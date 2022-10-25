ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Bright sun but cool; Timing next rain chances

Skies cleared overnight and colder air has settled into the area! Sunrise temperatures will hover in the 30s statewide with some patchy fog out the door. Expect bright sunshine throughout and lighter winds marking a seasonal day with highs around 60°. Overall, a quiet day minus the coolness. Friday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall

Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel

INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
CARMEL, IN
WANE-TV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana

You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Realities of possible 'tridemic' in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For yet another week, Indianapolis pediatric hospitals face an early respiratory season with patients. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, continues to spread in the community. “When I hear that RSV is already here in October, it just puts just a sick feeling in my gut...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nomadlawyer.org

Indianapolis :- 6 Best Budget Hotels in Indianapolis

How much is a cheap hotel in Indianapolis for weekend?. If you’re on a budget, Indianapolis is home to a range of budget hotels. There are plenty of Budget Hotels in Indianapolis that still offer excellent services. One such hotel is the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown, which has comfortable rooms and free Wi-Fi.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Families come to Greenwood for Diwali celebrations

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Around the world, more than one billion people worldwide celebrate Diwali, known as the Indian festival of lights. Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of families around Indianapolis came together to connect as a community and share in the celebrations. "Today, we are celebrating Diwali, it's a festival of...
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

1 seriously injured in overnight crash on I-65

NOTE: A previous version of this story erroneously said one person was killed. That information was incorrect. INDIANAPOLIS – At least one person was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-trailer late Tuesday on Indy’s south side. According to INDOT, the crash happened just before 11: 30 p.m. Tuesday on I-65 near Southport Road. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves

INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Lucky Indiana Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket and won $50,000 on Monday, Wednesday’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $700 million

Noblesville, Indiana – A lucky Indiana man bought a Powerball Double Play ticket in Noblesville and won $50,000 on Monday, the Hoosier Lottery Powerball said in a statement. The ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing. Monday’s Powerball Double Play winning numbers were 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26, and the jackpot was $10 million.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

