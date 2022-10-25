The only two known athletes signed to Kanye West’s Donda Sports agency terminated their partnerships with the rapper over his heinous antisemitic comments. On Tuesday, both Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown announced that they no longer would be working with the rapper and his sports agency venture. “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children,” wrote Donald, co-signed by his wife Erica. “We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.” The...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO