Lighting concerns linger on Center Point Parkway
As the sun goes down in Center Point, street lights turn on. Mayor Bobby Scott said on Oct. 5, 10 new lights were installed between 17th and 26th streets along the parkway. "Anywhere we could get an additional light we had one added," said Scott. "All of our light space according to Alabama Power is out. So we would have to restructure some things."
Alabama Tourism Department providing funds to support amphitheatre construction
The Alabama Tourism Department has announced it will provide the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau with a total of $3 million across a three-year period to support the bureau's construction fund. Those funds were needed from the state in order for the amphitheatere proposal in Birmingham to move forward.
USPS temporarily suspends operations at Birmingham location due to structural issues
The United States Postal Service announced it is temporarily suspending operations at the Bluff Park Finance Station in Birmingham due to a safety issue concerning some structural issues in need of repair. "In an abundance of caution, the U.S. Postal Service temporarily has suspended operations at the Bluff Park Finance...
Mayor Randall Woodfin expresses support for Birmingham amphitheater project
In order for the proposed amphitheater in Birmingham to move forward, there are several partners involved in the initial funding, including Jefferson County, Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, Live Nation and the city of Birmingham. Each entity would be responsible for $5 million. On Monday, the Convention and Visitors Bureau moved...
Waste Management addresses trash issues in Shelby County
The Waste Management representative recognizes the start of service in Shelby County did not go as planned. He says they have increased the number of trucks on the road from 7 to 11 in hopes to provide better service to residents. He says issues with addresses and GPS caused some issues during the first few weeks of service.
Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged
A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
14-year-old found dead in Chilton County
A Chilton County High school student was found dead of a gunshot wound Wednesday at a house located along County Road 28 in Chilton County, according to Sheriff John Shearon. The student has been identified as 14-year-old Bryan Scarbrough. Shearon said the teen was found around 12:30 p.m. Chilton County...
Tuscaloosa man sentenced to seven years on COVID-19 program fraud charges
A federal judge sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to a release Thursday from the United States Department of Justice. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss, 41, to 60 months in prison for the...
ATM stolen from bank in Gardendale
An ATM was stolen from the Regions Bank in Gardendale early Wednesday morning. According to Gardendale police, someone used a large forklift to remove the machine from the building at approximately 5:00 A.M. It is believed the forklift was stolen from a nearby construction site. The ATM has been recovered,...
Irondale Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect
IRONDALE, Ala. — The Irondale Police department continued its search Thursday morning for a suspect they are calling 'armed and dangerous'. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Crestwood Boulevard on reports of an assault around lunch time Wednesday. The victim described the suspect as a black man...
Fairfield City Schools temporarily closes two schools due to a high number of flu cases
Fairfield City Schools moved to virtual learning Wednesday at Fairfield High School and CJ Donald Middle School as the buildings undergo deep cleaning due to the high number of flu cases. Virtual learning was extended to Thursday according to Jennifer Gonsoulin of Fairfield City Schools. The two schools are expected...
Tutor discusses emotional toll of pandemic learning on students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — We often say students are flexible and resilient. That's true, to a point but the pandemic took a learning and an emotional toll on many of them. When Jennifer Duckworth isn't homeschooling her own children, she's tutoring others who need one-on-one support. It's something she's done for almost five years through her business Neighbor Foundations.
'Life is precious': Chilton County High School remembering 14-year-old killed in shooting
14-year-old Bryan Scarbrough is being remembered by his classmates and staff at Chilton County High School. Scarbrough was shot and killed in a home Wednesday night on County Road 28 in Clanton. The Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon confirmed the victim's 21-year-old brother, Thomas James Robinson has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death. Robinson was taken into custody Wednesday on other unrelated charges.
Man charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of 14-year-old brother
The brother of a 14-year-old who was found shot dead Wednesday in Chilton County is being charged with manslaughter, according to Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon. Thomas James Robinson, 21, is currently in custody in the Chilton County jail and has other unrelated charges. Robinson is currently being held without bond.
Final year at Legion Field?: Future location of Magic City Classic uncertain
It's Magic City Classic weekend in Birmingham as Alabama A&M will be playing Alabama State at Legion Field. This is the 81st meeting between two of Alabama's HBCU schools. For more than three quarters of a century, the annual match-up has been played at Legion Field, but next year, that may not be the case.
The Weather Authority: Dry through Friday
DRY AIR RETURNS: The sky will be partly to mostly sunny across Alabama today as dry air returns to the state; expect a high in the 66-70 degree range this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on October 26 is 72. Sunny weather continues tomorrow and Friday with highs in the mid 70s.
Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery. The Best Convenience Store, located at 1744 Pearson Avenue Southwest, was robbed on Sunday, October 23, 2022. It was reported that a black male, wearing a yellow shirt and black and white jobbing pants, walked into the store and pointed a gun at the person working in the store. The suspect took merchandise from the business before leaving, according to a release from the police department. There were no injuries.
ABC 33/40 Week 10 Power Rankings: Hoover new unanimous No. 1, major shift for 6A teams
Each week, we will be releasing a poll of our top 10 teams within our coverage area. It will be voted on by members of the sports staff including sports director Jeff Speegle, sports reporter Johnny Congdon, sports photographer Chris McCulley and Blitz Gameday analyst Caleb Turrentine. The power rankings will also include a list of the week’s top games in our area.
Legion's season ends with penalty shootout defeat in front of record home crowd
Emotions ran high during Birmingham Legion's first ever home playoff game Sunday. And while fans certainly left Protective Stadium with some mixed feelings about the day, the atmosphere provided by the record-setting crowd was silenced by Edward Kizza and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds with the final kick of the night. Pittsburgh...
Donoho, Addison claim volleyball state championships in Hoover
After winning two of the last three state titles in Class 1A, Donoho was moved up a classification due to competitive balance rules but the Falcons lived up to their No. 1 ranking and still came out on top at the end of Wednesday's state title match. Donoho (44-14) needed...
