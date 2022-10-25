Read full article on original website
Field hockey recap: Sprague directs Northern Burlington over Holy Cross Prep
Ariel Sprague scored twice to lift Northern Burlington to a 2-0 victory over Holy Cross Prep Thursday in Delran. Riley Pieloch added an assist for the Greyhounds (11-6). Emma Hoppe made three saves in the cage for the shutout. The Lancers fell to 1-15. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
No. 7 Warren Hills edges Pingry - Field hockey recap
Gianna Cioni finished a pass from Sarah Salameh as Warren Hills, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over Pingry in Martinsville. Sydney White earned the shutout with six saves for Warren Hills (15-3), which scored in the second period. Ella Budenbender turned away six shots for Pingry...
Field hockey recap: Cinnaminson blanks Montgomery behind Surma’s effort
Natalie Surma assisted on the goals which allowed Cinnaminson to blank Montgomery Thursday in Montgomery, 2-0. Caitlin Connolly and Olivia Catalano scored the goals for the Pirates who improved to 13-2-1. Morgan Jans and Nikki Williams each made two saves in combining on the shutout. Annabel DeJohn tallied six saves...
No. 9 Ridge over Phillipsburg - Field hockey recap
Sana Halthore and Catalina Pravda scored one goal each for Ridge, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-0 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Beth Kelly made six saves for Phillpsburg. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Mendham over Mount Olive - Field Hockey
Sienna Politan and Riley Reardon each scored two goals as Mendham defeated Mount Olive 8-2, in Flanders. Mendham (6-10-1) led just 2-1 after one quarter of play, but the difference in the game proved to be the second quarter as Mendham scored three times and shutout Mount Olive (1-15). Auriel...
Field hockey recap: McGivern lead West Deptford in its upset of No. 20 Shawnee
Natalie McGivern tallied a goal and an assist as West Deptford took down No. 20 Shawnee Thursday in West Deptford, 3-1. Emerson Goldberg and Kathryn Flynn also scored for the Eagles (13-4-1). Kassidy Yarusso added an assist. Abby Davidson, with Brooke Summerville assisting, accounted for the goal by the Renegades...
Boys soccer: Central Jersey, Group 3 first round roundup for Oct. 27
Nico Skeete scored twice to lead 14th-seeded Matawan past third-seeded Colts Neck 4-2 in the first round of the Central Jersey, Group 3 tournament in Colts Neck. Evan Arendt put Matawan (7-8-1) up 2-1 in the first half before Jairo Chira tied things for Colts Neck (9-5-1) off an assist from Kyle Moore. However, Matawan answered back with two goals thanks to Skeete.
Field hockey recap: Grisaffi, Gardner lead High Point over North Warren
Mia Grisaffi (two goals and an assist) and Hanna Gardner (a goal and three assists) each finished with five points to power High Point to a 7-0 victory over North Warren Thursday in Sussex. Cadence Strehl, Giselle Monroig, Jenna Brinck and Stephanie Gianuzzi also scored for the Wildcats (8-8) who...
Field Hockey: Montclair Kimberley tops Princeton Day for Prep B title
Natalie Yu scored assisted on two other goals as Montclair Kimberley defeated Princeton Day, 5-2, in the final round of the Prep B Tournament in Montclair. Yu, who recently committed to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, assisted on the first and last goals for the Cougars (12-6) and scored herself in the fourth quarter.
High Point scores seven, defeats North Warren- Field hockey recap
Mia Grisaffi scored twice and assisted another in High Point’s 7-0 win over North Warren, in Sussex. Hanna Gardner scored once for High Point (8-8) and assisted three more, alongside goals from Giselle Monroig and Cadence Strehl. High Point registered 31 shots on target in the match. North Warren...
Westwood over River Dell - Field Hockey
A first quarter goal from Madeline Augsbach-Thompson was all that Westwood needed to defeat River Dell 1-0, in Oradell. Alice Rappazzo assisted Augsbach-Thompson’s goal, while Olivia Sciancalepore made 12 saves in the shutout for Westwood (9-10). Aashna Pandya made six total saves for River Dell (8-9-1). The N.J. High...
O’Flaherty scores winning goal as West Milford sneaks past Ramsey- Field hockey recap
Lexi O’Flaherty’s second period goal was enough to see West Milford beat Ramsey 1-0, in West Milford. Meagan Van Kirk, scorer of 29 goals this season, notched her 10th assist of the campaign for West Milford (15-2). Ramsey’s (10-6) Taylor Summers made 10 saves. The N.J. High...
Boys Soccer: Section 2, Group 3 First Round recaps for Oct. 27
An overtime winner in Belleville highlighted First Round action in the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 3 tournament on Thursday. Elsewhere, South Plainfield used a pair of second half goals to move past Millburn in a tough 5/12 matchup, while seventh-seeded Mendham - the runners-up in Morris County - advances to set up a monster tilt with Cliffside Park next week.
Field Hockey: Madison gets revenge against West Morris (PHOTOS)
Megan Peterson scored three times to help give Madison a 4-0 win over West Morris in Chester. Shayne Carfano also scored in the fourth quarter while Ally Brosie tallied two assists as well. Goalies Hope Reilly (seven) and Caitlyn Piotrowski (one) combined for an eight-save shutout. Madison is now 14-2-1...
Field hockey recap: Pemberton nets winning goal in overtime to topple Ewing
Victoria Morfin set up Lelani Silver-Rosario on a penalty corner in overtime to carry Pemberton to a 2-1 victory over Ewing Thursday in Pemberton Township. Sarina Voll scored the game’s first goal to give the Hornets (6-9-1) the lead. Yanick Joseph tallied the goal for the Blue Devils (1-14).
Boys Soccer - NJSIAA North 1, Group 4 roundup for first round, Oct. 27
Dylan Perez put in a goal after the break as top-seeded Clifton, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over 16th-seeded Passaic in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 tournament in Clifton. Clifton (14-1-1) will host eighth-seeded Union City in the quarterfinal...
Girls Soccer - Ranney over Doane Academy - NJSIAA South, Non-Public B - First round
Eighth-seeded Ranney won, 6-0, over ninth-seeded Doane Academy in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in Tinton Falls. Ranney (8-5) will face top-seeded Rutgers Prep in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. The Monmouth County Prep has won it’s last six game by shutout. Doane...
Girls Tennis: Pemberton wins four flights at the BCSL Open
Pemberton sent finalists at four different positions and they all took home first place medals at the BCSL Open earlier this month at Veterans Park in Hamilton. Siani Brown defeated Anisha Sood from Northern Burlingtonat second singles, 6-1, 6-2. At third singles, Amelia Adams took down Bailey Bordon of New Egypt, 6-1, 6-3.
Girls Soccer Prep A Tourney semifinals recaps for Oct. 27: Pennington, Oak Knoll advance
Riley Cross scored twice as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated sixth-seeded Hun, 3-0, in the semifinals of the Prep A Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll will now play top-seeded Pennington in the final on Nov. 2. Cross scored both of her goals in the second half, and they were assisted each...
Trenton Catholic over STEM Civics - Boys soccer recap
Seven different players scored for Trenton Catholic, as the Iron Mikes geared up for the state tournament with a 7-0 victory over STEM Civics in Trenton. Uziel Sanchez scored and assisted two other finishes for the winners, while Jaffet Sanchez and Josue Jimenez each added a goal and assist. Pavel Espana, Adolphus Temeh, Brandon Vasquez, and Eduardo Portillo also scored for Trenton Catholic, which improved to 6-7-1.
