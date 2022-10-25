ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

nevadabusiness.com

Get Shrunk! Shrunk3d Brings the Future of Photography to Las Vegas

So long, selfies and family photo shoots. Shrunk3D Las Vegas is poised to take over the photo realm by creating custom-made 3D replicas of individuals, pets, groups, children and more. This is the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. 3D printing is poised to be a $76...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
HENDERSON, NV
vegas24seven.com

SMGHA and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-Profits

San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-profits in Las Vegas. Several Recipient Organizations Surprised with Prize-Patrol-Style Reveal of the Inaugural Grant Cycle Awards. Reinforcing an ongoing commitment to creating change in the Las Vegas community through charitable giving,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Craving some bacon? There’s now an eatery in the Las Vegas Valley that’s serving up all things bacon 24/7. Dubbed “Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept,” Bacon Nation has opened its doors at The D in downtown. Bacon Nation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Laughlin, NV

Laughlin in Clark County, Nevada, is a vibrant beachfront community at the southernmost tip of the Silver State. Its population in 2020 was estimated to be 8,658. Enjoy Las Vegas' thrills without the crowds, exorbitant prices, and limited parking at this modest gambling community on the Colorado River. The ideal...
LAUGHLIN, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Affordable Concepts Names Travis Broughton Director of Business Development

LAS VEGAS – Affordable Concepts, Inc. (ACI), which has been building in Southern Nevada for more than 35 years, has hired Travis Broughton as director of business development. Broughton has more than 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur, owning his own medical management company, which provided marketing and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Pahrump, NV

Pahrump is an exclave 62 miles west of Las Vegas, at the southernmost point of Nye County, Nevada. Pahrump is close to the Nevada-California border and an hour’s drive from the harsh Death Valley National Park. The Southern Paiute were the first people to live in Pahrump, but the...
PAHRUMP, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas’ ​​Black & Blue Diner looks to update an everyday favorite

With big portions and fair pricing, diners are pretty much essential to American cities. And Las Vegans love to have options. Veteran local chef Vic “Vegas” Moea recently teamed with Rose Tummarello to open the Black & Blue Diner, taking over an old Arby’s building on Decatur south of the 95 and transforming it into a sleek, New York-style eatery complete with a fridge of Yoo-hoo across from the bar top.

