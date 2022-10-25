ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Worker dies after falling from tree in Ellwood City

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OjRrA_0imX874v00

Man dead after falling from tree in Ellwood City 00:23

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - A worker is dead after he fell from a tree in Ellwood City, the fire chief said.

The man fell 30 feet while working on a tree on Division Road on Tuesday.

The Ellwood City fire chief said he didn't hit the ground but suffered cardiac arrest. He was hanging upside down for about 20 minutes until rescues could lower him to the ground.

A branch the man was cutting fell and struck him, causing the ladder to topple over, the fire chief said.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

One dead, two injured in Beaver County crash

INDUSTRY, Pa. — One person was killed, and two others were taken to the hospital following a 3-vehicle crash in Industry, Beaver County. The crash happened a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of Midland-Beaver Road. As of Thursday afternoon, the identity of the person killed...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City

A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
wtae.com

Woman dies after being involved in crash in Imperial

IMPERIAL, Pa. — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office said a woman died after being involved in a crash in Imperial. The crash happened a little before 11 a.m. Wednesday on the 8000 block of Steubenville Pike. The medical examiner said Patricia Astflalk, 76, of Weirton, West Virginia,...
IMPERIAL, PA
beavercountyradio.com

One Person Killed and Two Injured in Wednesday Evening Crash in Industry

(Industry , Pa.) One person killed and two others injured after a three-vehicle crash that happened just after 10 PM on Midland Beaver Road in Industry last night. The accident happened near the intersection with Barclay Hill Road. The identity of the person who died has not been released nor...
INDUSTRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Beaver Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person died in a late-night crash along Midland Beaver Road in Industry Borough on Wednesday night.The crash involved multiple vehicles and occurred just after 10 p.m. near Barclay Hill Road.Dispatchers tell KDKA that at least one person died in the crash. No other details surrounding the crash were provided, including the cause. Beaver Police are handling the investigation into the crash. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies after being shot in the head

A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood, according to a story from KDKA. The shooting occurred along the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue around 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, according to WPXI. The teen, identified as Clayton Tierney, was taken to a hospital,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Medical Issue Causes Accident in Center Township

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) An unidentified female driver was not injured in a one vehicle accident that occurred in the 3300 block of Brodhead Road in Center Township Monday afternoon. at 4:06 PM. Center Township Police Captain John Hall said Tuesday morning a female driver suffered a medical issue...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

$3.5M grant awarded to Steelite to expand facility in Neshannock Township

A Lawrence County business has been awarded $3.5 million to fund an expansion of its facility. According to the release, the $3.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant will fund a major addition to the Steelite facility in Neshannock Township. Representative Chris Sainato announced the funding Wednesday. “It’s extremely exciting...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the details of a 70-year-old Franklin woman who was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township on Tuesday night. According to a release issued on Wednesday night, October 26, the incident...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in East Mead Township

EAST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred in East Mead Township. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident occurred near Hinkson Road and Frenchtown Road, in East Mead Township, Crawford County, sometime between 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, and 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

House destroyed after fire in Fayette County

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A home was destroyed after a fire in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers said firefighters and medics were sent to Third Street in Belle Vernon at around 12:10 p.m. Investigators say propane tanks exploded at one point but it is unclear if the explosions caused...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Charges Dropped In City Stabbing

Charges have been dropped against a McKees Rocks man who was initially arrested a stabbing in the City of Butler. At a preliminary court hearing earlier this week, the victim of a stabbing in the city’s Island neighborhood last week said 18-year-old Antoine Funes did not do the stabbing.
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beaver County parents frustrated from seeing delayed emergency response time

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Beaver County parents say their township’s response times to emergencies could have cost them their daughter’s life. Shane Sadauskas called 911 Monday night after his 11-month-old was turning blue inside their Hanover Township home. A piece of plastic toy lodged in her throat. Shane and his wife are both CPR certified, and immediately began CPR.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Hills approves chief for new school police force

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — The Penn Hills School Board approved its first-ever school police chief, who will form a force for the district.On Wednesday, the district hired Keith Lazaron. He has 21 years of law enforcement experience and currently works as a school resource officer for Manor Township. Before that, he worked for Fawn Township police, the VA and the military police."We had five candidates that we interviewed," school board president Erin Vecchio said. "He shined among every one of them because of the fact he was all about kids. He's a school resource officer, he already had those...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
87K+
Followers
31K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy