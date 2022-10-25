ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

MBTA needs hiring spree to upgrade bus service

BOSTON — The MBTA will need to hire more than 750 new bus drivers to achieve an envisioned overhaul that would boost systemwide bus trip frequency by 25%, a daunting task amid a challenging labor market, officials said. Higher-ups at the transit agency have their sights set on transforming...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Transportation experts urge change in management structure at the MBTA

BOSTON — The idea of shaking up the management structure at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is gaining some speed. Under federal rules, every public transit agency in the country must have an outside agency watching over its shoulder to make sure riders are safe. In the case of the MBTA, that agency is the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Wu urges full-court press for MBTA workers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Policymakers across the state and local level need to deploy “every last bit of political will” to reinvigorate hiring at the short-staffed transit agency, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday. Wu, who campaigned on a platform of expanding access to low- or no-cost transit, said...
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Boston Approves $1.2 Billion Development in Fort Point

The Boston City Hall is located in the heart of Boston's Government Center complex. By Mariah Ellen D. Dimalaluan. The city of Boston approved a $1.2 billion Fort Point development this month that is set to create residential, office, and biolab spaces as well as a large public park and amphitheater.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Truck crashes into house in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood

Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a house in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood overnight. The crash happened at around 3 a.m. at 687 Morton St. There was no immediate word on what caused the driver to lose control and crash into the front porch of the triple decker. One...
BOSTON, MA
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Keefe Tech High Evacuated For Gas Leak; Framingham Fire Department Shuts Off Main

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Fire Department shut off the gas main at Keefe Technical High School, after a report of a gas odor inside the school this morning, October 26. Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said students and staff reported a “strong odor of natural gas in the building” and the Superintendent of Schools and the Principal “pulled the station to evacuate the building.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy