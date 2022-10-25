Read full article on original website
Frisch targets GOP voters tired of Boebert’s ‘angertainment’
PUEBLO — A word was notably missing from a recent news release by Colorado congressional candidate Adam Frisch: “Democrat.”. Frisch, a former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen, instead called himself a “conservative businessman” and left his party affiliation unmentioned. Downplaying...
Murib: How to fight voter intimidation this election season
Conspiracy theory politics have come to Eagle County. Unaffiliated voters recently received a text message from the Eagle County Republicans urging them to only vote on Election Day and not participate in Colorado’s mail ballot system, a recommendation that both Democratic and Republican election officials disagree with. The text...
Romer: A voter guide for the radical centrist
I’ve been called a “socialist pig” by folks on the right, and I’ve been told that I “have blood on my hands” by folks on the left. These types of comments go with the territory when you run a chamber of commerce that is active in advocating on behalf of the community. But my favorite comment was from a friend who called me a “radical centrist.”
Letter: Vote for Michael Bennet
Back on Aug. 2, Suzy Smith wrote that one of Sen. Bennet’s first ads did not mention inflation, etc. He did, however, mention that he was not taking corporate PAC money, banning members of Congress from becoming lobbyists, and wouldn’t allow senators or congresspeople from making personal stock trades.
ENDORSEMENT: PROP 121 — Vote ‘no’ on this scheme benefiting only Colorado’s rich
Not only do Colorado voters decide on the deciders during this year’s large and varied midterm 2022 election, they play legislators, too. Colorado regularly offers voters a chance to create policy and law from the ballot box. This year’s variety of proposals is no exception. Here’s a part...
LETTERS: Elections have consequences, vote Republican
Editor: Now that we know that elections have consequences, let’s turn the city, county, state and country around by voting for candidates who represent common sense!. Steve Monahan, Stephanie Hancock and Kevin Edling are three veterans who will serve Aurora and Colorado well. Steve Monahan, Candidate for U.S. House...
In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected
If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Gov. Polis appoints replacement judge following Lance Timbreza’s resignation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After the resignation of former judge Lance Timbreza, a vacancy in the 21st Judicial Court was created in September. That vacancy was filled Wednesday following the appointment of Jeremy L. Chaffin by Governor Jared Polis. According to a press release provided to KKCO 11 News,...
Letter: Matt Solomon’s column of nonsense
The Daily published a column by Rep. Dylan Roberts’ opponent in the State Senate District 8 race, Matt Solomon. It’s loaded with insinuations about Roberts’ character and filled with rhetoric and preposterous pledges. Candidate Solomon, please point to the “lies being slung this cycle” you imply are...
Ritter: We’re having a dishonest debate about crime in Colorado
I spent much of my career working for justice and prosecuting crime. As a former district attorney, I’ve seen how crime victims suffer. And I’ve worked to prosecute criminals and hold them accountable. And as part of the original team that stood up the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, I am committed to fact-based, data-driven, and responsible solutions for public safety.
O’Dea: A voice for working Coloradans
The problem with Washington, D.C. is that it has too many senators and representatives who have never worked a hard day in their lives. I’ve worked, and I’ve struggled, like so many of you have worked and struggled. And that’s why I’m running for the U.S. Senate, to...
BRAUCHLER | Colorado’s judges are picked, and serve, in the dark
What are you doing about judges? I get that question every day after ballots arrive. It is no surprise that regular Coloradans struggle with how to cast their votes for an entire branch of government. The most challenging portion of the ballot you have received (and perhaps have already voted)...
EDITORIAL: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’
It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
Letter: Matt Solomon continues to mislead
I admit that I am one of the people who reached out to the Vail Daily about Matt Solomon’s advertorials — not to stifle his “free speech,” but to hold him and the paper accountable to facts. In Solomon’s Sept. 23 advertorial, he claims that the...
Proposition 122: Colorado voters will decide whether to legalize the possession and use of magic mushrooms
Ingesting “magic mushrooms” in Colorado requires a hookup — a friend who grows them and is willing to share, or a paid, underground guide who will not only supply the illegal shrooms but help process whatever enlightenment they might elicit. For decades, eating psychedelic mushrooms has been...
Bennet: Building an economy that works for everyone
When I was growing up, it was an article of faith that if you worked hard, you could build a better future. For my mom and her parents, this was more than faith — it was a central fact of their lives. As Polish Jews who survived the Holocaust...
Colorado To Pay Victims of Marshall Fire $6 Million
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved a grant for the state of Colorado. The state will use the grant to directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire. The Marshall Fire ignited on December 30, 2021. It started as a grass fire in...
Opponents of Prop 121 take satirical swipe at billionaires backing Colorado income tax cut
“Cut roads! I literally look down on you and your roads,” says a woman as she steps into a private jet, depicted in an online advertisement against Proposition 121, a ballot measure that would lower Colorado’s single-rate income tax from 4.55% to 4.4%, threatening funding for health care, education, human services, and … roads.
After California, Colorado could become the second state to stop subsidizing natural gas connections
The Sonders project in Fort Collins looks like any other Colorado housing development — at first. Concrete foundations sit next to newly paved roads stretching toward the foothills. Thrive Home Builders, the developer behind the project, has started to add wooden frames and roofs as it builds more than 200 single-family homes and townhouses.
