Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
nevadabusiness.com
Get Shrunk! Shrunk3d Brings the Future of Photography to Las Vegas
So long, selfies and family photo shoots. Shrunk3D Las Vegas is poised to take over the photo realm by creating custom-made 3D replicas of individuals, pets, groups, children and more. This is the first fully mobile 3D photo booth in Las Vegas. 3D printing is poised to be a $76...
nevadabusiness.com
Women of Distinction Honorees & Grant Winners Announced at October 25th Luncheon in Las Vegas
The National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada (NAWBO) wrapped up National Women’s Small Business Month in grand fashion with its 2022 Women of Distinction Award (WODA) luncheon on October 25th at Conference Center of Las Vegas, 6590 Bermuda Road. In addition to the WODA honors, NAWBO also...
Rent report: Increases in Nevada, but not nearly as much as other states
Rent increases in Nevada, including the Las Vegas valley, have been relatively mild over the past year when compared to other states in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a recent report.
news3lv.com
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
vegas24seven.com
SMGHA and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-Profits
San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-profits in Las Vegas. Several Recipient Organizations Surprised with Prize-Patrol-Style Reveal of the Inaugural Grant Cycle Awards. Reinforcing an ongoing commitment to creating change in the Las Vegas community through charitable giving,...
The Best Neighborhoods In Las Vegas To Buy A Home
Interested in moving to the Las Vegas area? Learn more about the different neighborhoods in Las Vegas, including amenities, size, and average home prices.
September gaming revenue steers Nevada casinos toward another record-breaking year
Gaming revenue in Nevada topped $1 billion for the 19th straight month in September with state casinos closing in on a second straight record year. The post September gaming revenue steers Nevada casinos toward another record-breaking year appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Group involved with proposed arena on Las Vegas Strip announces plans to fund Moulin Rouge project
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group that is part of the proposed All Net Resort and Arena on the Las Vegas Strip has announced plans to provide funding for the Moulin Rouge project. In a news release, Trypto Business Solutions LLC says its a group that its “directly involved...
Fox5 KVVU
City leaders respond after east Las Vegas families call for better safety, more community events in survey
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wednesday night families gathered at the East Las Vegas Community Center for a fun and safe event, and city leaders addressed bringing more of that to the area. A trunk-or-treating event was held at the ‘haunted courtyard’ outside the newly renovated East Las Vegas Community...
Fox5 KVVU
24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Craving some bacon? There’s now an eatery in the Las Vegas Valley that’s serving up all things bacon 24/7. Dubbed “Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept,” Bacon Nation has opened its doors at The D in downtown. Bacon Nation...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Laughlin, NV
Laughlin in Clark County, Nevada, is a vibrant beachfront community at the southernmost tip of the Silver State. Its population in 2020 was estimated to be 8,658. Enjoy Las Vegas' thrills without the crowds, exorbitant prices, and limited parking at this modest gambling community on the Colorado River. The ideal...
nevadabusiness.com
Affordable Concepts Names Travis Broughton Director of Business Development
LAS VEGAS – Affordable Concepts, Inc. (ACI), which has been building in Southern Nevada for more than 35 years, has hired Travis Broughton as director of business development. Broughton has more than 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur, owning his own medical management company, which provided marketing and...
Fox5 KVVU
Son of Holocaust survivor gets rid of Yeezy inventory in Las Vegas store
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A son of a Holocaust survivor is clearing out the inventory of Yeezys from his Las Vegas pawn shop, all in response to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments and social media posts. The shoes can retail for more than $700; Max Pawn, in contrast, sold...
‘Are the chickens on strike?’ Egg shortage impacts Las Vegas businesses and consumers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you buy eggs, you have definitely noticed the price has increased significantly, and at some stores, you can’t even find them. With an egg shortage nationwide, that shortage is impacting local businesses. It’s a big challenge for Jill Shlesinger, owner of Starburst Parlor, the only keto bakery in Las Vegas. […]
vegas24seven.com
Palms Casino Resort Announces $150k Epic Experience Package as seen on Mr Beast Video
Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas Announces $150K Epic Experience Suite Package as seen in MrBeast’s $1 vs $1,000,000 Hotel Room!. One Night. Three Suites, 19,576 Square Feet of Party Space and a $10K Dinner for 10 Guests at Scotch 80 Prime. There are high-roller suites and packages in Las...
Man who entered into Post-It note contract with Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh sues for ownership in Nacho Daddy
A man who claims he is owed more than $12 million of former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s estate, as part of a deal made on a sticky note, is suing for part ownership of the restaurant chain Nacho Daddy.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Pahrump, NV
Pahrump is an exclave 62 miles west of Las Vegas, at the southernmost point of Nye County, Nevada. Pahrump is close to the Nevada-California border and an hour’s drive from the harsh Death Valley National Park. The Southern Paiute were the first people to live in Pahrump, but the...
nevadabusiness.com
Las Vegas Realtor Nathan Strager Lists 9.8 Acres of Prime Housing Property for $7,000,000
Realtor Nate Strager of Luxury Estates International has just listed an exceptional property for building new housing located just off of Jones and Racel. Eight parcels are being combined to be sold as 9.8 continuous acres for $7,000,000. These parcels include 125-11-703-005/006/007/008/009/010/011/012. The property is surrounded by residential homes. The...
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas’ Black & Blue Diner looks to update an everyday favorite
With big portions and fair pricing, diners are pretty much essential to American cities. And Las Vegans love to have options. Veteran local chef Vic “Vegas” Moea recently teamed with Rose Tummarello to open the Black & Blue Diner, taking over an old Arby’s building on Decatur south of the 95 and transforming it into a sleek, New York-style eatery complete with a fridge of Yoo-hoo across from the bar top.
