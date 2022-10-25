Read full article on original website
Liberty Tree, family tree
As trees lining the streets along Northeast’s avenues and boulevards begin to show their fall colors, one local tree has stood above the rest for more than two centuries. A faded plaque in front of that tree, a bur oak at 328 S. Monroe, shows that the tree was designated as a “Liberty Tree” during the nation’s Bicentennial in 1976. Across the nation, trees were many of the landmarks sought out and recognized as most likely being in existence during America’s revolution.
Missouri bridge collapse near Kansas City leaves worker dead, 2 others injured
One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in Missouri collapsed.
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Skeletal remains found on Kansas City’s eastside
Kansas City police are investigating after finding skeletal remains near East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard.
Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
Overland Park bakery celebrates KC Current with special sugar cookies
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Love for theKansas City Current and excitement for the team's upcoming championship match are giving some businesses a boost. "Everybody loves sugar cookies," said Cherrie Duensing, of Best Regards Bakery & Café. "We kind of throw our ideas together and get some good things going always try to include the basic real elements of it, and then we take a little liberty with trying to add a little flair."
Man dead, 2 women injured in Kansas City triple shooting
A man is dead and two woman are in the hospital following a shooting on Troost Avenue late Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City woman pleads in connection to 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a shooting last year that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
Mulch fire near I-470 at the Missouri Organic Recycling facility has reignited
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A massive mulch fire that broke out at the Missouri Organic Recycling facility in Southwest Kansas City near I-470 has reignited. Smoke is again covering the roadway but has not yet caused authorities to close the highway. The flames started up again just a day...
City of Raymore ‘100 percent opposed’ to idea of KCMO landfill near city limits
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Raymore told KCTV5 Tuesday afternoon it has learned of plans made to develop a landfill right next to the city’s boundaries. “It would be on our front porch,” Mayor Kris Turnbow said. While he said the city is not revealing...
No excuse needed in Missouri to vote in person for November election
A new law that went into effect this year is changing when Missourians can go to the polls to vote.
No-excuse in-person absentee voting begins in Missouri
Beginning Tuesday, Missourians have the option to vote absentee without an excuse before Election Day.
Former Kansas City Mayor Charles B. Wheeler dies at 96
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler has died at the age of 96. Charles Wheeler was not only the mayor of Kansas City, he was also a state senator, a doctor, a lawyer and served in both the US Navy and US Air Force during a long life of public service.
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
1 dead, 3 injured after Missouri bridge collapses while under construction
One person is dead and three others are injured after a bridge that was under construction near Kansas City, Missouri, collapsed, authorities said. Workers were pouring concrete on the bridge deck when it collapsed Wednesday afternoon, before 2 p.m. local time, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. The bridge...
Kansas City Current announces championship week events
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current is celebrating its first-ever appearance in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship match. The team has announced an entire week of events surrounding the championship run. The week will culminate in the team’s watch party, presented by Boulevard Brewing Co....
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
Skeletal remains found near Van Brunt Boulevard in KCMO Monday night
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, says skeletal remains were found near the 3000 block on Van Brunt Boulevard.
Video shows shoplifters stealing shoes from Johnson County store
Lenexa police are looking for six people accused of shoplifting more than a dozen pair of shoes from a store near 95th Street and Quivira.
