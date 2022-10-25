ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Where to find mural of Phanatic stomping San Diego Chicken

By Alyssa Adams
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UL4On_0imX9IfS00

Manayunk bar paints mural of Phanatic stomping San Diego Chicken 00:42

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Payback's a … you know how the phrase ends. The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a World Series berth after beating the San Diego Padres, 4-1, in the National League Championship Series.

San Diego took a number of Ls in the last week, and The Rook in Manayunk is reminding them of a big one.

This mural is painted on the outside patio at The Rook. It shows the Phillie Phanatic stomping on the San Diego Chicken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPwff_0imX9IfS00

It's a recreation of a mural San Diego had painted of the Chicken stomping the Phillie Phanatic last week prior to losing Game 1. They covered it up the next day.

Local artist, Drew Montemayor, is the graphic designer for The Rook.

"After seeing this, all my friends asked me to paint the opposite if the Phillies won the series with the Phanatic on the Chicken mascot," Montemayor said. "The Phillies ended up winning, so I wanted to tell the story correctly. All I needed was a wall."

The Rook is listed on our best bars to watch Phillies away games list.

During Phillies games, The Rook offers $1 hot dogs and $3 specialty dogs, a perfect way to feel like you are inside the ballpark.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Another Bryce Harper mural painted in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is taking over the City of Philadelphia and murals of reigning MVP Bryce Harper are popping up. A mural of Harper at 12th and Christian Streets was created by artist Nero. The painting replaces the old Saint Nick Foles mural. The artist says he was torn between depicting Rhys Hoskins or the MVP, but he says Harper is his "guy." Yesterday, we showed you an enormous Bryce Harper mural that was also painted in South Philadelphia. It's slightly hidden inside the gates of Dougherty Electric, but artist Joe Dougherty says he's been using the wall of the building to express his art for years. Another Phillies mural was also painted at a bar in the city's Manayunk neighborhood. Graphic designer Drew Montemayor used the patio wall at The Rook to recreate a botched mural that showed up in San Diego last week. The mural depicted the San Diego Chicken stomping on our beloved Phillie Phanatic, but the day after losing Game 1 of the NLCS the city covered up the mural. Now, there's a mural of the Phanatic stomping the Chicken painted at The Rook. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia's oldest bar serving up red beer for Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The entire City of Philadelphia is getting in the Phillies spirit as the team prepares to face the Astros in the World Series. Now, Red October made its way to beer at Philadelphia's oldest bar. McGilllin's Olde Ale House started serving red beer Wednesday for the first time in its 162-year history. They've offered green beer for the Eagles and Saint Patrick's Day, and even blue beer for Villanova, but the red brew is a new one for them. McGillin's also added several other Phillies-themed items to the menu to help fans get ready for the World Series. McGillin's is on our best Philadelphia bars to watch the Phillies while they're away list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bryce Harper mural in South Philly catching fans' attention

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mural painted of one of the Fightin' Phils has caught fire on social media and fans have been coming from near and far just to snap a picture and see it up close. Eyewitness News headed to South Philadelphia to catch up with the artist and check it out for ourselves. "It almost looks like Jesus too, should call it Bryce Jesus, it's pretty decent," a visitor said.Looking out Interstate 95 into the high heaven is the face everyone is talking about. "I just picked her up at the airport and I said I gotta show you something,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies fans are Houston-bound to support team in World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Phillies fans are headed out of town and bound for Houston. Fans say they are excited but admit going to the World Series game in Houston won't be easy but they're ready for the challenge.In a game where home-field advantage makes a big difference, fans leaving Philadelphia International Airport Thursday say there taking a piece of home to the team. "I think they'll be a decent number of us and it'll be fine and we'll stand out," Phillies fan Rich Probinsky said. Probinsky put on his Phillies hat to take the 9 a.m. flight to Houston. He's going...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Houston sports bar serving Philly cheesesteaks for over 30 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A lot of Phillies fans are on their way to Houston for the first two games of the World Series. While many people might be dying to get their hands on some Texas BBQ, others might be looking for a taste of home. CBS3 found the perfect spot. Jake's Sports Bar has been serving up Philly cheesesteaks in Houston for more than 30 years. If you were wondering, it does come with cheese whiz. The bar says they've gotten a lot of phone calls from Phillies fans so they're expecting a good turnout this weekend. Customer Rolando Flores says it's nice...
HOUSTON, TX
Phillymag.com

Phillies-Themed Food Specials for Your World Series Watch Party

Phanatic cupcakes, Bryce Harper-inspired beer, plus a few places offering in-person deals this week. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. What a time to be alive, Philly. I can barely focus, and it’s literally my job this week to think and...
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Jersey couple adding Phillies to Flyers-themed wedding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A die-hard Philadelphia sports couple thought they had the perfect Flyers-themed fall wedding planned. That is until the Phillies' NLCS victory, which means their wedding day will also be the first day of the World Series.This couple set their wedding date two years ago, never dreaming their late October Friday night wedding would turn out to be one of the biggest days in Philly sports history."I think we bleed orange, green and red," bride-to-be Mia Lopez said.One step into the Wierzbicki home and there's no doubt this South Jersey couple is obsessed with all things Philly sports."Wall...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Homeland Security warns Phillies fans of counterfeit merch, tickets for World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Homeland Security is issuing a new warning to Philadelphia Phillies fans. They want you to watch out for counterfeit merchandise or tickets for the upcoming World Series. "Phillies fans are understandably caught up in the excitement of this historic series, and rightly so," William S. Walker, Special Agent in Charge of HSI's Philadelphia office, said. "However, we want to warn fans to be cautious; it is a violation of law to buy counterfeit merchandise or tickets from unscrupulous vendors. Furthermore, there is no guarantee of quality or authenticity. Don't let these profiteers take your hard-earned money. HSI Philadelphia and its partners will be targeting anyone who attempts to sell counterfeit items."  Agents recommend only shopping at authorized retail locations and avoiding street vendors, flea markets or other questionable sources. Officials will be on the lookout for those selling bogus goods. They reminded fans it's against the law to buy counterfeit merchandise.If you weren't able to secure tickets through the Phillies World Series ticket lottery, click here to find out where you can buy tickets legitimately. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies fans rush to book trip to Houston for World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Many Phillies fans are scrambling to book flights and hotels for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series in Houston.Among the fans planning to go is Gordon Ernst Jr., the Mount Laurel father whose family ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and J.T. Realmuto while having breakfast in a San Diego diner during the National League Championship Series.In the spirit of brotherly love, Ernst paid the players' tab."I bought them breakfast because they were so courteous," Ernst said. "I went up to them. We took photos. They could've been like, 'Beat it.'"Now, he and his family and friends...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

San Diego mayor pays up after Phillies eliminate Padres

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are busy getting ready for the World Series to start Friday, but they weren't the only big winners on Sunday. The Phillies' victory over the Padres means Mayor Jim Kenney won his friendly wager with San Diego's mayor.To settle up, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will make a donation to Philabundance.Kenney says he's still going to donate to the YMCA in San Diego.The Philadelphia mayor hasn't said if he'll place another wager with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for the Phils to win it all.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County business playing big role in World Series: "We're keeping them safe"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A small Montgomery County business has a big role in the World Series games happening in Philadelphia next week. The company makes all the foam padding for the field and walls, and a lot of padding is needed.Think about the walls in the outfield or the railings by the dugout. All of it needs to be covered by safety padding, and at Citizens Bank Park, all of it is done by one company.You might watch the Phillies to see professional baseball.Bobby Mancino sees games differently. "We watch for padding," Mancino said. "So we're looking at the padding."Mancino...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS 8

The San Diego Chicken helps cheer up Padres fans

SAN DIEGO — Why did the Chicken cross the road? To cheer up Padres fans!. San Diego’s famous Chicken made a stop outside Petco Park to greet fans who may have been feeling down in the dumps after the Padres recent loss. "Yes, we may have lost to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
98K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy