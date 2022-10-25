Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials.

The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.

All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.

Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.

They later said that all four people were uninjured.