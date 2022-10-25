ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paramount+ Announces '1923' Premiere Date

PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES THE PREMIERE DATE FOR TAYLOR SHERIDAN’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES “1923”. “1923,” the Next Installment of the “Yellowstone” Origin Story, Will Debut on Sunday, Dec. 18, Exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. Starring Academy Award® Nominee Harrison Ford and...
Nickelodeon and Mattel Order 'Monster High The Movie' Sequel

NICKELODEON AND MATTEL TELEVISION GREENLIGHT SEQUEL TO MONSTER HIGH LIVE-ACTION MOVIE MUSICAL. Monster High The Movie Was The #1 Kids and Family Movie on Paramount+ During Its Launch Week and Reached More Than 4M Total Viewers on Nickelodeon. Share it: @Nickelodeon @Mattel @ParamountPlus @MonsterHigh #Nickelodeon #MonsterHighMovie. HOLLYWOOD, Calif.—Oct. 25, 2022—Following...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Loud House' Episodes In December 2022

Nickelodeon will premiere more brand new episodes of The Loud House in December 2022! The news was announced on the network's official Loud House Facebook page!. Watch The Loud House & The Casagrandes on Nickelodeon and Paramount+!. Watch A Loud House Christmas on Paramount+!. Watch The Loud House Movie on...
‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast, What To Know

Star Trek: Prodigy made its triumphant return today with Part 2 of Season 1 premiering on Paramount+. The show about a pick and mix group of intergalactic youngsters exploring space is aimed to charm children — while keeping the nostalgia of the franchise their parents know and love. And given the debut of the exciting midseason premiere, fans have been left speculating about the fate of Season 2, and all it entails. Read on for what we know so far:
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
One Life to Live Legend Announces Her Exciting Return to the Screen

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress will be back in action soon. We have some very exciting news for fans of CBS’ Blue Bloods… One Life to Live’s Erika Slezak (Viki) will be returning to reprise her role on the police drama! The details were first reported on the actress’ official website.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Will Debut in AMC Theaters

Want to watch the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere two weeks early? MTV Entertainment and 101 Studios are making it happen for fans alongside AMC. Thanks to this partnership, fans will be able to not only experience the Duttons on the big screen, but see Season 5’s premiere before October’s end. AMC is screening the Yellowstone premiere in more than 100 theatres across the U.S. on Saturday, October 29.
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Rare Look Into Her Relationship With Private Boyfriend

Watch: Pregnant Sophia Grace Talks Private Love Life and Backlash. Not everyone is claiming a starring role in Sophia Grace's road to parenthood. The child star-turned YouTuber surprised followers Oct. 22 by announcing she was pregnant and expecting her first child. And while the 19-year-old was more than happy to share the news with her 3.4 million subscribers, she's more hesitant to disclose anything about her longtime boyfriend—her partner in parenting.
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains

Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
What's New on Paramount+ in November 2022

Here's your guide to what's new on Paramount+ in November 2022! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. This article is for Paramount+ in the U.S. - 11/3: Star Trek: Prodigy - Let Sleeping Borg Lie (#112) [N]. -11/4: My Dream Quinceañera (season one finale) [ATV]. - 11/10: Star Trek:...
