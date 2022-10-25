ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

nbcpalmsprings.com

RS County Officials Impound 38 Dogs in Advance of Halloween

(CNS) – Riverside County animal control officers conducted a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore Tuesday, where they impounded 38 dogs in advance of Halloween. “There are many children in these communities and these sweeps are imperative to ensure the children are safe as we near Halloween,” Field Services Commander Josh Sisler said in a statement. “Some of these dogs exhibit a feral nature and form packs.”
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Suspect In Banning Jail For Alleged Murder Of Man, Woman Found In Coachella

(CNS) – A 22-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. David Torres Cerda of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three Semis Collide in Banning Injuring Two

(CNS) – One person was seriously injured after a collision involving three semi-trucks Wednesday in Banning. Firefighters responded at 4:30 a.m. to Highland Springs Avenue and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the collision had trapped two people and were able to extricate both, said the Riverside County Authority.
BANNING, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Suspected of Hitting Police Vehicles, Leading Pursuit Behind Bars

(CNS) – A 34-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for allegedly striking multiple vehicles while leading officers on a vehicle pursuit from Indio to Thermal. John Anthony Aispuro Jr. of Indio was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of attempted assault on a peace officer, evading arrest and violation of a protection order, according to Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department.
INDIO, CA

