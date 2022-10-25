ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Comments / 2

Related
Vail Daily

Murib: How to fight voter intimidation this election season

Conspiracy theory politics have come to Eagle County. Unaffiliated voters recently received a text message from the Eagle County Republicans urging them to only vote on Election Day and not participate in Colorado’s mail ballot system, a recommendation that both Democratic and Republican election officials disagree with. The text...
Vail Daily

Romer: A voter guide for the radical centrist

I’ve been called a “socialist pig” by folks on the right, and I’ve been told that I “have blood on my hands” by folks on the left. These types of comments go with the territory when you run a chamber of commerce that is active in advocating on behalf of the community. But my favorite comment was from a friend who called me a “radical centrist.”
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Letter: Vote for Michael Bennet

Back on Aug. 2, Suzy Smith wrote that one of Sen. Bennet’s first ads did not mention inflation, etc. He did, however, mention that he was not taking corporate PAC money, banning members of Congress from becoming lobbyists, and wouldn’t allow senators or congresspeople from making personal stock trades.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Elections have consequences, vote Republican

Editor: Now that we know that elections have consequences, let’s turn the city, county, state and country around by voting for candidates who represent common sense!. Steve Monahan, Stephanie Hancock and Kevin Edling are three veterans who will serve Aurora and Colorado well. Steve Monahan, Candidate for U.S. House...
AURORA, CO
Colorado Newsline

In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected

If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Letter: Matt Solomon’s column of nonsense

The Daily published a column by Rep. Dylan Roberts’ opponent in the State Senate District 8 race, Matt Solomon. It’s loaded with insinuations about Roberts’ character and filled with rhetoric and preposterous pledges. Candidate Solomon, please point to the “lies being slung this cycle” you imply are...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Ritter: We’re having a dishonest debate about crime in Colorado

I spent much of my career working for justice and prosecuting crime. As a former district attorney, I’ve seen how crime victims suffer. And I’ve worked to prosecute criminals and hold them accountable. And as part of the original team that stood up the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, I am committed to fact-based, data-driven, and responsible solutions for public safety.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

O’Dea: A voice for working Coloradans

The problem with Washington, D.C. is that it has too many senators and representatives who have never worked a hard day in their lives. I’ve worked, and I’ve struggled, like so many of you have worked and struggled. And that’s why I’m running for the U.S. Senate, to...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’

It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Letter: Matt Solomon continues to mislead

I admit that I am one of the people who reached out to the Vail Daily about Matt Solomon’s advertorials — not to stifle his “free speech,” but to hold him and the paper accountable to facts. In Solomon’s Sept. 23 advertorial, he claims that the...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy