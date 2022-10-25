City leaders in Claremore are celebrating the opening of a new fitness court at Claremore lake. Along with walking trails, playgrounds, and a disc golf course, Claremore lake now has an outdoor fitness court to give people another way to get some exercise. It’s a gym that allows people 14 and older to leverage their body weight for exercises at 7 different stations. There’s even a free app that works with the court to help people through it. The fitness court was paid for by a 30,000 dollar grant from the National Fitness Campaign, which selected Claremore to help build a healthy community.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO