ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Martin Lewis’s advice to check state pension entitlement crashes government website

By Lucy Skoulding
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ub0Ks_0imX7zgH00

Martin Lewis urged people in the UK to check their state pension entitlement and their national insurance record – causing the government website to temporarily go down.

The Money Saving Expert founder shared links to the pensions and national insurance areas of the gov.uk website at around 8.40pm on Tuesday

Quickly gaining lots of likes and retweets, Mr Lewis’s advice resulted in people following the links he had shared.

But so many people did so that the gov.uk website ended up crashing, according to reports by users on social media.

One Twitter user suggested the state pension page was facing issues.

They posted: “Martin Lewis has crashed the http://gov.uk state pension page by the look of it -can’t get in!”

Mr Lewis himself chimed in when he saw others were having problems.

Re-sharing his own original tweet, he wrote: “OK it looks like we’ve crashed the govt site too now... #Oops #MartinLewis “.

Some who were having issues accessing the gov.uk site took to Twitter to express their annoyance.

One person posted: “Unfortunately looks like @DWP cannot cope with the amount of people using the website!@MartinSLewis.”

Another simply said, “maybe do it tomorrow instead” alongside a screenshot of the gov.uk page which read “something’s gone wrong”.

“You’ve just broken the gov website for checking either of these. Will wait till the traffic dies down,” someone else wrote.

Another annoyed user posted: “ @itvMLshow You helped to crash the government website for the R40 form I was halfway through completing the form and it crashed. Logged out and back in and same message appears.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
The Independent

Truss urged to turn down £115,000 ex-PM’s allowance

Liz Truss is facing calls to turn down the allowance of up to £115,000 a year she will be entitled to as a former prime minister.The Liberal Democrats said it will leave a “bitter taste” if she claims the payment in the wake of her brief and tumultuous tenure in Downing Street.The public costs duty allowance was introduced in 1991 in the wake of the resignation of Margaret Thatcher to support former prime ministers in their public duties after they leave office.This huge potential pay out will leave a bitter taste in the mouth of the millions of people struggling...
The Independent

Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup

Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
The Independent

Liz Truss becomes shortest-serving PM as King formally accepts her resignation

Liz Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in history after the King accepted her resignation so new Conservative leader Rishi Sunak can take power.The King was “graciously pleased to accept” her resignation after just 49 days in office when they met on Tuesday morning, Buckingham Palace said.She was driven to the palace after using her farewell speech to stress the need to be “bold” as she defended the tax-cutting agenda that sparked economic chaos and led to her downfall.Mr Sunak, 42, arrived at the palace to be appointed prime minister. He will be the UK’s first Hindu PM, the...
The Independent

Elon Musk latest: Twitter takeover under way as billionaire fires top executives, report says

The Elon Musk era at Twitter seems to have officially begun. Top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde have all reportedly been fired.This after the billionaire bizarrely arrived on Wednesday at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of closing his $44bn deal to purchase the micro-blogging site.“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” the Tesla CEO tweeted. Mr Musk changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and his location as Twitter headquarters.A court has given him until Friday to close his April agreement...
The Independent

Northern Ireland set for Assembly election as deadline passes

Northern Ireland is on course for a pre-Christmas Assembly election as the deadline to restore devolved government at Stormont has elapsed.Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to call the election on Friday, following the failure of a last-ditch effort to restore the multi-party executive.The DUP is blocking the restoration of powersharing as part of its protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.A six-month legislative timeframe to form an administration expired in the early hours of Friday.With no ministerial executive in place, the UK Government assumes a legal responsibility to call another election.While Mr Heaton-Harris has not yet laid out...
The Independent

Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’

Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
The Independent

Brexit: One in five small businesses now unable to trade with EU

One in five small UK exporters are unable to trade with the EU because of barriers created by Brexit, according to a survey by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), sparking calls for Rishi Sunak to act on costs and red tape.The survey also revealed that businesses are in the dark about promised new trade deals with the rest of the world – despite ministers claiming that these are a priority.The business group is now urging the new government to adopt its proposals to reduce bureaucracy at the borders, almost two years after Boris Johnson’s “fantastic” trade deal was...
The Independent

Family pays tribute to bubbly student ‘robbed of life’ in Manchester stabbing

The family of a “bubbly, lively, beautiful boy” have paid tribute to him after he was fatally stabbed in Manchester on Wednesday.Manchester Metropolitan University student Luke O’Connor, 19, died in hospital after he was attacked on Wilmslow Road in Fallowfield at about 2am.Luke’s family said the second year Business Management student loved music and football and supported Liverpool, adding he was “truly one of a kind, whose presence would light up any room”.In a joint statement, Luke’s family said: “Our hearts yearn for the loss of Luke; we are truly devastated by this tragedy.“Luke was loved by so many people,...
BBC

Hospital food banks open for NHS staff in Leicester

Food banks have been opened at hospitals in Leicester to support NHS workers struggling with the rising cost of living. The move is part of a package of measures to help staff struggling to make ends meet. Employees can get food, toiletries and supermarket vouchers from hospital restaurants and chapels.
The Independent

The Independent

897K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy