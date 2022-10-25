Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Transportation experts urge change in management structure at the MBTA
BOSTON — The idea of shaking up the management structure at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is gaining some speed. Under federal rules, every public transit agency in the country must have an outside agency watching over its shoulder to make sure riders are safe. In the case of the MBTA, that agency is the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.
WCVB
Why does Massachusetts ballot Question 1 require constitutional amendment to implement millionaires' tax?
BOSTON — Voters across Massachusetts will decide onfour statewide ballot questions in the upcoming election, but only one is an amendment to the state constitution: Question 1, also known as the Fair Share Amendment or the Millionaires’ Tax. The proposed amendment would establish an additional 4% state income...
WCVB
Voters in Massachusetts, California considering two very different versions of millionaires' tax
BOSTON — Voters in Massachusetts aren't the only ones deciding whether some of the richest residents should be taxed at a higher rate. California also has a similar measure on the ballot. But the two measures are different in the ways they implement the new tax, the size of...
WCVB
Healey, Diehl weigh in on Gov. Baker's decision to rehire dozens of unvaccinated state employees
BOSTON — Both candidates for Massachusetts governor are offering their opinions on outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker's latest move to give state jobs back to dozens of people who did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, Baker said his administration is offering approximately 50 ex-state employees who lost their jobs across several state agencies for noncompliance with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate the chance to return to work.
WCVB
Mattress to be banned from trash disposal in Massachusetts starting Nov. 1
BOSTON — Starting Nov. 1, Massachusetts residents will be banned from throwing mattresses away with their trash. More than 75% of mattress components can be reused when disassembled, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection reported. Recycling mattresses is better for the environment, economy and municipal waste management budgets, they said.
WCVB
Massachusetts offers to rehire some state employees fired under COVID-19 vaccine requirement
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker's administration confirmed Tuesday that it is inviting a "small number" of ex-state employees who lost their jobs for noncompliance with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate to return to work. Officials later clarified that approximately 50 people are eligible across multiple state agencies. Baker imposed the...
WCVB
Lottery sales slump continues through September
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Officials at the Massachusetts Lottery are preparing to make the case that the Legislature and next administration should provide it with more money for advertising as it faces the dual threat of an increasingly competitive gambling world and inflation that gnaws away at players' disposable income.
WCVB
Surging mortgage rates slow Massachusetts' real estate market
BOSTON — The average long-term mortgage rate topped seven percent this week for the first time since April 2002, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac. That has largely frozen Greater Boston's red hot real estate market, as the region's record high prices become increasingly out of reach for many homebuyers at such high mortgage rates.
WCVB
Calls for action continue following Massachusetts judge's custody decision in Montgomery case
BOSTON — Child welfare advocates who say the tragedy of Harmony Montgomery started in a Massachusetts courtroom are still pushing for change. The Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate blasted the state's handling of Montgomery's case in a scathing report that was released in May. In January, 5 Investigates...
WCVB
How to avoid buying a used car flooded by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. — Video above: Floridians return to hurricane-hit island. This month, CARFAX estimated 358,000 vehicles may have been damaged from Hurricane Ian’s widespread flooding in Florida and the Carolinas. "I believe the flooded car market will be the worst it's been, in fact, in my lifetime," said...
WCVB
You may need an umbrella for Halloween trick-or-treating across Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — StormTeam 5 meteorologists are keeping a close eye on forecast models, which indicate that trick-or-treaters in Massachusetts may need to carry umbrellas on Halloween night. "The next chance for rain is going to time out sometime on Halloween on Monday," said StormTeam 5 Chief Meteorologist Cindy...
WCVB
Kayla Montgomery's attorney, New Hampshire prosecutors discussing possible plea deal
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Plea deal discussions are underway between state prosecutors and the defense attorney for the stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who investigators believe was killed by her father. Kayla Montgomery was not present for Wednesday afternoon's hearing, which was originally scheduled as a dispositional conference and...
WCVB
Doctors warn of rise in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases
BOSTON — Doctors are warning about a triple threat of viruses this winter. Hospitals are now concerned they may be overwhelmed a rise in COVID-19, flu and RSV. Mass General-Brigham saw 50 to 80 cases of children with RSV per day this weekend. It comes as COVID-19 cases are...
WCVB
VIDEO: Driver hit by suspects fleeing police talks about the experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two juveniles crashed into a man in a pickup truck on an interstate in Kentucky while attempting to flee from police after a carjacking, police say. Stephen Snipp was towing a boat with his pickup truck, heading back from spending the day on the lake, when he was hit by the suspects.
WCVB
Diver finds more human remains in Lake Mead, marking at least the sixth discovery this year
CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — After a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in Lake Mead, the park searched the area and uncovered more human remains, the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday. The diver, who is a private business operator at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
WCVB
WATCH: Video shows Arkansas man's backpack burst into flames after being tased by police
A video sent to sister station 40/29 by Arkansas State Police shows a man's backpack bursting into flames after being tased by a state trooper with the Arkansas State Police. Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Gaylor is in the hospital and expected to be OK. Authorities say the backpack he was carrying had a gallon of gasoline in it, which started the fire.
WCVB
VIDEO: Teen's wheelchair-accessible Halloween costume goes viral — again
CHICAGO — An Illinois teen's ode to a 1980's classic movie is making him and his elaborate Halloween costume go viral, yet again. The Alfano family has become famous for creating elaborate costumes incorporating their now 13-year-old son Anthony's wheelchair. This year's costume is the famous skeleton key organ...
Comments / 0