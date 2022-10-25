ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Kanye West is reportedly no longer signed to Def Jam

Kanye West is no longer signed to the record label Def Jam. That’s according to a report in The New York Times, which cites an unnamed source claiming that West’s label G.O.O.D. Music – a Def Jam imprint – is no longer affiliated. The rapper and...
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Returns to Instagram to Declare He Lost ‘$2 Billion in One Day’

Kanye West returned to Instagram Thursday after an eventful and career-ruining three weeks to proclaim that he lost “2 billion dollars in one day.”. After scrubbing his Instagram page of almost all the posts that preceded his restriction from the platform earlier this month — only a photo of his mother, Donda, uploaded three weeks ago, remains — West shared two new posts.
WGN News

Kanye West dropped from Forbes billionaire list: report

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is no longer a billionaire, according to Forbes. This comes after Adidas announced it ended its partnership with the “DONDA” rapper after he made controversial and antisemitic comments. While the partnership doesn’t count for all of Ye’s wealth, it did play a huge part. The Yeezy designer […]
Front Office Sports

Adidas Cuts Ties With Kanye West

Adidas is ending its relationship with Kanye West. The move comes after the rapper and designer, whose Yeezy brand was produced and distributed by Adidas, made anti-Semitic comments on social media platforms. Adidas stated that West’s comments are “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity...
hotnewhiphop.com

STEM Severs Ties With Kanye West: Report

He famously released his “Donda 2” hit on a Stem player but according to reports, the company has removed his music. It has been all Kanye, all the time in the last few weeks as the world has watched a career unravel in real-time. West is known for his unfiltered hot takes about pop culture and politics, often jumping into controversy. He’s made wild claims about slavery, Harriet Tubman, Black Lives Matter, white men being silenced, and going “death con 3” on the Jewish community.
HipHopWired

Kanye West Mocks Supreme Creative Director Tremaine Emory

For the past few days Ye’s been making headlines for his divisive point of views that are akin to that of a White Nationalist and now he seems to be taking shots at Supreme’s creative director, Tremaine Emory. Page Six is reporting that recently the artist formerly known...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

TJ Maxx cuts Yeezy-branded merchandise amid Kanye West fallout

The list of companies cutting ties with artist and designer Ye following a series of antisemitic remarks continues to grow, with TJ Maxx boycotting the apparel line, the retailer announced Wednesday. The decision follows similar moves by Gap and Foot Locker to pull Yeezy merchandise from their stores. Gap said...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Peloton tells members it will no longer use Kanye West's music in new classes

Peloton has "indefinitely paused" playing Kanye West's music from its streaming workout classes. Pelo Buddy, a fan website that doesn't have official ties with Peloton, reports that company is telling concerned members saying that its instructors are no longer using West's music in "newly produced classes" and it's not recommending previously produced workout classes on its hardware or app that uses his music. Peloton said it takes this issue "very seriously" and that it made this decision "immediately following his remarks."
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Kanye West booted out of Skechers headquarters in California

Manhattan Beach, Calif. — The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the California-based headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers after he showed up unannounced Wednesday, a day after Adidas ended its partnership with the artistfollowing his antisemitic remarks.The Grammy winner, who legally changed his name to Ye, "arrived unannounced and without invitation" at Skechers corporate headquarters in Manhattan Beach, southwest of Los Angeles, the company said. "Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation," according to a company statement. "Skechers is not considering...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy