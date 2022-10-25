ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski Township, PA

27 First News

Barbara J. Sell Girscht, Deerfield, Ohio

DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Sell Girscht, 68, of Deerfield, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022. She had a tough road the last eight years through three different cancers and other health ailments. She always faced each new challenge head-on with such a grit and determination that was admired by many. Today she is at peace.
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
27 First News

Curtis Gale Palmer, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis Gale Palmer, 70, of McDonald, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 23, at his residence with his loving wife by his side. He was born April 28, 1952, in Tampa, Florida, the son of Jack G. and Vivan I. Mappin Palmer. Curtis was a member...
MCDONALD, OH
27 First News

Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Zoe Moss in Pennsylvania. According to Pennsylvania State Police Moss was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester County at 6:10 p.m. on October 25. State Police believe Moss may be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
27 First News

Trick-or-treat forecast for NE Ohio, NW Pennsylvania

Halloween is on Monday, and you’re probably starting to wonder what the weather will be like and if it will impact any trick-or-treat plans here in the Valley. Before we get to Monday’s trick-or-treat forecast, let’s first talk about the weekend, as some towns are holding trick-or-treat on either Saturday or Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

