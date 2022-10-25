ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairway, KS

northeastnews.net

Liberty Tree, family tree

As trees lining the streets along Northeast’s avenues and boulevards begin to show their fall colors, one local tree has stood above the rest for more than two centuries. A faded plaque in front of that tree, a bur oak at 328 S. Monroe, shows that the tree was designated as a “Liberty Tree” during the nation’s Bicentennial in 1976. Across the nation, trees were many of the landmarks sought out and recognized as most likely being in existence during America’s revolution.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Overland Park bakery celebrates KC Current with special sugar cookies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Love for theKansas City Current and excitement for the team's upcoming championship match are giving some businesses a boost. "Everybody loves sugar cookies," said Cherrie Duensing, of Best Regards Bakery & Café. "We kind of throw our ideas together and get some good things going always try to include the basic real elements of it, and then we take a little liberty with trying to add a little flair."
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Former Kansas City Mayor Charles B. Wheeler dies at 96

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler has died at the age of 96. Charles Wheeler was not only the mayor of Kansas City, he was also a state senator, a doctor, a lawyer and served in both the US Navy and US Air Force during a long life of public service.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City Current announces championship week events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current is celebrating its first-ever appearance in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship match. The team has announced an entire week of events surrounding the championship run. The week will culminate in the team’s watch party, presented by Boulevard Brewing Co....
KANSAS CITY, MO

