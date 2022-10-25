ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Transportation experts urge change in management structure at the MBTA

BOSTON — The idea of shaking up the management structure at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is gaining some speed. Under federal rules, every public transit agency in the country must have an outside agency watching over its shoulder to make sure riders are safe. In the case of the MBTA, that agency is the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Healey, Diehl weigh in on Gov. Baker's decision to rehire dozens of unvaccinated state employees

BOSTON — Both candidates for Massachusetts governor are offering their opinions on outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker's latest move to give state jobs back to dozens of people who did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, Baker said his administration is offering approximately 50 ex-state employees who lost their jobs across several state agencies for noncompliance with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate the chance to return to work.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Mattress to be banned from trash disposal in Massachusetts starting Nov. 1

BOSTON — Starting Nov. 1, Massachusetts residents will be banned from throwing mattresses away with their trash. More than 75% of mattress components can be reused when disassembled, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection reported. Recycling mattresses is better for the environment, economy and municipal waste management budgets, they said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Lottery sales slump continues through September

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Officials at the Massachusetts Lottery are preparing to make the case that the Legislature and next administration should provide it with more money for advertising as it faces the dual threat of an increasingly competitive gambling world and inflation that gnaws away at players' disposable income.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Surging mortgage rates slow Massachusetts' real estate market

BOSTON — The average long-term mortgage rate topped seven percent this week for the first time since April 2002, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac. That has largely frozen Greater Boston's red hot real estate market, as the region's record high prices become increasingly out of reach for many homebuyers at such high mortgage rates.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

How to avoid buying a used car flooded by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. — Video above: Floridians return to hurricane-hit island. This month, CARFAX estimated 358,000 vehicles may have been damaged from Hurricane Ian’s widespread flooding in Florida and the Carolinas. "I believe the flooded car market will be the worst it's been, in fact, in my lifetime," said...
SANFORD, FL
WCVB

Doctors warn of rise in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases

BOSTON — Doctors are warning about a triple threat of viruses this winter. Hospitals are now concerned they may be overwhelmed a rise in COVID-19, flu and RSV. Mass General-Brigham saw 50 to 80 cases of children with RSV per day this weekend. It comes as COVID-19 cases are...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

VIDEO: Teen's wheelchair-accessible Halloween costume goes viral — again

CHICAGO — An Illinois teen's ode to a 1980's classic movie is making him and his elaborate Halloween costume go viral, yet again. The Alfano family has become famous for creating elaborate costumes incorporating their now 13-year-old son Anthony's wheelchair. This year's costume is the famous skeleton key organ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy