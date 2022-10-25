Read full article on original website
WATE
Tennessee Forestry Division restricts outdoor burning statewide
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cold front bringing gusty winds is anticipated to amplify the dry conditions across the state, prompting the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry to restrict outdoor burning Tuesday. Officials are actively monitoring conditions. The state has required outdoor burn permits since Oct. 15...
wcyb.com
City of Kingsport issues burn ban
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The fire marshal for the city of Kingsport has issued a burn ban. All outdoor fires are prohibited until further notice. News 5 spoke with our meteorologist, David Boyd and the Kingsport Fire Department about preventing forest fires. Boyd says October is normally the driest...
wvlt.tv
Avian flu and inflation cause turkey shortage
A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking responsibility in the new role to empower the underserved was an honor. Coach Josh Heupel speaks ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry game. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
Smokies officials schedule prescribed burns in Cades Cove
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that they and the Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone plan to burn 1,200 acres of fields in Cades Cove in November. With weather permitting, the prescribed burns will take place between Tuesday, Nov. 1,...
‘School Safety Toolkit’ launched by Gov. Lee for Tennessee families
A new resource related to education and safety in Tennessee schools for families has been announced by the Governor's Office.
Wildfire in Campbell County has been contained
Tennessee Department of Agriculture reported the wildfire that covered nearly 150 acres in Campbell County has now been contained.
wvlt.tv
New Knox County school could change zoning around Hardin Valley
wgnsradio.com
States whose residents have the most disposable income - Where does Tennessee Rank?
(Tennessee) Researchers calculated each state’s per capita disposable income in 2021, adjusted for cost-of-living differences, and ranked them accordingly. The analysis found that post-tax income in Tennessee—after adjusting for the state’s below-average cost of living—was $54,576 per capita in 2021, compared to $55,671 nationally. Overall -...
Jones Cove Road in Sevier County reopens after bridge collapse
A roadway in Sevier County fully reopened Wednesday after a bridge was washed out due to heavy rains earlier this year.
wvlt.tv
TWRA BearWise Warnings
County by county sample ballots for Middle Tennessee
Tennessee election commissions post sample ballots before each race for voters to review.
Train crash lawsuit highlights lack of safety lights, guard at TN railroad crossings
On Tuesday, the mother of three children who died at a train crossing filed a lawsuit, claiming the lack of lights and a crossing arm at the intersection contributed to her children's deaths.
TN mayor pushing for $15 minimum wage to help with rising prices
The Mayor of Shelby County wants to see Tennessee more than double its minimum wage this upcoming legislative session.
wvlt.tv
Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity
wpln.org
Tennessee will house the nation’s largest lithium refining plant to power EVs
Lithium is the lightest metal on Earth, and it’s a key ingredient of the batteries that will power future cars and the grid. Tennessee will soon have the largest lithium processing plant in the nation. North Carolina-based Piedmont Lithium is constructing a new facility in Etowah, near Chattanooga, to produce the component of electric vehicle batteries.
wvlt.tv
The School Safety Toolkit: Gov. Lee brought it to life, why his opponent feels it falls short
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday morning, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled his School Safety Toolkit, aimed at helping equip parents as they send their children to school. ”This tool kit includes how to talk to your school about emergency plans how to report suspicious activity at your schools, and where to find important contacts and mental health resources,” said Lee in a recorded video.
WATE
How are East Tennessee’s dry conditions impacting the fall foliage?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s that time of year when people from near and far flock to East Tennessee to see the beautiful fall colors of the Appalachian and Great Smoky Mountains. However, the scenic landscapes will look different to some this season because of dry weather conditions over the last month.
wvlt.tv
Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the same day a bear broke into a cabin and injured a man, another family nearby had a bear encounter of their own. In the same area, Raven Sartain and her family from Alabama said they got to their cabin and within five minutes of being there had an up close and personal encounter with a bear.
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
wvlt.tv
Hundreds of people treated by Knoxville drug recovery center in first month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of people are pouring into a new addiction recovery center in Knoxville. The Gateway is a recovery community center. It opened in Knoxville a month ago with the goal of helping people recover from drug addictions. So far, people are taking advantage of its services.
