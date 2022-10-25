Read full article on original website
Related
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
"I lost 2 billion dollars in one day": Kanye West returns to Instagram as businesses continue to cut ties over his antisemitic comments
Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
Kanye West Dropped By Lawyer Camille Vasquez & CAA Talent Agency After Refusing To Apologize For Anti-Semitic Remarks
Kanye West is continuing to face the consequences of his anti-Semitic rants, as famed talent agency CAA has decided to cut all ties with the controversial rapper six years after signing him. The move comes as many have voiced their desire for Hollywood to boycott the star in general after...
Kanye West’s Friends Grow Concerned Over Billionaire ‘Blowing’ Through Money During Alleged Breakdown
Kanye West may have more money than most could ever fathom, but he’s currently living life as a vagabond, blowing through scores of money, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ye's been living out of various luxury hotels and rental homes, instead of one of the many mansions he already owns. The...
‘All Falls Down’: Kanye Is Cancelling Himself As Brands End Lucrative Deals Over His Antisemitism
Adidas is the latest brand to sever ties with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West amid his fountain of antisemitism that is severely affecting his net worth. The post ‘All Falls Down’: Kanye Is Cancelling Himself As Brands End Lucrative Deals Over His Antisemitism appeared first on NewsOne.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
howafrica.com
Jewish Teacher At Kanye West’s Donda Academy Resigns Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Jewish educational consultant at Kanye West’s Donda Academy private school has reportedly resigned just months after it opened because of his anti-Semitic outbursts. According to Mail Online, Dr. Tamar Andrews, 57, stepped down from her role at Donda Academy, in Simi Valley, California, following the rapper’s series of posts on social media.
‘More severe than anticipated’: Adidas’s split with Kanye West brings hiring freeze
Following its announcement of cutting ties with Kanye West over the rapper’s recent string of antisemitic and offensive remarks, Adidas implemented a hiring freeze to deal with the financial impact of ending the Yeezy brand. When asked whether the sportswear company would be firing workers, Adidas spokesman Rich Efrus...
NME
Kanye West is reportedly no longer signed to Def Jam
Kanye West is no longer signed to the record label Def Jam. That’s according to a report in The New York Times, which cites an unnamed source claiming that West’s label G.O.O.D. Music – a Def Jam imprint – is no longer affiliated. The rapper and...
Kanye West Returns to Instagram to Declare He Lost ‘$2 Billion in One Day’
Kanye West returned to Instagram Thursday after an eventful and career-ruining three weeks to proclaim that he lost “2 billion dollars in one day.”. After scrubbing his Instagram page of almost all the posts that preceded his restriction from the platform earlier this month — only a photo of his mother, Donda, uploaded three weeks ago, remains — West shared two new posts.
Kanye West dropped from Forbes billionaire list: report
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is no longer a billionaire, according to Forbes. This comes after Adidas announced it ended its partnership with the “DONDA” rapper after he made controversial and antisemitic comments. While the partnership doesn’t count for all of Ye’s wealth, it did play a huge part. The Yeezy designer […]
Adidas Cuts Ties With Kanye West
Adidas is ending its relationship with Kanye West. The move comes after the rapper and designer, whose Yeezy brand was produced and distributed by Adidas, made anti-Semitic comments on social media platforms. Adidas stated that West’s comments are “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity...
hotnewhiphop.com
STEM Severs Ties With Kanye West: Report
He famously released his “Donda 2” hit on a Stem player but according to reports, the company has removed his music. It has been all Kanye, all the time in the last few weeks as the world has watched a career unravel in real-time. West is known for his unfiltered hot takes about pop culture and politics, often jumping into controversy. He’s made wild claims about slavery, Harriet Tubman, Black Lives Matter, white men being silenced, and going “death con 3” on the Jewish community.
Kanye West Mocks Supreme Creative Director Tremaine Emory
For the past few days Ye’s been making headlines for his divisive point of views that are akin to that of a White Nationalist and now he seems to be taking shots at Supreme’s creative director, Tremaine Emory. Page Six is reporting that recently the artist formerly known...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
TJ Maxx cuts Yeezy-branded merchandise amid Kanye West fallout
The list of companies cutting ties with artist and designer Ye following a series of antisemitic remarks continues to grow, with TJ Maxx boycotting the apparel line, the retailer announced Wednesday. The decision follows similar moves by Gap and Foot Locker to pull Yeezy merchandise from their stores. Gap said...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Israeli President says he is 'extremely pleased' with Kanye West fallout after antisemitic remarks
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday said he is "extremely pleased" with the "overwhelming reaction" to recent antisemitic comments from rapper and fashion designer Ye, also known as Kanye West. "We're all concerned by antisemitism all over the world. It's antisemitism, it's racist, it's racism, xenophobia -- these are the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Peloton tells members it will no longer use Kanye West's music in new classes
Peloton has "indefinitely paused" playing Kanye West's music from its streaming workout classes. Pelo Buddy, a fan website that doesn't have official ties with Peloton, reports that company is telling concerned members saying that its instructors are no longer using West's music in "newly produced classes" and it's not recommending previously produced workout classes on its hardware or app that uses his music. Peloton said it takes this issue "very seriously" and that it made this decision "immediately following his remarks."
Kanye West booted out of Skechers headquarters in California
Manhattan Beach, Calif. — The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the California-based headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers after he showed up unannounced Wednesday, a day after Adidas ended its partnership with the artistfollowing his antisemitic remarks.The Grammy winner, who legally changed his name to Ye, "arrived unannounced and without invitation" at Skechers corporate headquarters in Manhattan Beach, southwest of Los Angeles, the company said. "Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation," according to a company statement. "Skechers is not considering...
Comments / 0