ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Hazmat workers removing chemicals from Sacramento home

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUtNE_0imX8O0100

Hazmat workers removing chemicals from home in Sacramento 00:23

SACRAMENTO - A hazmat crew is removing and testing chemicals found inside a vacant Sacramento home. Authorities say it could take them up to two days to complete the process.

The Sacramento Fire Department's Dangerous Buildings team was called out Monday to the home in the 7500 block of 19th Street after receiving reports of squatters living inside the home. There, the team found "a lot" of chemicals that were numerous enough to raise concerns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UtRxu_0imX8O0100

The home was owned by a chemist and a lot of the substances are common household chemicals in labeled containers. Hazmat workers are testing each chemical one by one to confirm that they're labeled correctly before they're disposed of.

A neighbor told CBS13 that they had called 911 several times because they had seen people breaking into the home and taking things.

City workers then came out to the home, boarded it up, and even added a fence, but the activity didn't stop. Continuous calls from neighbors led to the city's specialized team to come out and investigate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight

SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire starts in industrial-sized coffee roaster inside Sacramento building

SACRAMENTO – Crews say they have isolated a fire that happened inside an industrial-sized coffee roaster Wednesday morning. The scene was along the 400 block of 12th Street. Sacramento Fire crews responded and found that the fire was coming from the first floor of a commercial apartment building. Firefighters isolated the fire to the industrial-sized coffee roaster that was on that floor and the incident was contained to the building's ventilation system. No injuries have been reported. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Person killed in Fruitridge Road hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person died following a hit-and-run collision along Fruitridge Road on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Just before 6:30 a.m., police said that they arrived at the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road to assist responding fire personnel after they located a person with serious injuries. Police said […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Over $3,000 in Nike items stolen from Roseville sporting goods

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were arrested on Tuesday in Citrus Heights after stealing more than $3,000 in clothing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Roseville, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police said that when the four women entered the store on Stanford Ranch Road they were recognized by employees […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Construction to continue on U.S. 50 and I-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday night, Northbound Interstate 5 to eastbound U.S. Route 50 connecter will be closed, according to Caltrans District 3. According to FIX50, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the first and second lanes of eastbound U.S. Route 50 will be shifted to the right. Drivers along U.S. Route 50 can […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stubborn fire burns at large Folsom home under construction

FOLSOM - A large home that was under construction in Folsom caught fire Thursday morning. A fire broke out around 4:26 a.m. at the two-story home being built at 1807 Ruan Court, which is near Serpa Way. No one was in the house at the time, firefighters tell CBS13. Ladder trucks were being used to put large amounts of water on what appeared to be a stubborn fire. Firefighters battled the blaze from outside, worried that the structure, which was primarily exposed wood, was too dangerous to enter. "Being under construction, it wasn't tenable for firefighters to go in. And without a life-safety component -- once we ruled that out -- it wasn't worth it to go inside that building," said Folsom Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Matt McGee. "We're going to risk a lot to save a life, but if we're only saving contents and a stick frame, we're not going to go inside." There's no word yet on what caused the fire, which burned for more than an hour.No injuries have been reported.
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Roseville restaurant manager allegedly threatened by teen with knife

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville teen was arrested on Oct. 20 after allegedly brandishing a weapon at a restaurant manager, according to the Roseville Police Department. The manager said that a group of teens were loitering behind his restaurant in the 9000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. When he went out back to confront […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

$90,000 in jewelry stolen from Sacramento store in bold burglary, owners say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The owners of a Sacramento jewelry store said a woman caught on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry did not act alone. Liz Shoes Best & Fitted Outfits owners Arif Shah and Amir Siddiqui said a group of four women walked into their store on Arden Way Monday afternoon when Shah was working by himself. Shah said some of the women distracted him while another woman, pretending to try on a dress, forced her way into a locked room that houses the more expensive gold jewelry.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Early morning fire destroys home that was under construction in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked at a home that was under construction in Folsom Thursday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the home on Serpa Way and Ruan Court near Vista del Lago High School. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fairfield student found with loaded gun

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A student at Armijo High School was arrested on Tuesday after being found with a gun, according to the Fairfield Police Department. At 2:52 p.m., a student was brought to the campus’s school resource officer after the student threatened to physically harm another student and was suspected to be in possession […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Sacramento 13-year-old missing since Oct. 24, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police say a 13-year-old girl has been missing since Monday.  She was identified as Jovanna Serente.  According to police, she was last seen at a home near Creeks Edge Way in South Sacramento. She is 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 130 pounds.  She has brown eyes and black […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man escapes collision with train in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn had a near miss with a train on Sunday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police said that at around 9:08 p.m. the mans truck became stuck on the roadway in the area of 403 Rogers Lane and was partially blocking the railroad tracks. As a train […]
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police searching for Sacramento hit-and-run driver after pedestrian hit

SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in Sacramento and police are now searching for the driver.The incident happened shortly before 6:18 a.m. on Fruitridge road near Power Inn Road, according to a Sacramento Police Department Facebook post. Officers on the scene described the victim as having "major injuries."  Fire department paramedics took the pedestrian to an area hospital where the man was later pronounced dead.The driver who hit the pedestrian had already left by the time cops arrived.  Sacramento Police Department Major Collision Investigations Detectives and crime scene investigators took over the investigation and will be processing the scene and seeking out witnesses and evidence, police say. There may be road closures as a result.The victim's identity is being withheld by the county coroner's office, pending notification of next of kin.Police also say they don't have any information about the suspect. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the police at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

High-tech illegal gun manufacturing operation discovered inside Brentwood home

BRENTWOOD -- A 23-year-old Brentwood man has been arrested on weapons charges after detectives discovered a high-tech gun factory inside his home.Brentwood police said Scott Leeper has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for illegal possession of an assault weapon, manufacturing an assault weapon and various other firearm charges. After an investigation, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for Leeper's home in the 2000 block of Azalea Way.On Wednesday, the detectives executed the warrant. Once inside the home, they uncovered a sophisticated illegal gun manufacturing operation.Police said there were containers of various calibers of ammunition, 3D printers used to aid in the manufacture of firearms, 3D printing supplies, two semi-automatic rifles, 30-round magazines and various parts or tools used to manufacture weapons.Leeper was in possession of several operable firearms that were not registered with the California Department of Justice including a rifle that detectives said according to the California Penal Code met the definition of an "assault weapon."
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
111K+
Followers
20K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy