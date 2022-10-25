Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Saturday’s rain brings us a low risk for severe storms
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! The weekend is just around the corner and today brings us another great day of weather. Highs are in the lower 70s, with overnight lows in the mid to lower 40s. Slightly breezy over the area with wind speeds between 5-10 mph. A few thin clouds will move in this afternoon. Rain showers are hard to find yet again, so outdoor plans are good to go.
WTOK-TV
Great fall weather returns
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It’s Hump Day!! We are halfway through the week and the rain has cleared out for now. We can expect beautiful blue skies and cooler temperatures behind the cold front that came through yesterday. Great fall weather to get outdoors and enjoy. Halloween is just 5 days away and today is National Pumpkin Day. What better way to celebrate this wonderful Wednesday than at the pumpkin patch? Highs will be in the lower 70s to upper 60s. We are rain free for the next few days clouds build in Friday, and a stray shower is possible over night into Saturday morning. Once the rain starts Saturday is will remain for the entire weekend into Monday of next week.
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday. Today we are under a Level 2 out of 5, slight risk, for severe weather. Damaging winds up to 35+mph are possible. We also cannot rule out the threat for hail or tornadoes. Light rain shower are already over the area and that will be the case for most of the morning as of the cold front. Be sure to stay weather aware between 10am-5pm. Very heavy rain and high winds could possibly cause small tree limbs to break and maybe even a brief power outage. Download the free WTOK Weather App to stay up to date with Storm Team 11 on this stormy day.
WTOK-TV
Halloween observed Monday in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Trick-or-treating will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the city of Meridian. The age limit for trick-or-treaters is 13 and under. Trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by a parent or adult. Masks should not be worn by individuals over age 10.
WTOK-TV
Candy Crawl brings crowds to downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - All the ghouls and goblins were out in Meridian for the annual Candy Crawl Wednesday evening. The event welcomed kids and adults to downtown where over 30 businesses were giving out candy to trick or treaters. The Candy Crawl was an early start to the Halloween...
WTOK-TV
Queen City Deals closing at end of month
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sela Ward Parkway project is continuing with some inconvenience to drivers. City officials said many businesses will benefit from the upgrades, but Queen City Deals said losses attributed to the ongoing work are forcing it to close. “One day in January, one of the construction...
WTOK-TV
Candy Crawl set for Wednesday downtown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Candy Crawl will be Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The annual downtown festival will take place at Dumont Plaza and over 40 participating businesses. The Candy Crawl allows children up to age 13, accompanied by a parent or guardian, to trick or treat...
WTOK-TV
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was killed in an accident Wednesday evening in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a motorcycle and a car collided on Highway 19 North near the House community. Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed that the motorcyclist, 42-year-old John Bethany of Collinsville, was severely...
WTOK-TV
Doc’s Toyota in Philadelphia now open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -From dirt to a brand-new facility, the city of Philadelphia has now gained a significant business, not only operating as a car dealership but so much more. “Then we have had some relationship with the local community colleges. I believe that some of their students will rotate...
wtva.com
Tadrian Shaw reported missing in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Noxubee County authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pineywood area. He wore gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks and slip-on shoes. He is 5 feet 3...
WTOK-TV
Social Workers from Mississippi and Alabama come together
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Riley Center hosted over 150 social workers and students this afternoon for a two-day conference on different ways social work affects the community around them. This conference was a way to reach and educate future social workers by teaching them the many different roles they play...
WTOK-TV
Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House open its doors to the public
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House has opened for business in Meridian. Family, friends, city officials, and hungry customers made their way to a grand opening Wednesday at the former Ole Farm Beef House on Highway 39. The Diamond Jim’s location in Livingston has been in business for 19 years.
Meridian, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WTOK-TV
Methodist Senior Services celebrates 60th anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Methodist Senior Services celebrated its 60th anniversary with a big event called Rocking with the Rhythm at Aldersgate Retirement Community. Residents and staff members dressed up in their favorite costumes, listened to live music and visited family. Members celebrated six decades of Christian service to senior citizens. There were several vendors on site, as well as city officials, giving a helping hand.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi schools consider option of adding electric school buses to their fleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippi school districts may soon shift from gas to battery-powered buses. However, it likely won’t be for their full fleet for now. An all-electric ride also comes with a bigger price tag. So, you may be wondering how cash-strapped school districts could even consider a switch like this.
WTOK-TV
Callie Abraham lifts Eagles to second consecutive post season run
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College women’s soccer needed a win over Co-Lin on Tuesday in order to have a shot at the playoffs. With less than a minute left on the clock MCC was tied 1-1 with the Wolves. Sophomore mid fielder Callie Abraham was able to loft the ball over Co-Lin’s goalie’s head to score on a lucky shot for the Lady Eagles to see their second consecutive playoff berth.
WTOK-TV
Enterprise School District deals with ‘flu outbreak’
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise students are learning from home Tuesday and Wednesday due to a virus outbreak. The district released a notice saying “due to an outbreak of the flu virus that has greatly impacted our students (nearly 30%) and teachers, the Enterprise School District will conduct virtual learning.”
WTOK-TV
Defending 6A girls basketball state champs prepare to return to the court
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian girls basketball team returns to the court on Thursday to open up their new season. Last year the Lady Wildcats were able to win their first basketball state championship in program history. Now they return back to the court ready for a new season.
WTOK-TV
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 25, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 8:00 AM on October 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
