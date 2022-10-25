Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News On 6
Sapulpa’s TeePee Drive-In Reopening For Halloween Events
The historic TeePee Drive-In Theater on Route 66 in Sapulpa is giving the public a sneak peek of what it could be like once it is open in the spring. The theater is having a movie party this Friday and Saturday only, offering people some family-friendly Halloween fun. The Tee...
KTUL
Tulsa will soon be home to a one-of-a-kind, all-in-one coffee shop, bar, dog park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa will soon be home to a one-of-a-kind, all-in-one coffee shop, bar and dog park. A local Tulsa couple finally entered the last phase of construction permits, after months of delays due to the pandemic, and can start construction. It will be at 1903 S. Boston Ave.
Rhema announces dates for Christmas Lights
The annual Christmas light displays will open for the season on November 23rd and stay open through January 1st.
news9.com
City Of Claremore Opens New Fitness Court At Claremore Lake
City leaders in Claremore are celebrating the opening of a new fitness court at Claremore lake. Along with walking trails, playgrounds, and a disc golf course, Claremore lake now has an outdoor fitness court to give people another way to get some exercise. It’s a gym that allows people 14 and older to leverage their body weight for exercises at 7 different stations. There’s even a free app that works with the court to help people through it. The fitness court was paid for by a 30,000 dollar grant from the National Fitness Campaign, which selected Claremore to help build a healthy community.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Halloween Weekend Events to Consider
Halloween weekend is coming up and there are a variety of organizations offering a way to celebrate it safely. Here is a list of places to consider:. Begins at 5:30 pm = Features food trucks, live music, a candy cannon, and trunk-or-treating. Spooky Strings by OKM. Begins at 6 pm...
Tulsa Parks to host Halloween events over next few days
TULSA, Okla. — Over the next few days, several Halloween events will take place at parks in Tulsa, according to a City of Tulsa press release and Tulsa Parks Facebook post. The release listed four events over the next few days. On Thursday, October 27, there will be a...
Admiral Twin Drive-In announces last weekend for the 2022 season
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Admiral Twin Drive-In is getting ready for its last showings of the season. 2022 marked the 76th season for the iconic theater, which included showings of new blockbusters and classic films like Top Gun. This weekend’s showings will feature “Halloween Kills,” “Black Adam,” “DC...
First responders at east Tulsa pond
TULSA, Okla. — First responders are at a pond in east Tulsa. Crime scene tape has been put up near East 21st Street and Interstate 44, and Tulsa police are at the scene. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
news9.com
Neighbors Raise Money To Buy New Pump For Couple After 100 Days Without Water
A Bixby couple out of water for 100 days is finally getting help from neighbors. George and Brenda Shafer said their water stopped flowing three months ago and didn't come back. The home up on the hill near Bixhoma Lake was out of water for over three months so instead...
sapulpatimes.com
All the best local Halloween events to attend this year
At the D-Luxe Properties Food Truck Park (923 S. Main), they’re categorizing their Glow Carnival & Trunk-or-Treat as “a family Halloween glow-in-the-dark carnival!” Kids can make the rounds gathering candy at our Trunk-or-Treat and then play some of their fun glow-in-the-dark carnival games for prizes. Indigo Tie-Dye will be on-site for some festive D-Luxe tie-dye shirts and several food trucks will be available for dinner. Make sure to bring your friends and family out for a great night! Starts at 6pm. See the Facebook Page for more information.
'Moving Forward' safe place working to help Tulsa residents
"Moving Forward" safe place is working to help Tulsa residents who need someone to talk to, with most services coming free of charge.
bartlesvilleradio.com
OFS Mitigates Fire Threat With Removal of Vegitation in Bartlesville
Due to the continuing threat of fire, the Oklahoma Forestry Service has decided to step in an begin removing vegetation and tree lines it has determined could become fuel for a spark of lightning or other source of fire-inducing actions. Bartlesville is one of the cities where the OFS is currently working.
Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-In Set To Close For The Season
Admiral Twin Drive-In theater in Tulsa will host its final weekend of screenings for the season before reopening in 2023. Owner Blake Smith says 2022 was a great year and that they look forward to reopening in the Spring. "What a great season for us! Some of the highlights of...
Midtown Tulsa burger restaurant closes
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa burger restaurant is closed after more than 50 years of service. JJ’s Gourmet Burgers, near East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue, is closed permanently, after the restaurant’s owner had been trying to sell it for while. The restaurant was known...
Cabin Boys is coming to Claremore
Cabin Boys Brewery has chosen Claremore to open its second location as it nears its 5th anniversary.
Crash has road shut down in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders are at the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
Tulsa police find body in east Tulsa pond
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27/22 9:15 A.M.) — Tulsa police said they found the body of a man who jumped into an east Tulsa pond while handcuffed Thursday morning. Tulsa police said they are looking for a man in a pond at an east Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning, after he jumped into the water naked and handcuffed.
news9.com
City Of Bartlesville Accepting Proposals For First Christian Church Renovation
The City of Bartlesville is accepting proposals for the future use of the First Christian Church. The church gave the building to the city when it closed its doors in April. The proposals can come from private businesses or individuals who have a plan for how to use the space, which could mean anything from events to hotels.
One dead, Tulsa bridge reopens after rollover crash
First responders blocked the 71st Street bridge over the Arkansas River after a rollover crash on Thursday afternoon.
Silver Alert issued for missing Claremore woman with dementia
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Claremore woman. The Claremore Police Department issued the alert, asking for the public’s help finding Mary Ann Wilson. Wilson was last seen Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. in Claremore. She drives a silver Kia Spectra with...
