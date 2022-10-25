ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. When Omaha's city council voted to approve preliminary plans for a new Costco in West Omaha, it reminded Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike of a missed opportunity. National Drug Takeback Day in Omaha-metro. Updated: 21 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

1997 Omaha snowstorm: Fallen branches everywhere

6 News WOWT footage from October 1997 shows how residents reacted to the snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago. 6 News WOWT footage from the 1997 snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago shows how heavy snowfall overnight starting Oct. 25, 1997, caused tree branches to fall, and power outages across the Omaha-metro.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Snowstorm flashback: Watch what Omaha woke up to 25 years ago

OMAHA, Neb. — On October 26, 1997, Omaha area residents awoke to see the devastation caused by a heavy wet snow that snapped trees and cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of people. Some would be without power for days while the city organized an unprecedented effort to provide...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: 25th anniversary of 1997 October snowstorm in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 25, 1997: A day many Lincolnites would remember as a storm dumped over a foot of snow across the Capital City. In total, 13 inches of snow covered Lincoln, destroying tree branches, canceling school and downing power lines. The storm which began as rain,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

1997 Omaha snowstorm: Digging out cars

6 News WOWT footage from October 1997 shows how residents reacted to the snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago. 6 News WOWT footage from 25 years ago shows how the snowfall that started overnight Oct. 25, 1997, pulled tree branches down all over the Omaha-metro. 1997 Omaha snowstorm:...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle

The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction

A faculty panel at the University of Florida is expected to cast a "no confidence" vote Thursday for the school's pick for its next president. During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near the Lincoln Airport, and came to a stop in a creek bed.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Elkhorn River access sites closing for the season next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elkhorn River access sites will close again for the winter season starting next week. The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District announced Thursday that three points will close Nov. 1. The sites — Elkhorn Crossing Recreation Area, Graske Crossing, and West Maple Road — will reopen again in the spring, on April 1.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for

The Nebraska-born mountain lion was caught on a camera in western Illinois a little over a week ago. But wildlife authorities there weren’t surprised. That same day, they’d received a call from a state biologist in Nebraska, letting them know the mountain lion’s radio collar had sent a signal from McDonough County, about 85 miles south of the Quad Cities.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion

(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
CARTER LAKE, IA
KETV.com

Another Valley business closes after Medicine Man shuts its doors

VALLEY, Neb. — Medicine Man Pharmacy in Valley is no longer open for business following the permanent closing of its doors, with no notice to customers. The pharmacy posted signs inside the front doors Wednesday saying "Medicine Man Pharmacy closed" and instructing customers to pick up their prescriptions at Walgreens locations in Omaha or Fremont.
VALLEY, NE
klin.com

City Getting Rid Of Purple Street Lights

City officials announced on Wednesday afternoon that an effort to replace malfunctioning LED streetlights is moving forward. LTU has determined that about 1,500 of the more than 26,000 LED lights installed during the LED Streetlight Conversion Project completed in 2019 have turned from white to purple. “Because the purple hue...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha yard waste pickup delays possible as priority shifts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yard waste collection in Omaha may be delayed in the coming days. According to Wasteline Omaha, FCC Environmental Services is putting a priority on taking carted garbage and recyclables. Paper yard waste bags should still be put out for collection on the normal schedule, but there...
OMAHA, NE

