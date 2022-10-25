Read full article on original website
LNS29
1d ago
you don't accidentally stab someone 3 inches with a pencil! there's force and intention behind that
SoFedUp
1d ago
Do you realize what FORCE it would take to shove a pencil almost 3" into a kid's butt? Through the pants AND underwear THEN almost 3" into the flesh?!! THAT was NO accident! LAWYER UP MAMA!
Common.Sense
2d ago
Kids have been stabbed with pencils ever since pencils were invented! What make this case National news??? Sad that it happened but not National news headlines!!!
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
californiaexaminer.net
Family Says Officer’mutilated’ San Antonio Teen Shot While Eating Cheeseburger
In their first public comments since the shooting earlier this month, the family of a 17-year-old boy shot by a San Antonio police officer while eating a McDonald’s cheeseburger in his car revealed Tuesday that the child had four bullets removed from his body and developed pneumonia at the hospital.
Terrified Worker Jumps Into a Strangers Car During a Shooting
A panhandler in San Antonio wound up dead after becoming seriously violent and aggressive in a parking lot. According to family members, 26-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez struggled with mental health and drug addiction. Early this week, Gonzalez went over to a family member's house and became aggressive after demanding they let him inside.
Video Reveals TX Woman Sadly Murdered in Parking Lot
A surveillance video caught the tragic moments a young woman's life was senselessly taken. 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas was leaving a San Antonio convenience store when she was approached by a group of people. As Salas began to walk across the store's parking lot several people, among those included 20-year-old, Jeremiah Villareal.
'He's just mutilated': Erik Cantu's family provides update on teen's health
Crump said they will look hard into the San Antonio police hiring process.
Texas teen fights for his life after being shot by San Antonio officer in McDonald's lot
San Antonio 17-year-old Erik Cantu remains on life support after being shot earlier this month by an officer as he was eating a hamburger in a McDonald's parking lot. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the latest. Oct. 26, 2022.
Mother and her teen son shot on north side
SAN ANTONIO — A mother and her teenaged son were shot and injured on the north side Tuesday evening, San Antonio police said. Law enforcement was called out around 6:15 p.m to a home on Alametos Street. An officer at the scene said that a 34-year-old woman and her...
Erik Cantù’s Family Speaks For First Time Since San Antonio Cop Shot Him, Bullet Lodged Near His Heart
Erik Cantu’s family speaks for first time since a now-fired San Antonio police officer shot him in a McDonald’s parking lot
KSAT 12
How Satanic Panic led a 10-year-old son to falsely accuse his father
Last week we took a closer look at “Satanic Panic” and how it affected thousands across the country in the ‘80s and ‘90s, including the case of a San Antonio man. Melvin Quinney was accused of being in a satanic cult and sexually assaulting two of his children.
KTSA
Mother and son in critical condition following drive-by shooting near downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 34 year old woman and her 16 year old son are in the hospital after they were shot in a drive-by Tuesday evening. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting took place in the 800 block of Alametos, just North of downtown San Antonio. The...
mycanyonlake.com
Spring Branch Man Arrested Again for Trafficking a Second Juvenile Victim
A 58-year-old Spring Branch man arrested Friday by New Braunfels police for sex trafficking a juvenile victim was arrested again today by U.S. Marshals for allegedly sex trafficking a second teen. Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested without incident at a gas station in the 1800 block of State Highway 46...
Six-year-old San Antonio girl found safe after she was reporting missing
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a 6-year-old girl deemed missing after relatives who had her stopped communicating with the child's mother has been found and is safe. Authorities previously said the girl's mother gave a family member permission to be with her child before communication stopped. She is now back with family.
'He’s just mutilated': Parents of San Antonio teen shot in McDonald's parking lot say every day is a struggle
The parents of a 17-year-old boy who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in the parking lot of a McDonald's said the last three weeks have been a "horrific roller coaster" as their son continues to fight for his life. "He's just mutilated, and it hurts us to...
'A horrific rollercoaster' | Cantu family urges San Antonio to 'keep praying for Erik' as attorney seeks justice in SAPD shooting case
SAN ANTONIO — More than three weeks after Erik Cantu was shot by a now-former San Antonio Police officer, his family spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday morning. Ben Crump, lead attorney for Erik and his family, opened a news conference on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse by talking about Cantu's condition.
tpr.org
Foster organization's claims about accused child rapist remaining on staff called into question by former employees, documents
A San Antonio-based foster care nonprofit said TPR’s report about an accused child-rapist remaining on staff eight months after the allegation was made was false. It threatened legal action against former employees who spoke out. But documents and additional former employees call into question what the organization has told the state and the families it serves.
Trial of mother accused of killing 4-year-old daughter continues Monday
SAN ANTONIO — Inside a Bexar County courtroom, 39-year-old Jessica Briones will face a judge for another day of trial on Monday. The mother is charged with killing her 4-year-old daughter Olivia Briones in September 2017. Five years ago Briones walked half a mile to a police substation on...
KSAT 12
Preteen student arrested after making terroristic threats in Converse, police say
CONVERSE, Texas – A 12-year-old was arrested Saturday after making terroristic threats to an IDEA campus, according to Converse police. On Oct. 20, Converse PD says a concerned guardian reported suspicious behavior from a student she only knew by their first name. The guardian told police that the student...
KTSA
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifying woman killed in downtown shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a woman who was shot and killed outside a downtown-area convenience store over the weekend. Police say 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas was shot in the parking lot of the store near Guadalupe Street and South Richter...
KSAT 12
Ex-bookkeeper arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from San Antonio homebuilder, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from a homebuilder while she worked as a bookkeeper, according to court records. Daniella Zuniga Vasquez, 49, was charged with money laundering between $150,000 and $300,000, and misapplication of fiduciary property/property of a financial institution of $150,000, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Officials believe arson may be to blame for
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A Bexar County home was destroyed by a fire late Tuesday night and officials believe it may have been started intentionally. It happened on Rockport Road near Somerset at 11 p.m. Lytle Fire is now saying the cause of the fire is suspicious. The family...
Champ's owner had a health emergency and is moving, so she needs to find him a home | Forgotten Friends
HELOTES, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week we met up with Champ, an 8-year-old German Shepherd mix...
