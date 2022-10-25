Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Eubank vs Farrell, Liam Williams returns on Channel 5
Unbeaten Brighton man Harlem Eubank (15-0, 6 KOs) faces the former WBA International Super Lightweight champion Tom Farrell (21-5, 5 KOs) at London’s famous York Hall on Friday November 25, live on Channel 5. Eubank has produced some stunning performances on route to his clash with Farrell, with a...
sporf.com
Italian rugby player given 12-match ban for biting opponent during rugby world cup
Italian second-row, Sara Tounesi has received a 12-match suspension after biting an opposing player at the Rugby World Cup 2021. The shocking incident occurred during her country’s 21-8 victory over Japan. In this pool B fixture, match officials did not address the bite during the game. However, the sport’s...
mailplus.co.uk
Willis: Wasps demise stunned us all
JACK WILLIS broke off from England training yesterday to reveal the emotional trauma caused by the collapse of Wasps, which left him, brother Tom and so many others unemployed. Ten days after the meeting which confirmed the club’s demise — with administration leaving all employees redundant — it was still...
BBC
Jack Willis: Flanker 'grateful' for England role amid 'upsetting' demise of club side Wasps
Jack Willis says he feels "incredibly privileged and grateful" to be involved with England after the "scary and upsetting" demise of his beloved Wasps. Willis is part of Eddie Jones' 36-man squad for the autumn internationals, but the flanker is without a club after Wasps were put into administration. He...
ESPN
All Blacks shuffle squad for Brave Blossoms Test
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Stephen Perofeta have been named in the All Blacks' starting 15 for the first time in a much-changed line-up for the Test against Japan in Tokyo on Saturday. Tuivasa-Sheck will start at inside centre alongside Braydon Ennor, with Perofeta starting at fullback in Ian Foster's team. Halfback...
New Zealand Rugby criticised over All Blacks’ ‘disgraceful’ fixture clash with Black Ferns
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has been criticised for a “disgraceful” fixture clash between the All Blacks and the Black Ferns that will see both national sides kick off less than one hour apart from each other on Saturday.The national men’s rugby time face Japan in Tokyo from 6:50pm New Zealand time (6.50am BST), 40 minutes before Wayne Smith’s side begin their World Cup quarter-final against Wales in Whangarei (7.30am BST). A kick-off time for the Japan game was not confirmed when the fixture was initially announced in August.While the quarter-final line-up for the World Cup was not announced until after...
BBC
Dan Biggar: Toulon target immediate signing of Wales fly-half from Northampton
Wales and Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar is a target for Toulon, with the French club wanting to sign him immediately. Biggar had already announced he would be leaving the English Premiership side at the end of the season. Discussions are ongoing about Biggar's next destination and when his exact departure...
BBC
Gloucester v Exeter: Australia prop Scott Sio set for Chiefs debut
Exeter's Australia prop Scott Sio will make his debut in Friday's Premiership match at Gloucester. The 31-year-old agreed to move from Super Rugby's Brumbies in August. He moved to England this month having been involved in Australia's Rugby Championship campaign. Sio is one of five changes to the Exeter side...
England's bid for Rugby League World Cup glory boosted by pep talk from Stuart Pearce... with Three Lions legend sharing his experiences in major tournaments at the 1990 World Cup, Euro 96 and 2012 Olympics
England's rugby league players have received a pep talk from football legend Stuart Pearce as they bid for World Cup glory. Coach Shaun Wane asked former Three Lions defender ‘Psycho’ to present to his team on Wednesday morning ahead of Saturday’s final Group A clash against Greece at Bramall Lane.
SkySports
Jason Roy and James Vince included in England's ODI squad for Australia series
Jason Roy has been included in England's ODI side for the series against Australia after the T20 World Cup. The opener was dropped from the white-ball squad for the T20 series in Pakistan and the T20 World Cup after struggling for runs over the summer but returns to a 15-player squad along with James Vince.
Man Utd star Casemiro hails ‘exceptional person’ Cristano Ronaldo for helping him and Antony following summer transfers
MANCHESTER UNITED new boy Casemiro has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as an "exceptional person" after helping him and fellow summer signing Antony settle in at Old Trafford. Casemiro, 30, worked with Ronaldo, 37, at Real Madrid, where they won one LaLiga title and four Champions Leagues together. And the Brazil star...
mailplus.co.uk
We were robbed
ANTONIO CONTE launched a furious attack on VAR last night after Tottenham were denied a last-gasp winner amid a chaotic finale to leave their Champions League hopes in the balance. Conte, who was sent off during frenzied scenes, was irate after Harry Kane saw his 95th-minute effort ruled out by...
Denmark World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Denmark are quietly confident about their chances at this World Cup, and so they should be: last month they beat France 2-0 to complete a home-and-away double of victories over the world champions in the Nations League. It followed a peerless World Cup qualification in which the Danes racked up goals against decent sides like Austria and Israel, winning their first nine games and conceding only once until losing a dead rubber against Scotland in their final match. In amongst that spell fell the rescheduled Euro 2020, where they made a deep run to the semi-finals galvanised by the...
mailplus.co.uk
Boom or bust for Buttler!
JOS BUTTLER is not known for raising his voice. But he was said to be ‘seething’ in the gloomy surroundings of the MCG’s Aussie Rules dressing rooms as England thrashed out the reasons behind a defeat by Ireland that leaves them today playing for their World Cup lives.
Wales’ Hannah Jones wants to go to dark place in Rugby World Cup quarter-final
The Wales captain, Hannah Jones, has said their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand ‘will come down to mindset’
Wales want Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful
Wales hopes to stage the first match of Euro 2028 should the UK and Ireland bid to host the tournament be successful.Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium – the home of Welsh rugby – would be the solitary venue used in Wales for the proposed five-nation tournament.The joint UK and Ireland bid is the strong favourite to succeed, despite the chaotic and violent scenes that marred last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, amid a rival application from Turkey.“We hope to have the first match of Euro 2028 in the Principality Stadium,” Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told...
BBC
Scotland v Australia: Blair Kinghorn & Ollie Smith start for hosts
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 17:30 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Blair Kinghorn will start at fly-half and Ollie Smith at full-back for Scotland's Test against Australia at Murrayfield on Saturday. With Finn Russell left out of the squad for...
mailplus.co.uk
Football Digest: Conte is banned for Spurs decider
ANTONIO CONTE has been banned by UEFA for Tottenham’s crucial Champions League clash in Marseille on Tuesday and risks further sanctions after his furious post-match outburst on Wednesday night. The Spurs boss was sent off after Harry Kane’s stoppage-time winner against Sporting Lisbon was disallowed by VAR. And...
BBC
World Cup: Wales fans driving to Qatar in electric car
A group of Welsh fans will set off for Qatar on Friday - but despite the early departure, not everyone is confident they will make it for Wales' first game in three weeks. That is because they are travelling the 5,000 miles (8,000km) by electric car. Even Gareth Bale -...
mailplus.co.uk
Stoinis blasts Aussies home
MARCUS STOINIS was the hero for Australia as he blasted the defending champions to a much-needed seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in Perth. The hosts, bruised by a hammering against New Zealand, needed a healthy win to repair pride and net run-rate. They were making...
