Hazmat workers removing chemicals from Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO - A hazmat crew is removing and testing chemicals found inside a vacant Sacramento home. Authorities say it could take them up to two days to complete the process.

The Sacramento Fire Department's Dangerous Buildings team was called out Monday to the home in the 7500 block of 19th Street after receiving reports of squatters living inside the home. There, the team found "a lot" of chemicals that were numerous enough to raise concerns.

The home was owned by a chemist and a lot of the substances are common household chemicals in labeled containers. Hazmat workers are testing each chemical one by one to confirm that they're labeled correctly before they're disposed of.

A neighbor told CBS13 that they had called 911 several times because they had seen people breaking into the home and taking things.

City workers then came out to the home, boarded it up, and even added a fence, but the activity didn't stop. Continuous calls from neighbors led to the city's specialized team to come out and investigate.