American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There was an informational meeting Saturday at the Wilmington American Legion that invited veterans to learn about a new law that may change their lives. In August, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act, marking the most significant expansion of Veterans Affairs health care in...
MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of America
(CNN) -- The Girl Scouts of America received its largest ever donation from a single individual, a gift of $84.5 million from MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the group said in a release. The donation will be awarded to 29 local councils selected by Scott, along...
buffalohealthyliving.com
Show Your Support for Veterans
November is a great time to reflect on supporting our country’s veterans. Veterans Day is celebrated annually on November 11 in honor of the millions of military veterans across the U.S. The day coincides with holidays such as Armistice and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other countries and also honor military veterans.
