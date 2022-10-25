ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 19

LNS29
1d ago

you don't accidentally stab someone 3 inches with a pencil! there's force and intention behind that

Reply
10
SoFedUp
1d ago

Do you realize what FORCE it would take to shove a pencil almost 3" into a kid's butt? Through the pants AND underwear THEN almost 3" into the flesh?!! THAT was NO accident! LAWYER UP MAMA!

Reply(1)
3
Common.Sense
2d ago

Kids have been stabbed with pencils ever since pencils were invented! What make this case National news??? Sad that it happened but not National news headlines!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIXS FM 108

Terrified Worker Jumps Into a Strangers Car During a Shooting

A panhandler in San Antonio wound up dead after becoming seriously violent and aggressive in a parking lot. According to family members, 26-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez struggled with mental health and drug addiction. Early this week, Gonzalez went over to a family member's house and became aggressive after demanding they let him inside.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Q92

Video Reveals TX Woman Sadly Murdered in Parking Lot

A surveillance video caught the tragic moments a young woman's life was senselessly taken. 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas was leaving a San Antonio convenience store when she was approached by a group of people. As Salas began to walk across the store's parking lot several people, among those included 20-year-old, Jeremiah Villareal.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'A horrific rollercoaster' | Cantu family urges San Antonio to 'keep praying for Erik' as attorney seeks justice in SAPD shooting case

SAN ANTONIO — More than three weeks after Erik Cantu was shot by a now-former San Antonio Police officer, his family spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday morning. Ben Crump, lead attorney for Erik and his family, opened a news conference on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse by talking about Cantu's condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Foster organization's claims about accused child rapist remaining on staff called into question by former employees, documents

A San Antonio-based foster care nonprofit said TPR’s report about an accused child-rapist remaining on staff eight months after the allegation was made was false. It threatened legal action against former employees who spoke out. But documents and additional former employees call into question what the organization has told the state and the families it serves.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Ex-bookkeeper arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from San Antonio homebuilder, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from a homebuilder while she worked as a bookkeeper, according to court records. Daniella Zuniga Vasquez, 49, was charged with money laundering between $150,000 and $300,000, and misapplication of fiduciary property/property of a financial institution of $150,000, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy