant referee Gary Beswick — but may yet face a touchline ban. Liverpool’s manager accepted his charge for his outburst during his side’s 1-0 win over Manchester City 12 days ago and has apologised for his actions, when he pursued Beswick in the 86th minute and roared in his face. Klopp was sent off by Anthony Taylor.
SB Nation
Potter ‘delighted’ as Chelsea ‘take steps’ forward with ‘brilliant’ 2-1 win against RB Salzburg
Over the course of 90 minutes in Salzburg tonight, we saw a wide variety of play from Chelsea, a full-range performance if you will: from the woeful opening 22 minutes, to the most stellar next 23 minutes, to the early frustration of the second half, to the jaw-dropping elation of the winning goal (not to mention our first goal), and the suffering of the closing minutes.
Denmark World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Denmark are quietly confident about their chances at this World Cup, and so they should be: last month they beat France 2-0 to complete a home-and-away double of victories over the world champions in the Nations League. It followed a peerless World Cup qualification in which the Danes racked up goals against decent sides like Austria and Israel, winning their first nine games and conceding only once until losing a dead rubber against Scotland in their final match. In amongst that spell fell the rescheduled Euro 2020, where they made a deep run to the semi-finals galvanised by the...
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool's impressive win at Ajax to reach the Champions League last-16 gives the club a 'really big lift' and allows the Reds to put shock defeat by Nottingham Forest behind them
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's Champions League win over Ajax will give the club a significant boost after a troubled start to the season. The Reds put in a polished display at the Johan Cruyff Arena to triumph 3-0 thanks to goals either side of half-time from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez as well as a fine Harvey Elliott effort.
BBC
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'
The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
mailplus.co.uk
Arsenal Women 3 Zurich Women 1: Nobbs magic lifts Gunners
ARSENAL continued their unbeaten start to the season as Jordan Nobbs’s volley and a Lina Hurtig double earned them victory over FC Zurich last night. The Gunners, who shocked Champions League holders Lyon with a 5-1 win last week, are top of Group C after the French side held Juventus to a 1-1 draw.
mailplus.co.uk
Man Utd 3 Sheriff 0: He was United’s diva Ronaldo, now it’s viva Ronaldo!
FROM diva Ronaldo to viva Ronaldo. For 80 minutes, this looked like being a night of frustration for Manchester United’s No 7 after he was brought off the naughty step by Erik ten Hag. Chances came and went. Then he scored one and it was ruled out for offside....
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Ronaldo, Guimaraes, Dumfries, Bellingham, Hojbjerg, Skriniar
Napoli have been linked with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, but the director Cristiano Giuntoli has ruled out signing the Portugal international. (DAZN via Talksport) Liverpool are the latest side to be linked with Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes but face competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid, unless Newcastle United...
Rangers lose again in Champions League as Napoli show their class
Rangers’ sobering Champions League campaign continued on its downward trajectory with a 3-0 defeat to Napoli in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.A 7-1 loss by Liverpool at Ibrox in their last Group A outing had shocked the Light Blues and their fans and it looked ominous when striker Giovanni Simeone scored twice in the first 16 minutes for the dominant home side.The second half was more encouraging for the visitors but defender Leo Ostigard headed in a third from a corner in the 80th minute to seal the win and leave the accomplished Serie A leaders with five section wins out...
mailplus.co.uk
Football Digest: Conte is banned for Spurs decider
ANTONIO CONTE has been banned by UEFA for Tottenham’s crucial Champions League clash in Marseille on Tuesday and risks further sanctions after his furious post-match outburst on Wednesday night. The Spurs boss was sent off after Harry Kane’s stoppage-time winner against Sporting Lisbon was disallowed by VAR. And...
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting Lisbon: Antonio Conte says 'important players' needed in January
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte says the club knows the importance of signing players in January as they bid to book their place in the Champions League knockout stages. Spurs will be in the last 16 with a game to spare if they beat Sporting Lisbon at home on Wednesday.
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 14 - October 29th To 30th
All the action from Gameweek 14 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool host Leeds United.
mailplus.co.uk
Top agent charged
POLICE have charged leading football agent Saif Rubie with making malicious communications after investigating allegations that former Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia had been the victim of blackmail. Rubie was arrested on September 19 in connection with the allegation of blackmail, but following enquiries by police has been charged with a...
mailplus.co.uk
Tottenham 1 Sporting 1: Kane denied glory at the death
MATHEMATICALLY, nothing has changed for Tottenham Hotspur. They still need one win to make it to the last 16 of the Champions League. In reality, though, everything is now different. Those final points will have to come in the hostile environs of Marseille’s Stade Velodrome next Tuesday. This was...
