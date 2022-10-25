ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington, NJ

No. 7 Warren Hills edges Pingry - Field hockey recap

Gianna Cioni finished a pass from Sarah Salameh as Warren Hills, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over Pingry in Martinsville. Sydney White earned the shutout with six saves for Warren Hills (15-3), which scored in the second period. Ella Budenbender turned away six shots for Pingry...
WARREN, NJ
No. 9 Ridge over Phillipsburg - Field hockey recap

Sana Halthore and Catalina Pravda scored one goal each for Ridge, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-0 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Beth Kelly made six saves for Phillpsburg. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Mendham over Mount Olive - Field Hockey

Sienna Politan and Riley Reardon each scored two goals as Mendham defeated Mount Olive 8-2, in Flanders. Mendham (6-10-1) led just 2-1 after one quarter of play, but the difference in the game proved to be the second quarter as Mendham scored three times and shutout Mount Olive (1-15). Auriel...
MENDHAM, NJ
Boys soccer: Central Jersey, Group 3 first round roundup for Oct. 27

Nico Skeete scored twice to lead 14th-seeded Matawan past third-seeded Colts Neck 4-2 in the first round of the Central Jersey, Group 3 tournament in Colts Neck. Evan Arendt put Matawan (7-8-1) up 2-1 in the first half before Jairo Chira tied things for Colts Neck (9-5-1) off an assist from Kyle Moore. However, Matawan answered back with two goals thanks to Skeete.
COLTS NECK, NJ
High Point scores seven, defeats North Warren- Field hockey recap

Mia Grisaffi scored twice and assisted another in High Point’s 7-0 win over North Warren, in Sussex. Hanna Gardner scored once for High Point (8-8) and assisted three more, alongside goals from Giselle Monroig and Cadence Strehl. High Point registered 31 shots on target in the match. North Warren...
SUSSEX, NJ
Westwood over River Dell - Field Hockey

A first quarter goal from Madeline Augsbach-Thompson was all that Westwood needed to defeat River Dell 1-0, in Oradell. Alice Rappazzo assisted Augsbach-Thompson’s goal, while Olivia Sciancalepore made 12 saves in the shutout for Westwood (9-10). Aashna Pandya made six total saves for River Dell (8-9-1). The N.J. High...
ORADELL, NJ
Boys Soccer: Section 2, Group 3 First Round recaps for Oct. 27

An overtime winner in Belleville highlighted First Round action in the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 3 tournament on Thursday. Elsewhere, South Plainfield used a pair of second half goals to move past Millburn in a tough 5/12 matchup, while seventh-seeded Mendham - the runners-up in Morris County - advances to set up a monster tilt with Cliffside Park next week.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Field Hockey: Madison gets revenge against West Morris (PHOTOS)

Megan Peterson scored three times to help give Madison a 4-0 win over West Morris in Chester. Shayne Carfano also scored in the fourth quarter while Ally Brosie tallied two assists as well. Goalies Hope Reilly (seven) and Caitlyn Piotrowski (one) combined for an eight-save shutout. Madison is now 14-2-1...
MADISON, NJ
Girls Tennis: Pemberton wins four flights at the BCSL Open

Pemberton sent finalists at four different positions and they all took home first place medals at the BCSL Open earlier this month at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Siani Brown defeated Anisha Sood from Northern Burlingtonat second singles, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Amelia Adams took down Bailey Bordon of New Egypt, 6-1, 6-3.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Trenton Catholic over STEM Civics - Boys soccer recap

Seven different players scored for Trenton Catholic, as the Iron Mikes geared up for the state tournament with a 7-0 victory over STEM Civics in Trenton. Uziel Sanchez scored and assisted two other finishes for the winners, while Jaffet Sanchez and Josue Jimenez each added a goal and assist. Pavel Espana, Adolphus Temeh, Brandon Vasquez, and Eduardo Portillo also scored for Trenton Catholic, which improved to 6-7-1.
TRENTON, NJ
