27 First News
Barbara J. Sell Girscht, Deerfield, Ohio
DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Sell Girscht, 68, of Deerfield, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022. She had a tough road the last eight years through three different cancers and other health ailments. She always faced each new challenge head-on with such a grit and determination that was admired by many. Today she is at peace.
27 First News
Mathews football searching for school history in first round of playoffs
For just the second time ever, the Mathews football team is in Week 11 for a second straight season. But now, the Mustangs have their eyes on school history, their first ever playoff win. Mathews football searching for school history in …. For just the second time ever, the Mathews...
27 First News
Curtis Gale Palmer, McDonald, Ohio
MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis Gale Palmer, 70, of McDonald, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 23, at his residence with his loving wife by his side. He was born April 28, 1952, in Tampa, Florida, the son of Jack G. and Vivan I. Mappin Palmer. Curtis was a member...
Gubernatorial candidate makes campaign stop in Youngstown
Nan Whaley (D) says she plans to bring union middle-class paying jobs to Ohio through a new infrastructure bill if elected as Ohio's next governor.
27 First News
Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Zoe Moss in Pennsylvania. According to Pennsylvania State Police Moss was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester County at 6:10 p.m. on October 25. State Police believe Moss may be...
27 First News
Trick-or-treat forecast for NE Ohio, NW Pennsylvania
Halloween is on Monday, and you’re probably starting to wonder what the weather will be like and if it will impact any trick-or-treat plans here in the Valley. Before we get to Monday’s trick-or-treat forecast, let’s first talk about the weekend, as some towns are holding trick-or-treat on either Saturday or Sunday.
