OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers keep mainly W of the Metro Thursday evening and come to an end for most around midnight. We’ll hang on to some clouds through Friday morning with clearing skies into the afternoon. This will help us to warm to the 60s, a high of 63 for Omaha. It’ll be a pleasant day with light breezes.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO