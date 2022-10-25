ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

News On 6

Sapulpa’s TeePee Drive-In Reopening For Halloween Events

The historic TeePee Drive-In Theater on Route 66 in Sapulpa is giving the public a sneak peek of what it could be like once it is open in the spring. The theater is having a movie party this Friday and Saturday only, offering people some family-friendly Halloween fun. The Tee...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

City Of Claremore Opens New Fitness Court At Claremore Lake

City leaders in Claremore are celebrating the opening of a new fitness court at Claremore lake. Along with walking trails, playgrounds, and a disc golf course, Claremore lake now has an outdoor fitness court to give people another way to get some exercise. It’s a gym that allows people 14 and older to leverage their body weight for exercises at 7 different stations. There’s even a free app that works with the court to help people through it. The fitness court was paid for by a 30,000 dollar grant from the National Fitness Campaign, which selected Claremore to help build a healthy community.
CLAREMORE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Halloween Weekend Events to Consider

Halloween weekend is coming up and there are a variety of organizations offering a way to celebrate it safely. Here is a list of places to consider:. Begins at 5:30 pm = Features food trucks, live music, a candy cannon, and trunk-or-treating. Spooky Strings by OKM. Begins at 6 pm...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

First responders at east Tulsa pond

TULSA, Okla. — First responders are at a pond in east Tulsa. Crime scene tape has been put up near East 21st Street and Interstate 44, and Tulsa police are at the scene. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

All the best local Halloween events to attend this year

At the D-Luxe Properties Food Truck Park (923 S. Main), they’re categorizing their Glow Carnival & Trunk-or-Treat as “a family Halloween glow-in-the-dark carnival!” Kids can make the rounds gathering candy at our Trunk-or-Treat and then play some of their fun glow-in-the-dark carnival games for prizes. Indigo Tie-Dye will be on-site for some festive D-Luxe tie-dye shirts and several food trucks will be available for dinner. Make sure to bring your friends and family out for a great night! Starts at 6pm. See the Facebook Page for more information.
SAPULPA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

OFS Mitigates Fire Threat With Removal of Vegitation in Bartlesville

Due to the continuing threat of fire, the Oklahoma Forestry Service has decided to step in an begin removing vegetation and tree lines it has determined could become fuel for a spark of lightning or other source of fire-inducing actions. Bartlesville is one of the cities where the OFS is currently working.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Midtown Tulsa burger restaurant closes

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa burger restaurant is closed after more than 50 years of service. JJ’s Gourmet Burgers, near East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue, is closed permanently, after the restaurant’s owner had been trying to sell it for while. The restaurant was known...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crash has road shut down in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders are at the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police find body in east Tulsa pond

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27/22 9:15 A.M.) — Tulsa police said they found the body of a man who jumped into an east Tulsa pond while handcuffed Thursday morning. Tulsa police said they are looking for a man in a pond at an east Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning, after he jumped into the water naked and handcuffed.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Silver Alert issued for missing Claremore woman with dementia

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Claremore woman. The Claremore Police Department issued the alert, asking for the public’s help finding Mary Ann Wilson. Wilson was last seen Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. in Claremore. She drives a silver Kia Spectra with...
CLAREMORE, OK

