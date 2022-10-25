Read full article on original website
WCVB
MBTA needs hiring spree to upgrade bus service
BOSTON — The MBTA will need to hire more than 750 new bus drivers to achieve an envisioned overhaul that would boost systemwide bus trip frequency by 25%, a daunting task amid a challenging labor market, officials said. Higher-ups at the transit agency have their sights set on transforming...
Both sides of Route 1 in Peabody shut down following serious crash
PEABODY, Mass. — Both sides of Route 1 in Peabody have been shut down following a serious crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the ramp from Interstate 95 south to Route 1 south, according to MassDOT. Route 1 is currently closed in both directions to allow for...
WCVB
Transportation experts urge change in management structure at the MBTA
BOSTON — The idea of shaking up the management structure at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is gaining some speed. Under federal rules, every public transit agency in the country must have an outside agency watching over its shoulder to make sure riders are safe. In the case of the MBTA, that agency is the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.
whdh.com
Wu urges full-court press for MBTA workers
BOSTON (WHDH) - Policymakers across the state and local level need to deploy “every last bit of political will” to reinvigorate hiring at the short-staffed transit agency, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. Wu, who campaigned on a platform of expanding access to low- or no-cost transit, said...
These 4 free devices from Mass Save could reduce your utility bills
WORCESTER, Mass.—We’re all looking for ways to save money on our utility bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association predicts families will pay 17.2 percent more for home heating this winter, reaching a level not seen in more than ten years. Fortunately, Mass Save offers free home energy...
WCVB
Health officials surprised by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's call more state help with 'Mass and Cass' crisis
BOSTON — Nearly half of the 200 supportive housing units Boston Mayor Michelle Wu touted as part of the city's response to encampments in the "Mass. and Cass" area were funded by the state, a top Baker administration deputy said while describing the mayor's call for more help from Beacon Hill as "surprising."
WCVB
Boston Mayor Wu's plan for downtown includes increased emphasis on housing, entertainment, tourism
BOSTON — With the shadow of the pandemic's impact on work still lingering in downtown Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu's administration published a set of recommendations aimed at encouraging more residential development and entertainment options in the neighborhood that was previously dominated by businesses. An 86-page report published by the...
Harvard Crimson
Boston Approves $1.2 Billion Development in Fort Point
The Boston City Hall is located in the heart of Boston's Government Center complex. By Mariah Ellen D. Dimalaluan. The city of Boston approved a $1.2 billion Fort Point development this month that is set to create residential, office, and biolab spaces as well as a large public park and amphitheater.
Over height tractor-trailer gets wedged under bridge in Boston
BOSTON — An over height tractor-trailer got wedged under a bridge in Boston late Monday night, snarling traffic for hours during the Tuesday morning commute. The truck struck a train bridge and got stuck underneath it on the eastbound side of Soldiers Field Road right before it changes into Storrow Drive.
WCVB
Truck crashes into house in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood
Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a house in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood overnight. The crash happened at around 3 a.m. at 687 Morton St. There was no immediate word on what caused the driver to lose control and crash into the front porch of the triple decker. One...
bcgavel.com
Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse
Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Calls Harvard Bridge Road Diet ‘Extremely Effective,’ Says Changes Will Become Permanent This Fall
MassDOT has deemed a pilot road configuration that reduced the number of car lanes and widened bike lanes on the Massachusetts Avenue bridge a success, and is making plans to make the new roadway layout permanent by painting new lanes, adjusting traffic signals, and installing flexible-post bollards in the next few weeks.
UPDATED: Keefe Tech High Evacuated For Gas Leak; Framingham Fire Department Shuts Off Main
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Fire Department shut off the gas main at Keefe Technical High School, after a report of a gas odor inside the school this morning, October 26. Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said students and staff reported a “strong odor of natural gas in the building” and the Superintendent of Schools and the Principal “pulled the station to evacuate the building.”
iheart.com
Mass. Fuel Assistance Program Looking To Help Residents Pay High Heat Bills
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Heating bills here in The Commonwealth will likely be going up this winter, but the Massachusetts Fuel Assistance Program is looking to help shoulder some of that burden. The program, formally known as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, helps people under a certain...
WCVB
Over height tractor-trailer hits bridge on Soldiers Field Road in Boston
BOSTON — An over height tractor-trailer struck a train bridge just before the Boston University Bridge late Monday as it was traveling on Soldiers Field Road in Boston, State Police said. The truck hit the underpass of the bridge at 11:15 p.m. on Soldiers Field Road before it turns...
Dorchester man accused of assaulting two teenage girls on MBTA Red Line Train
BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested Tuesday night and faces charges after allegedly assaulting two teenage girls on an MBTA Red Line Train. According to Transit Police, an investigation was launched after a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl were indecently assaulted on a train just outside Broadway Station back on October 15.
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
WCVB
Juvenile found with loaded gun at school as Boston leaders hold school safety hearing
BOSTON — A juvenile was found with a loaded gun at a Boston school at the end of the school day on Thursday. Police received a report of a student with the gun at the Holland School, and discovered the child was carrying it, but was not pointing it at anyone or anything.
wgbh.org
People are moving from Worcester to small towns because they can't afford the rent
Five days a week, Manny Marval drives his black Ford Escape to an Applebee’s restaurant outside Worcester. He works his shift as a prep cook, chopping vegetables and seasoning meat. Eight hours later, Marval walks out of the Applebee’s and steps into the car to head to his second...
