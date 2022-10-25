Read full article on original website
Paramount+ Announces '1923' Premiere Date
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES THE PREMIERE DATE FOR TAYLOR SHERIDAN’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES “1923”. “1923,” the Next Installment of the “Yellowstone” Origin Story, Will Debut on Sunday, Dec. 18, Exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. Starring Academy Award® Nominee Harrison Ford and...
Transformers: EarthSpark | NEW SERIES | 5 Minute Preview | Animation | Transformers Official
Meet a new generation of heroes in Transformers: EarthSpark, streaming Nov. 11 exclusively on Paramount+! Check out a five minute preview of the new series below!. The Transformers war on earth is finally over! Dot Malto, a veteran of the war, her husband, Alex, along with their two kids, Robby and Mo, move to the remote town of Witwicky, Pennsylvania, to start a new life. But Witwicky proves to be... More Than Meets The Eye, and the family soon finds their lives intertwined with a group of Terran Transformers - the first-ever Transformers robots born on Earth! When the evil half-human/half-robot cyborg Dr. Meridian (aka "Mandroid") threatens life as they know it, Robby, Mo, and the Terrans, alongside Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and other legacy characters, will need to band together to stop Mandroid once and for all!
MTV and Showcase Cinemas Also Partner For 'Yellowstone', 'Tulsa King' Preview Event On October 29
SHOWCASE CINEMAS ALSO GIVES "YELLOWSTONE" FANS A SNEAK PEEK OF SEASON 5 PREMIERE, FOLLOWED BY PREVIEW OF "TULSA KING" WITH BIG SCREEN EVENT ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th. Dutton fans rejoice! Showcase Cinemas is bringing "Yellowstone" to the big screen for one night only! Be one of the first to see the Season 5 premiere, followed by a preview of the new show "Tulsa King" at select Showcase Cinemas locations, with tickets on sale now.
'Star Trek: Prodigy' Is Back for the Second Half of Season 1 — Details on the Episode Schedule and More
Space. The final frontier. Or in this case, it's the second half of Season 1 of Star Trek: Prodigy, at least. The animated Paramount Plus series is finally back after a lengthy season hiatus. Article continues below advertisement. This Star Trek spinoff follows the adventures of the crew of the...
Star Trek: Prodigy's Kate Mulgrew Discusses the Joys of Doubling Up as Janeway
As the first woman captain of the titular ship of a Star Trek series, Kathryn Janeway, portrayed by Kate Mulgrew, quickly became an iconic figure of reason, order, and command. Janeway's presence aboard the USS Protostar, the ship at the center of Star Trek: Prodigy, as the hologram training program,...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
American Pickers’ Frank Fritz has no will for $6M fortune & no contact with family as he struggles with stroke recovery
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz has no will for his $6million fortune and has had no contact with his family as he struggles with his stroke recovery. Frank, 59, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14. The fired American Pickers star’s “longtime friend” filed an emergency appointment of temporary...
Who is Harris Faulkner? What happened to her? Why is Harris Faulkner not a part of the Outnumbered?
Harris Faulkner is still employed with Outnumbered; since 2005, she has held the title of the most senior member of the conservative network. Fox News host and Outnumbered host Harris Faulkner has been with the conservative network since 2005 and built a fan base. She is the host of Outnumbered and the daily morning anchor of The Faulkner Focus. In addition, she is the host of the political talk show Harris Faulkner’s Town Hall America on primetime television.
Jack Ryan Is Hunted in Thrilling Season 3 Trailer
The penultimate season of Jack Ryan is poised to be the most dramatic. Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated return of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The series stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their...
HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going in November 2022
Thanksgiving isn’t the only thing to be thankful for in November. The second to last month of the year will see some amazing additions on HBO Max. New titles include seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Big Brunch and Titans and the original documentary Love, Lizzo, along with all eight Harry Potter movies and 11 Star Trek films.
Niecy Nash-Betts Hires Traci Carter Holsey As Head Of Development For Her eOne-Based Banner
EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash-Betts, star of The Rookie: Feds, is staffing up her production banner. Nash-Betts has hired Traci Carter Holsey as her head of development for her first-look deal at eOne. It reunites Nash-Betts and Carter Holsey, who previously worked together on Yahoo! series Let’s Talk About Love, which was produced by Nash-Betts’ Chocolate Chicks (CC) Productions. The actor signed the first-look deal with eOne earlier this summer to produce scripted and unscripted content. Carter Holsey started her career at BET. She was a producer on OWN’s reality series Iyanla Fix My Life and has worked on non-scripted, talk and variety projects with Dave Chapelle,...
CBS President Says “The Door Is Open” For Mark Harmon To Return As Gibbs In ‘NCIS’
In season 19 of NCIS, fans said goodbye, along with Agent McGee, to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. The actor’s departure followed a long and emotional arc for the character that has fans missing him already. But that farewell may not be permanent, according to new assurances from CBS.
Nickelodeon Scares Up 'Monster High' Sneak Peek
Just in time for Halloween, Nickelodeon will premiere Monster High, the brand new animated series based on the globally loved and iconic Monster High franchise on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT)! To celebrate, Nickelodeon has unwrapped a spooktastic sneak peek from the series, which you can check out below, courtesy of The Beat!:
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
Roleplaying and Playing Roles with Sam Riegel | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Roleplaying and Playing Roles with Sam Riegel | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. This week Braving the Elements talks Avatarverse, voice acting and directing, and more with Critical Role’s Sam Riegel! Sam sits down with Janet and Dante to talk not just about what makes Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra so special to Sam and his kids, but also what makes a great voice actor and how he approaches voice directing. From his early friendship with Janet through the sketch comedy world to the roleplaying empire he and his Critical Role mates have built with an amazing fandom, there’s a lot to learn in this ep… including what an “infinite monkey" is!
‘Sausage Party’ Series Set at Amazon with Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera Returning
A series based on the dark animated comedy “Sausage Party” has been ordered at Amazon Prime Video. Titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia,” the series will feature the return of several original cast members from the 2016 adult animated film, including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester join the cast for the series, which is currently in production on an eight episode season and aiming for a 2024 premiere. Released in 2016, the original “Sausage Party” film was set in a world where all food products are alive, to the...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Loud House' Episodes In December 2022. Nickelodeon will premiere more brand new episodes of The Loud House in December 2022! The news was announced on the network's official Loud House Facebook page!. Watch The Loud House & The Casagrandes on Nickelodeon and Paramount+!. Watch A...
Aldis Hodge To Star As Alex Cross As Amazon Orders Series From Ben Watkins, Paramount TV & Skydance
Amazon Studios has ordered a new Alex Cross series with Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, One Night In Miami) set to portray the titular character and produce. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, the series is described as a “complex and twisted thriller” created by producer and writer Ben Watkins, based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. Deadline reported the project was in development in 2020. Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers. He is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A...
