As trees lining the streets along Northeast’s avenues and boulevards begin to show their fall colors, one local tree has stood above the rest for more than two centuries. A faded plaque in front of that tree, a bur oak at 328 S. Monroe, shows that the tree was designated as a “Liberty Tree” during the nation’s Bicentennial in 1976. Across the nation, trees were many of the landmarks sought out and recognized as most likely being in existence during America’s revolution.

