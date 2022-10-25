ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Touchdown Friday: Week 11 schedule

By Claire Curry, Jason O. Boyd, Garrett Short, Daniel Roberts, Brandon Tester, Erin Jenkins, Ken Watlington, Ryan Carter, Brian Bailey
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The final week of the high school football regular season is here.

Touchdown Friday Week 10: New Bern, East Duplin clinch titles

Our Game of the Week is a big NCISAA 8-man clash between undefeated John Paul II and Arendell Parrott Academy.

Follow Touchdown Friday on Twitter for scores and more. After the games, tune in to Touchdown Friday at 11 p.m. for highlights and scores from around the region. Click here for more Touchdown Friday . You can also see complete state scores from NCPreps.Rivals.com.

All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY

Jones Senior at Southside

Pasquotank County at Northeastern

FRIDAY

Arendell Parrott Academy at John Paul II (Game of the Week)

Hertford County at Edenton

DH Conley at South Central

Havelock at JH Rose

Northside-Jacksonville at Jacksonville

Dixon at Richlands

East Duplin at Southwest Onslow

Farmville Central at North Pitt

Washington County at Tarboro

North Lenoir at Kinston

SouthWest Edgecombe at West Craven

Ayden-Grifton at Washington

Pamlico at Northside

Bertie at Riverside

South Creek at Gates County

North Edgecombe at KIPP Pride

Lakewood at Rosewood

North Duplin at Hobbton

Lejeune at East Carteret

James Kenan at Wallace-Rose Hill

Spring Creek at Beddingfield

First Flight at Currituck County

Camden County at Manteo

Pasquotank County at Northeastern

Southern Nash at Franklinton

Northern Nash at Rocky Mount

Croatan at West Carteret

Swansboro at White Oak

Father Capodanno at Mattamuskeet, 5 p.m.

New Bern ends regular season on top of Touchdown Friday poll

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern High School is off this week after wrapping up the Big Carolina Conference regular season title. The Bears also wrapped up the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll, finishing No. 1 for the 11th straight week. The Bears began the preseason as the No. 1 team and have held […]
Increased police presence at Jacksonville homecoming game is ‘proactive measure,’ officials say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department said Thursday it is increasing the number of officers who’ll work Friday’s high school football game between Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville, calling it a “proactive measure to ensure everyone who attends remains safe and can enjoy the game as intended.” JPD said in press release that the decision […]
D.H. Conley basketball star Silver commits to UNCW

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -D.H. Conley senior Kylah Silver announced her commitment Monday to play college basketball at UNC Wilmington. The division one bound Vikings star got her 1000th career point last winter. She made the announcement on social media. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
High School Soccer PRO

New Bern, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Jacksonville High School soccer team will have a game with New Bern High School on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WNCT

Town halls begin across NC for Camp Lejeune toxic water survivors

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The first of many town halls for Camp Lejeune toxic water survivors began Thursday night.   They come after President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law back in August. Organizers hope to educate survivors with these town halls so they can get the justice they deserve.   “With the […]
Ahlers named Manning Award Quarterback Of The Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After leading East Carolina to a 34-13 victory over UCF last Saturday, Holton Ahlers has been selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week, according to an announcement by the organization Thursday. He earned the honor over seven other Manning Award Stars of the Week in the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Facebook […]
People & Places Extra: Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ken Watlington’s latest “People & Places” takes him down the road to a place full of history. He visits the Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum on the outskirts of Greenville. He chats with two board members, Holly Hoag and Sharon Arnold, about how this remarkable living history exhibit got started, […]
Someone in Wayne County has won $217,058 in NC lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A lucky person who stopped at a Wayne County convenience store has a winning lottery ticket worth $217,058. The NC Education Lottery reports someone walked into the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro and bought a 20X The Cash Fast Play ticket that will pay out $217,058. The ticket […]
Lady Raiders return to state title match

The Pungo Christian Academy volleyball team advanced to the NCISAA 1A state championship game for the second straight year with a hard-fought 3-1 semi-final victory over North Hills Christian of Salisbury in front of a raucous home crowd on Hank Stoop Court. The Lady Raiders (25-4) will face a familiar...
Martin Co. students take part in unique reading program

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s reading for fun and education. On Thursday, South Creek High School athletes read to 2nd graders at South Creek Elementary. The reading is part of the program 2nd & 7 foundation. It gives books for every time students visit the classroom. Every child in each class receives their own copy […]
Transportation summit makes Pitt County more mobile

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One North Carolina group is working to make Pitt County a better place for pedestrians and bicyclists. The official start to the BikeWalk North Carolina Transportation Summit is Friday, but the group already began pre-summit activities on Thursday. It is BikeWalk NC’s 11th annual summit, and it is the group’s first […]
LCC Coordinator part of Class 30 Leadership North Carolina

Raleigh, NC – Lenoir Community College Workforce Development Coordinator Prudencio IV Martinez-Mengel is among 55 civic and community leaders from across the state that have been accepted to form the 2022-2023 class for Leadership North Carolina (LNC), the state’s premier leadership engagement program. Each year, through a rigorous...
ECU named one of best nursing schools in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Nursing Program at East Carolina University showed exceptional performance and has landed at No. 4 on the 2023 Ranked Nursing Programs in North Carolina. The programs were assessed on several factors that represent how well a program supports students toward licensure and extreme success. ECU’s program is home to multiple […]
15 Best Things to Do in Greenville, NC

Prepare yourself for an enjoyable and memorable trip to Greenville in Pitt County, North Carolina!. Originally called ‘Martinsborough,’ the city of Greenville is inland on the North Carolina Coast and has various enjoyable destinations that all visitors must visit. Apart from being in one of the top three...
Local restaurant to host virtual cooking class for fundraiser

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Learning how to cook has never been easier. Washington restaurant The Hackney is teaming up with Rocky Mount nonprofit Ripe For Revival for an upcoming fundraiser. The Hackney’s Executive Chef, Jamie Davis, will be hosting a virtual cooking and supper class for those who donate on November 15. Those who are […]
Red Ribbon Week urges sanding up to drug use, bullying in schools

A.G. Cox Middle School is using this week to stand up against drug use and bullying as part of Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week urges sanding up to drug use, bullying …. A.G. Cox Middle School is using this week to stand up against drug use and bullying as part of Red Ribbon Week.
