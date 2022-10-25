Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
7 Places to Raise the Dead on Dia de los MuertosCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
mynewsla.com
Kevin de Leon Criticized by LA Council Colleagues for Resisting Resignation
Several of Kevin de LeÃ³n’s colleagues on the Los Angeles City Council criticized the embattled councilman Wednesday over his continued resistance to resigning for his role in the City Hall racism scandal. The council voted 12-0 Wednesday to censure de LeÃ³n — along with Councilman Gil Cedillo...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Censures Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo Over Role in Scandal
After another raucous start to its meeting, the Los Angeles City Council voted 12-0 Wednesday to censure Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo for their roles in the City Hall racism scandal — the first time the council has censured council members at least since the censure rules were last updated in 2000.
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Seeks Public Matching Funds for LAUSD Candidates
Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Wednesday proposed candidates for the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education be eligible for the city’s Public Matching Funds program, which allows candidates to receive funding for their campaigns through a public financing system. Candidates running for city office can seek matching funds...
mynewsla.com
Curren Price Elected LA City Council’s New President Pro Tempore
Councilman Curren Price will serve as the next president pro tempore of the Los Angeles City Council, after his colleagues voted 11-0 Tuesday to appoint him to the post. The president pro tempore is second in command of the City Council. Price was interested in seeking the council presidency after Nury Martinez resigned two weeks ago for her involvement in the City Hall racism scandal, but the council voted 10-0 for Paul Krekorian last week. Krekorian and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, the former president pro tempore, subsequently introduced a motion nominating Price.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Opens Probe into Leaked Conversation That Sparked City Hall Racism Uproar
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Major Crimes Division has opened an investigation into the leaked conversation that led to the City Hall racism scandal to determine if the conversation was recorded illegally, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. “The department has initiated a criminal investigation into an allegation of...
mynewsla.com
Hotel Company Faces Trial for Alleged Bribery of Ex-LA City Councilman
Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the federal criminal trial of a hotel company, owned by a fugitive real estate developer, charged with bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar in exchange for his official support of a downtown redevelopment project. Shen Zhen New World...
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman Paul Koretz Transfers $250K to LAPD for Overtime Funding
City Councilman Paul Koretz announced Thursday he was providing $250,000 in overtime funding for the Los Angeles Police Department. The funds will come from Koretz’s office, which said the councilman has provided $750,000 in LAPD overtime funding to date. Koretz said the funds will help lower crime rates. “We...
mynewsla.com
Local Political Legend Roz Wyman, Who Helped Lure Dodgers to LA, Dies at 92
Funeral services were pending Thursday for Rosalind “Roz” Wiener Wyman, who was the youngest person ever elected to the Los Angeles City Council and is credited with playing a key role in luring the Dodgers to Los Angeles from Brooklyn. “I’m heartbroken at the passing of Roz Wyman,...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff’s Secretary Files Latest Internal Employee Suit Against Villanueva
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been sued by yet another sheriff’s department employee, this time by a secretary who alleges her civil rights were violated when the sheriff blocked a promotion for which she was entitled because she supported a rival candidate in the June primary. Cynthia Gallegos’ Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Southland Political Legend Roz Wyman, Who Lured Dodgers to LA, Dead at 92
Funeral services were pending Thursday for Rosalind “Roz” Wiener Wyman, who was the youngest person ever elected to the Los Angeles City Council and is credited with luring the Dodgers to Los Angeles from Brooklyn. “I’m heartbroken at the passing of Roz Wyman, one of my friends and...
mynewsla.com
Fired Pregnant Worker Reaches Conditional Settlement in Discrimination Suit
A woman has reached a tentative settlement in her lawsuit against a Santa Monica hospital in which she maintained she was wrongfully fired in 2019 from her position in the cancer division for getting pregnant and falsely accused of abandoning her job while on leave. Lawyers for plaintiff Nousha Javanmardi...
mynewsla.com
Former Newport Bar Security Manager Acquitted of Dealing Deadly Fentanyl Dose
A 48-year-old former security manager for a Newport Beach bar was acquitted Wednesday of distributing fentanyl that killed a man at the club six years ago, but convicted of dealing other drugs. Sean Robert McLaughlin was acquitted of one count of distribution of furanyl fentanyl resulting in death and serious...
mynewsla.com
BH Real Estate Developer Linked to College Admissions Scandal Dies of Suicide
A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college-admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead in his home on Oct....
mynewsla.com
LA County Adds Almost 1,200 New COVID Infections
Nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County Thursday, with the public health director noting a slight rise in the weekly case rate after months of steady declines. While Barbara Ferrer told reporters the modest increase was not an immediate cause for alarm, she said officials will...
mynewsla.com
Suspect In Banning Jail For Alleged Murder Of Man, Woman Found In Coachella
A 22-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Attacking 2 Girls in Fountain Valley
A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls as they got out of school in Fountain Valley. Anisa Marie Lopez of Anaheim was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. Lopez was accused of...
mynewsla.com
Gardena Gang Member Sentenced to Prison in Racketeering Case
One of three members of a Gardena street gang linked to the death of a 29-year-old man who was gunned down in front of his home was sentenced Tuesday to just over nine years in federal prison for gun possession. Jesus “Rowdy” Hernandez, 29, was sentenced to 110 months behind...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Shooting in South Los Angeles
A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Vacant Commercial Building in North Hollywood Area
A greater-alarm fire damaged a vacant commercial building in the North Hollywood area. The fire was reported in the 6200 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 6:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters doused the flames in about two hours and prevented them from spreading to other...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 49-year-old man who was struck and killed in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 8539 S. Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles...
Comments / 0