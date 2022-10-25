ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council Censures Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo Over Role in Scandal

After another raucous start to its meeting, the Los Angeles City Council voted 12-0 Wednesday to censure Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo for their roles in the City Hall racism scandal — the first time the council has censured council members at least since the censure rules were last updated in 2000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Seeks Public Matching Funds for LAUSD Candidates

Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Wednesday proposed candidates for the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education be eligible for the city’s Public Matching Funds program, which allows candidates to receive funding for their campaigns through a public financing system. Candidates running for city office can seek matching funds...
Curren Price Elected LA City Council’s New President Pro Tempore

Councilman Curren Price will serve as the next president pro tempore of the Los Angeles City Council, after his colleagues voted 11-0 Tuesday to appoint him to the post. The president pro tempore is second in command of the City Council. Price was interested in seeking the council presidency after Nury Martinez resigned two weeks ago for her involvement in the City Hall racism scandal, but the council voted 10-0 for Paul Krekorian last week. Krekorian and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, the former president pro tempore, subsequently introduced a motion nominating Price.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hotel Company Faces Trial for Alleged Bribery of Ex-LA City Councilman

Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project. Shen Zhen New World...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA Councilman Paul Koretz Transfers $250K to LAPD for Overtime Funding

City Councilman Paul Koretz announced Thursday he was providing $250,000 in overtime funding for the Los Angeles Police Department. The funds will come from Koretz’s office, which said the councilman has provided $750,000 in LAPD overtime funding to date. Koretz said the funds will help lower crime rates. “We...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA County Adds Almost 1,200 New COVID Infections

Nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County Thursday, with the public health director noting a slight rise in the weekly case rate after months of steady declines. While Barbara Ferrer told reporters the modest increase was not an immediate cause for alarm, she said officials will...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Suspect In Banning Jail For Alleged Murder Of Man, Woman Found In Coachella

A 22-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
Woman Charged with Attacking 2 Girls in Fountain Valley

A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls as they got out of school in Fountain Valley. Anisa Marie Lopez of Anaheim was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. Lopez was accused of...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
Gardena Gang Member Sentenced to Prison in Racketeering Case

One of three members of a Gardena street gang linked to the death of a 29-year-old man who was gunned down in front of his home was sentenced Tuesday to just over nine years in federal prison for gun possession. Jesus “Rowdy” Hernandez, 29, was sentenced to 110 months behind...
GARDENA, CA
Man Wounded in Shooting in South Los Angeles

A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fire Damages Vacant Commercial Building in North Hollywood Area

A greater-alarm fire damaged a vacant commercial building in the North Hollywood area. The fire was reported in the 6200 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 6:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters doused the flames in about two hours and prevented them from spreading to other...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Crash Identified

Authorities Wednesday identified a 49-year-old man who was struck and killed in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 8539 S. Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA

