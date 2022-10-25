ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Everything Michigan DC Jesse Minter told the media pre-Michigan State

Practice it, prepare for it, anticipate it, have a really good focus on when they substitute versus when they don’t substitute. It’s something we’ve worked on a lot this year. We haven’t been perfect in that regard. But definitely just prepare and practice for that stuff and know that they’re going to attack us that way.
EAST LANSING, MI
Scarlet Nation

Michigan State's receivers high on Jesse Minter's list of priorities

There's no denying that Michigan State has had incredible success with the 50/50 ball over the past two seasons. Even last season, the Spartans were able to find success against Michigan in crucial situations thanks to Peyton Thorne throwing up a ball and trusting his receivers to come down with it.
EAST LANSING, MI
Scarlet Nation

LOOK: Chris Webber attends Michigan's practice

A lot has been made about the fallout between the University of Michigan and one of its all-time greats in Fab Five member Chris Webber. While it appears that the burnt bridge between the two parties is slowly being put back together, there might not be a better person in Ann Arbor to help facilitate a repaired relationship than head coach Juwan Howard.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Michigan State Rivalry Is Personal For Makari Paige

Michigan & Michigan State exit their respective bye weeks riding opposite waves as the fourth quarter of the college football season approaches. The No. 5 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) are undefeated & a few wins away from a spot in the College Football Playoff, while the Spartans (3-4, 1-3) are a half-game ahead of Indiana for the sixth spot in the Big Ten East.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy