Chicago, IL

State and national officials break ground on Forest Hill Flyover Project

By CBS Chicago Team
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- State leaders have high hopes for two major projects in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

They aim to eliminate railway congestion and improve safety for commuters. On Tuesday, officials broke ground on the Forest Hill Flyover Project . It's centered on the CSX Forest Hill Rail Yard.

"The projects will bring modernized, safe and reliable transportation to Chicago's South Side neighborhoods of West Englewood, Wrightwood and Auburn Gresham," said Illinois U.S. Congressman Jesus "Chuy' Garcia (D-4.)

Builders will construct a new bridge to address congestion issues at a railroad chokepoint. In that same area, crews are also working to improve safety along 71st and 75th Streets.

The projects are estimated to cost $380 million.

