ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

EEOC sues Greeley nightclub over alleged sexual harassment

By Olivia Young
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZT2cl_0imX95HG00

EEOC files lawsuit against Starlite Station in Greeley 02:52

The United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Greeley bar Starlite Station alleging sexual harassment and retaliation.

The western-themed bar and dance hall operated near the Greeley Mall from 2018 until 2021, when the bar closed after its lease was terminated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZmaHb_0imX95HG00
CBS

One year ago, country nightclub Starlite Station closed its doors at a strip mall, now even the building is gone, replaced by the construction of new affordable housing, but former employees say the treatment they experienced there sticks with them.

The EEOC filed a complaint against Starlite Station in September, based on seven employees' accounts, alleging it created a hostile work environment based on sex.

"Unwelcome comments, unwelcome touching, the owner of the business touching women, making comments about female employees' breasts, buttocks, sex stereotypes," says Nathan Foster, a trial attorney with the EEOC.

The complaint also alleges the bar's owner, James Jennings, made discriminatory comments about female applicants and employees, touched them without consent, and attempted to engage in sexual relationships with them.

"Our complaint alleges that that's a problem not only for the women who were talked about and who were discriminated against but also for the male employees who didn't want to work an environment where that was the norm," says Foster.

While not involved in the complaint, Hailie Duncan and Sophia McElroy say they experienced much of the same treatment while working as shot girls at Starlite. For McElroy, it started before she was hired.

"I was like cool I'll be here for an official interview tomorrow morning, he was like make sure you wear a low-cut shirt," she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3VTs_0imX95HG00
CBS

Both women claim Jennings did not take action against customers who sexually harassed them, and forced them to wear uniforms they were uncomfortable with.

"He was like you don't have to wear it but you don't have to have a job here," says Duncan, who was 18 at the time of her employment there. They also claim Jennings pressured them to drink while underage and to let him sleep at their homes.

"Basically telling me if I didn't start drinking with them I'm not going to have a job the next day," says Duncan.

Evans police have suspended an investigation into allegations by Duncan's roommate that Jennings sexually assaulted her when the two were in a relationship.

The EEOC complaint alleges Jennings had sexual intercourse with a different employee who was too drunk to consent, at Starlite Station in 2019. Greeley Police say the investigation into that alleged assault is closed and no charges were filed.

Also in the complaint are allegations that retaliatory actions were taken against employees who complained.

"They faced discipline, faced potentially being fired, they were asked to meet with lawyers to sign documents admitting they'd done something wrong and ultimately they faced a lawsuit," says Foster.

McElroy says most employees were forced to sign NDAs. After learning about the EEOC complaint, she decided to speak out despite her NDA.

"I just started crying because I'm like somebody did something, and now I think I have the opportunity to do it too," McElroy says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DITSk_0imX95HG00
CBS

James Jennings denies all personal allegations made against him, citing investigations by Greeley Police that he says found "no factual basis" for the claims. That detail was not confirmed by Greeley police.

The EEOC complaint is a civil action against the employer, not a criminal action against an individual, meaning Jennings would not face jail time. If Starlite Station's actions are found to violate employment laws, the business would have to provide monetary relief to the employees in the suit and institute changes to business practices. There is a scheduling conference in the EEOC complaint set for January 2023.

In response to a request for comment, Jennings' attorney provided signed statements from 2020 and 2021 by three of the employees in the complaint saying their statements were false.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Jury considers fate of Steve Pankey in 1984 murder of Jonelle Matthews

Another jury is considering the fate of Steve Pankey in the second trial of a decades-old murder case. Pankey is suspected in the murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews in Greeley in 1984.The first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on three of the four charges.   Pankey pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murder and faced four charges in the case including false reporting. He was arrested last year after Jonelle's remains were found earlier.In November of last year, the jury could not reach a unanimous decision on the two counts of murder...
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

New Denver police officer wants to build trust with community

Getting to graduation day was a long process for all of the Denver police recruits who became officers on Friday, but especially for Earl Carr. "For me, it was a little bit longer than normal," he said. He worked for 10 years as a machine operator and five for various gun dealers. Now in his 40s, he decided to make a career change and joined the Denver Police Academy. "Age was kind of a concern in the beginning," he said. "I just wanted to make sure I kept up with the younger guys." He initially joined in 2021 but unbeknownst to him, he had...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Semi driver who killed woman claims self-defense, charged with murder

A woman was shot and killed in an Aurora parking lot at Parker and Arapahoe roads early Friday morning. Officers rushed to the scene at 6360 South Parker Road around 2:30 a.m.That's the parking lot of the King Soopers and Boot Barn stores.Officers arrested John Thoren, 42, of Ankeny, Iowa. According to court documents, Thoren was sleeping in the cab of his semi when he awoke to the sound of something hitting his truck. Thoren said he saw a woman, later identified as Rachel Holmes, 46, throw a rock or rocks at his truck 10 to 15 times over a...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Look inside the new crisis training for police on dealing with people with disabilities

In a room filled with police officers, Ali Thompson conveyed what she's learned. "All the officers that I've ever known in my career want to help people. But we haven't given them the tools to understand how to communicate with people who have disabilities." She knows partly because she's a former law enforcement officer, serving as a sheriff's deputy, field training officer, detective and investigator for the Colorado Attorney General's Office. But also because she's a parent. Her 15-year-old son is on the autism spectrum and her 13-year-old daughter lives with a brain malformation and is non-verbal, has a...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Fellow officers call cop who parked on train tracks 'incompetent'

The Platteville police sergeant who left his patrol vehicle on railroad tracks last month with a handcuffed prisoner inside was hired by Platteville even though a commander at his previous department recommended he be demoted, his colleagues labeled him "incompetent" and another officer said Sgt. Pablo Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."As prosecutors weigh possible criminal charges, a CBS News Colorado investigation reveals a troubled past at previous departments Vazquez worked at, including how colleagues felt about him.But despite those concerns, the Platteville Police Department hired Vazquez directly from the Federal Heights Police Department, where he had come...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police investigating fatal shooting at Parker and Arapahoe

Aurora Police detectives are investigating after one woman was shot and killed early Friday morning near Parker and Arapahoe.The shooting happened in a back parking lot at 6360 S. Parker Road around 2:25 a.m. Officers are in contact with the shooter, and Major Crimes detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Shields, cages used to stop catalytic converter thieves

With skyrocketing rates of catalytic converter thefts along the Front Range, more and more vehicle owners are taking proactive measures. They are having low-cost steel guards, shields, and cages welded onto their trucks and cars to foil the catalytic converter thieves."We put on shields practically every day," said Riley Meehan, owner of Intermountain Radiator and Muffler in West Denver. He estimates in the last two years, his shop has manufactured and installed as many as 1,000 shields which shop employees make, and are then welded onto the underside of the vehicle, protecting the catalytic converter from theft. He charges $250 per...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Reward increased to $10,000 in April shooting, head-on crash in Denver

The reward has been increased to $10,000 for information leading to the arrests in a crime that killed two teenagers and a father. A suspected shooting and subsequent crash in April killed Adrian Foster, 14, and Jayden Hoyle, 13, who were in one car that crashed into a pickup, killing that driver, Uriel Reyes Medina. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street around 6 p.m. April 8.Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks.That's when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away.Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver veered into oncoming traffic and then struck the truck, driven by Medina, a father of three. Investigators believe three or four young men are responsible for the deadly shooting and subsequent crash. Anyone who witnessed any part of this scene is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder police prepare for Halloween revelry on Pearl Street Mall

It's an unsanctioned tradition: thousands dressed in costumes pack the Boulder Pearl Street Mall for a night of Halloween revelry. But it often gets out of hand. In the 1980s, tens of thousands would show up for the annual tradition which has been on and off for decades.CEO of the Downtown Boulder Partnership, Chip, who doesn't use a last name, recalls, "Last year a lot of folks came down that we weren't really expecting and there was a little bit of vandalism."Items left outdoors by businesses were trashed in some locations. Employees of one restaurant found themselves trapped inside.Chip says his...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Rebuilding process underway in Superior after Marshall Fire

The rebuilding process is underway in Superior, 10 months after the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses in the town and nearby Louisville in Boulder County. New housing, both for purchase and rent is being constructed along with new shops and restaurants. "It's the downtown Superior really hasn't had since the coal mining days. Superior was founded as a coal mining town 125 years ago, they had a downtown with saloon and mining shops, and there hasn't really been anything with a modern sense of downtown until now," said  Superior Mayor Clint Folsom.Folsom hopes big annual events like holiday celebrations will return once construction is complete. 
SUPERIOR, CO
CBS Denver

Tamara Le arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora

Police in Aurora have arrested Tamara Le in connection with a deadly shooting in Aurora over the weekend. The shooting happened on South Mobile Circle on Sunday. Officers found a 39-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home near Quincy and Buckley shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. She died at the hospital.Le and her vehicle were identified earlier this week. She was arrested Tuesday morning. 
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Community leaders question possible DPS closure, point to data

Denver Public Schools (DPS) will decide on Nov. 17 which schools to close by the end of the year. The community surrounding Fairview Elementary, one on the list of 10 the district is considering, says the data doesn't add up. While low enrollment is an issue for many schools, for Fairview Elementary, the community says next year's enrollment numbers? They're going to be big. "It just doesn't make sense to me because it's like, you guys are building all of these apartments and just everything around here, but there are not enough kids to go to the school?" Summer Patterson...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Commerce City cuts taxes to support Brighton 27J Schools mill levy override

This November, several Colorado school districts will ask voters to raise taxes to increase funding, but currently, only one district can say its municipality is attempting to offset those costs to encourage voters to say yes. The superintendent of Brighton 27J Schools tells CBS News Colorado he was shocked and humbled to learn the Commerce City City Council cut taxes earlier this month, in large part to support the district's mill levy override request. Now, it remains to be seen whether voters use those savings to fund the district or keep the money for themselves.  "It's unprecedented. I don't know of...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean passes away unexpectedly overnight

Hugh McKean, the 55-year-old House Minority Leader at the Colorado state legislature, was found dead Sunday morning at his home in Loveland. Roger Hudson, McKean's deputy of staff, confirmed that McKean had complained recently about pain on the side of his torso. McKean attributed the pain to the stress of building a new home, Hudson said. McKean was a general contractor prior to getting involved in politics.An autopsy was performed Sunday. Mid-afternoon, the Larimer County Coroner's Office posted that McKean died of a heart attack.Hudson said McKean was a source of guidance, hope and charity at the Capitol but also personally...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Climate activists dressed as zombies protest fossil fuel financing

If you noticed zombies taking over LoDo Saturday, you probably assumed it was a typical Halloween celebration, but some Coloradans dressed as the undead in protest. The activists say climate change is the scariest thing they can think of."What better way to raise awareness around one of the scariest issues in the world that we are facing currently than to have an event on Halloween," said organizer Giselle Herzfeld with 350 Denver. The climate action nonprofit hosting a "climate banker zombie crawl" through Downtown Denver, dressing up as wall street bankers turned zombies from an addiction to fossil fuels"Now we...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Man shot, killed by Louisville police identified

The man who was shot and killed by Louisville police after he threatened them with a butcher's knife was been identified. The Boulder County Coroner's Office has identified the man as Lynn Fredericksen, 57.The shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 Block of East Street, near Courtesy Road and Empire Road.In a statement, officers responded to calls regarding domestic violence. When officers arrived, a bloody Fredericksen was in the house holding a butcher's knife.According to Louisville police, Fredericksen threatened the three officers at the scene with the knife and they shot him. No officers were injured in the shooting.The Boulder County Investigation Team, as well as the District Attorney's Office, will investigate this shooting, and all officers that were involved will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy in these incidents.The Colorado Crisis Services line is 1-844-493-8255, and if you or someone you love has been affected by domestic violence, help can be found at the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Rifles will be stored inside some St. Vrain Valley Schools

A plan to put rifles inside some schools in St. Vrain Valley Schools will move forward. The school district agreed with a plan from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office to put rifles in some schools. Those are Lyons Middle/Senior High School and Niwot High School. Those schools are in rural areas with longer response times for first responders. The sheriff's office said the rifles will be inside a safe which will be inside a locked, secure room. The measure was voted down in 2018 but passed on Wednesday night after a few other discussions between the sheriff's office and the school board. 
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

R Line concerns grow among commuters and Aurora city leaders

Months after a light rail train derailed, RTD has not restored full service to the R Line.It's the only light rail devoted to the City of Aurora and serves more than 100,000 people every month and while it has seen slower growth than some of the other lines, those numbers are up more than 30% year to year.The delays now have many commuters and even city leaders asking questions.Bennett Lewis and his family are among them but to understand how important that system is to them, you must understand how important work is to Bennett."Sometimes it's so messy," Lewis said...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Center offers information, services, healing

The ribbon cutting at the Marshall Fire Recovery Center in Louisville Saturday is just one more step toward normalcy for the victims of the fire."It doesn't feel like a long time and it feels like a very long time in some respects," said Ben Edelstein, the co-chair of Marshall ROC.The fire was less than a year ago, and while some people are rebuilding, it hasn't been a fast or easy process for anyone."It's sadly a two- to three-year process," said Edelstein. Daryl McCool knows all too well what recovery looks and feels like. She lost her home in the Marshall...
LOUISVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

Mural project will honor Denver's historic Chinatown

For the first time, the city of Denver is getting a mural dedicated to its once-bustling historic Chinatown. Monday, Oct. 31, is the 2nd anniversary of Denver's Chinatown Commemoration Day, and along with that celebration the Colorado Asian Pacific United group is announcing its new mural project, which will honor the history of the Chinese community. CBS News Colorado got an exclusive look at the project and spoke to the artist whose mural was selected.Hmong-American artist Nalye Lor drew up the mural and said she herself didn't know about the extensive history that once existed.  "I incorporated an endless noodle...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy