Connecticut State

WTNH

Connecticut giving $23.9M in rent rebates to 45K people

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 45,000 renters in Connecticut will receive a collective $23.9 million this fall from a rent rebate program, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The renters will receive an average of $540 as part of the Connecticut Renters’ Rebate Program, which aims to help those who are elderly […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

WFSB-CT Insider forum with Lamont, Stefanowski to air at 7 p.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Bob Stefanowski, the GOP nominee for governor, will appear in a one-hour conversation on issues facing Connecticut at 7 p.m. Thursday on WFSB-TV Channel 3 and live streaming on the Hearst Connecticut Media and WFSB websites. The CT ’22-CT Insider forum on the election for governor...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Limited Bear Hunting Season Long Overdue In Connecticut

While the rest of the world is focused on the congressional midterm and statewide elections that take place in two weeks, we in Connecticut were recently reminded that all too often it takes a tragedy to spur the government into taking action to protect human life. Such was the case after the Sandy Hook massacre. While tragedy has been averted, we may still have reached that point of action after a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy in the Litchfield County town of Morris and attempted to drag him off into the woods for lunch.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
ENFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

My New Favorite Calzone is Made in Torrington

Who makes the best pizza in Connecticut? Modern? Sally's? Domenic's & Vinnie's? Yeah, they all do, and everyone has their favorite. Who makes the best calzone? Up until yesterday my answer was Spartan Restaurant in Waterbury. I've eaten them all, every pizza from everywhere in Connecticut, and when I mention...
TORRINGTON, CT
cbia.com

State Employee Overtime on Record $311M Pace

Employee overtime cost Connecticut state agencies $77.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, an 11.3% increase over the same period last year. That’s on pace to hit a record $311.6 million for the year—$45.6 million or 17% more than in 2022, when agencies set a new annual high for overtime spending.
CONNECTICUT STATE

