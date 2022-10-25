Read full article on original website
Paramount+ UK To Add 'Top Gun: Maverick' On December 22
Paramount+ will add the blockbuster movie Top Gun: Maverick in the UK & Ireland on Thursday 22nd December 2022! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon Supercharges Its Franchise Strategy...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Loud House' Episodes In December 2022
Nickelodeon will premiere more brand new episodes of The Loud House in December 2022! The news was announced on the network's official Loud House Facebook page!. Watch The Loud House & The Casagrandes on Nickelodeon and Paramount+!. Watch A Loud House Christmas on Paramount+!. Watch The Loud House Movie on...
Nickelodeon Reportedly Acquires Rights To 'Once Upon a Cool Motorcycle Dude' Children's Novel
Nickelodeon has reportedly acquired the rights to the popular children's book Once Upon a Cool Motorcycle Dude by prolific illustrator Kevin O’Malley!. In Once Upon a Cool Motorcycle Dude, when their teacher gives a joint storytelling assignment, a boy and a girl have different ideas of how their fairy tale should evolve. Can they agree on who will live happily ever after? With a cool motorcycle dude and a beautiful princess the possibilities are endless! The novel was first published in 2005.
'The Owl House' Was Originally Pitched to Nickelodeon
The Owl House Was Pitched to Nickelodeon & Cartoon Network, BUT... | Vailskibum. Before The Owl House was greenlit for Disney Channel, Dana Terrace pitched it to Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. While they both rejected the idea, Dana tweets about her success with moving forward at Disney Channel, and why it may be the best place for The Owl House.
Transformers: EarthSpark | NEW SERIES | 5 Minute Preview | Animation | Transformers Official
Meet a new generation of heroes in Transformers: EarthSpark, streaming Nov. 11 exclusively on Paramount+! Check out a five minute preview of the new series below!. The Transformers war on earth is finally over! Dot Malto, a veteran of the war, her husband, Alex, along with their two kids, Robby and Mo, move to the remote town of Witwicky, Pennsylvania, to start a new life. But Witwicky proves to be... More Than Meets The Eye, and the family soon finds their lives intertwined with a group of Terran Transformers - the first-ever Transformers robots born on Earth! When the evil half-human/half-robot cyborg Dr. Meridian (aka "Mandroid") threatens life as they know it, Robby, Mo, and the Terrans, alongside Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and other legacy characters, will need to band together to stop Mandroid once and for all!
‘Danger Force’ Director Mike Caron Launches Production Company, Developing Series Adaptation Of ‘Monster Kid Detective Squad’
Mike Caron, director of Nickelodeon’s Danger Force and Paramount+’s Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder, is branching out on his own, Deadline reports. Caron has launched his own production company Mike Caron Productions and has set a small-screen adaptation of mystery series Monster Kid Detective Squad as one of his first projects.
Paramount+ Announces '1923' Premiere Date
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES THE PREMIERE DATE FOR TAYLOR SHERIDAN’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES “1923”. “1923,” the Next Installment of the “Yellowstone” Origin Story, Will Debut on Sunday, Dec. 18, Exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. Starring Academy Award® Nominee Harrison Ford and...
What's New on Paramount+ in November 2022
Here's your guide to what's new on Paramount+ in November 2022! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. This article is for Paramount+ in the U.S. - 11/3: Star Trek: Prodigy - Let Sleeping Borg Lie (#112) [N]. -11/4: My Dream Quinceañera (season one finale) [ATV]. - 11/10: Star Trek:...
'Garfield Lasagna Party' Release Dates For Europe and North America Announced
To all lasagna lovers: GARFIELD LASAGNA PARTY will launch very soon!. Discover a selection of mini-games cooked up by Garfield and his friends to spice up their Lasagna Party!. Paris – October 25th, 2022 – Microids, in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products, is thrilled to announce that the delicious party game Garfield Lasagna Party, developed by Balio Studio, will be available in Europe November 10th 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One consoles, Xbox Series X|S and PC/Mac! And will launch on consoles November 15th 2022 in North America!
Nickelodeon Scares Up 'Monster High' Sneak Peek
Just in time for Halloween, Nickelodeon will premiere Monster High, the brand new animated series based on the globally loved and iconic Monster High franchise on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT)! To celebrate, Nickelodeon has unwrapped a spooktastic sneak peek from the series, which you can check out below, courtesy of The Beat!:
