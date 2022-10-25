Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Fox 59
Bright sun but cool; Timing next rain chances
Skies cleared overnight and colder air has settled into the area! Sunrise temperatures will hover in the 30s statewide with some patchy fog out the door. Expect bright sunshine throughout and lighter winds marking a seasonal day with highs around 60°. Overall, a quiet day minus the coolness. Friday...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: When does daylight saving time end?
INDIANAPOLIS — Fall is here and it is turning cooler and we are losing daylight. This might have you wondering when do we turn our clocks back. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. This means when you go to bed Saturday night, Nov. 5, you turn the clocks back one hour.
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
Fox 59
Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall
Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
Current Publishing
INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel
INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana
You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
WISH-TV
Planned improvements to the Red Line will close North Meridian for approx. 30 days
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is planning to shut down North Meridian Street for approximately 30 days on Nov. 7 for planned improvements on the Fall Creek Ivy Tech Red Line Station; some riders said this will cause issues in their commutes. David Bennett frequently uses this bus stop. “I...
WISH-TV
Zionsville family shares love of Halloween with front yard display
ZIONSVILLE, Ind (WISH) — Halloween is just days away and Jill and Rich Rezek live for this time of year. They’ve always loved Halloween — that’s why they put the time and effort into decorating their front yard. They want others to feel the love as well.
wrtv.com
Realities of possible 'tridemic' in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — For yet another week, Indianapolis pediatric hospitals face an early respiratory season with patients. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, continues to spread in the community. “When I hear that RSV is already here in October, it just puts just a sick feeling in my gut...
nomadlawyer.org
Indianapolis :- 6 Best Budget Hotels in Indianapolis
How much is a cheap hotel in Indianapolis for weekend?. If you’re on a budget, Indianapolis is home to a range of budget hotels. There are plenty of Budget Hotels in Indianapolis that still offer excellent services. One such hotel is the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown, which has comfortable rooms and free Wi-Fi.
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
Families come to Greenwood for Diwali celebrations
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Around the world, more than one billion people worldwide celebrate Diwali, known as the Indian festival of lights. Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of families around Indianapolis came together to connect as a community and share in the celebrations. "Today, we are celebrating Diwali, it's a festival of...
Semi truck fire closes all lanes of northbound I-65 on Indianapolis' south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A fire in a semi tractor-trailer stopped traffic on a busy highway late Wednesday. The fire was reported around 10 p.m. on Interstate 65 around Edgewood Avenue, which is just south of I-465. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the truck was hauling a cargo of potatoes.
1 seriously injured in overnight crash on I-65
NOTE: A previous version of this story erroneously said one person was killed. That information was incorrect. INDIANAPOLIS – At least one person was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-trailer late Tuesday on Indy’s south side. According to INDOT, the crash happened just before 11: 30 p.m. Tuesday on I-65 near Southport Road. […]
1 dead after crash on Indy's northeast side
A person died in a crash early Thursday on the city's northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves
INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Lucky Indiana Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket and won $50,000 on Monday, Wednesday’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $700 million
Noblesville, Indiana – A lucky Indiana man bought a Powerball Double Play ticket in Noblesville and won $50,000 on Monday, the Hoosier Lottery Powerball said in a statement. The ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing. Monday’s Powerball Double Play winning numbers were 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26, and the jackpot was $10 million.
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tours performance in Indianapolis, IN Feb 14th, 2023 – pre-sale password
New Soul II Soul Tour presale password has finally been added. While this exclusive presale opportunity exists, you’ll have the chance to get tickets for The Soul II Soul Tour before tickets go on sale to the public. This just might be your one chance ever to see The...
Drumstick Dash benefiting Wheeler Mission celebrating 20 years
INDIANAPOLIS — The Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash is celebrating 20 years this November. The start time is 9 a.m. and people have the option of doing the 4.5-mile or 2.45-mile course. All of the proceeds will help Wheeler Mission serve those experiencing homelessness. WTHR is proud to be the...
