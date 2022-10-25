Touchdown Friday: Week 11 schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The final week of the high school football regular season is here.Touchdown Friday Week 10: New Bern, East Duplin clinch titles
Our Game of the Week is a big NCISAA 8-man clash between undefeated John Paul II and Arendell Parrott Academy.
Follow Touchdown Friday on Twitter for scores and more. After the games, tune in to Touchdown Friday at 11 p.m. for highlights and scores from around the region. Click here for more Touchdown Friday . You can also see complete state scores from NCPreps.Rivals.com.
All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY
Jones Senior at Southside
Pasquotank County at Northeastern
FRIDAY
Arendell Parrott Academy at John Paul II (Game of the Week)
Hertford County at Edenton
DH Conley at South Central
Havelock at JH Rose
Northside-Jacksonville at Jacksonville
Dixon at Richlands
East Duplin at Southwest Onslow
Farmville Central at North Pitt
Washington County at Tarboro
North Lenoir at Kinston
SouthWest Edgecombe at West Craven
Ayden-Grifton at Washington
Pamlico at Northside
Bertie at Riverside
South Creek at Gates County
North Edgecombe at KIPP Pride
Lakewood at Rosewood
North Duplin at Hobbton
Lejeune at East Carteret
James Kenan at Wallace-Rose Hill
Spring Creek at Beddingfield
First Flight at Currituck County
Camden County at Manteo
Pasquotank County at Northeastern
Southern Nash at Franklinton
Northern Nash at Rocky Mount
Croatan at West Carteret
Swansboro at White Oak
Father Capodanno at Mattamuskeet, 5 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0